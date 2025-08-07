Dunnville Chamber of Commerce
Sponsorship - Muddy at the Drive-In 2025
536 Port Maitland Rd
Dunnville, ON N1A 2W6, Canada
Presenting Sponsor - 1 Available
CA$10,000
Naming rights: “Muddy at the Drive-In presented by [Your Business]”
Car Show Sponsor recognition at the Dunnville Mudcat Festival (logo on T-shirts)
Large logo on event screen slide and all promo material (we can even do a video)
VIP vehicle placement + 6 free entry passes
Mention in press releases, website, and social media
Naming rights: “Muddy at the Drive-In presented by [Your Business]”
Car Show Sponsor recognition at the Dunnville Mudcat Festival (logo on T-shirts)
Large logo on event screen slide and all promo material (we can even do a video)
VIP vehicle placement + 6 free entry passes
Mention in press releases, website, and social media
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Platinum Sponsor - 2 Available
CA$1,500
Prominent logo on big screen pre-show and marketing
Signage around event
4 free entry passes and VIP parking
Logo on website, event poster, and social media shoutouts
Prominent logo on big screen pre-show and marketing
Signage around event
4 free entry passes and VIP parking
Logo on website, event poster, and social media shoutouts
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Gold Sponsor - 3 Available
CA$1,000
Signage at stage
Logo on event poster and pre-show screen promo
4 free entry passes
Mention on social media
Signage at stage
Logo on event poster and pre-show screen promo
4 free entry passes
Mention on social media
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Silver Sponsor - 10 Available
CA$500
Logo on event poster and pre-show screen promo
2 free entry passes
Mention on social media
Logo on event poster and pre-show screen promo
2 free entry passes
Mention on social media
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Row Sponsor
CA$150
Name or logo on lawn sign, numbering rows
Social media thank-you mention
Note: Only $75 for Yuk Yuk sponsors
Name or logo on lawn sign, numbering rows
Social media thank-you mention
Note: Only $75 for Yuk Yuk sponsors
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout