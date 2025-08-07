Sponsorship - Muddy at the Drive-In 2025

536 Port Maitland Rd

Dunnville, ON N1A 2W6, Canada

Presenting Sponsor - 1 Available
CA$10,000
  • Naming rights: “Muddy at the Drive-In presented by [Your Business]”
  • Car Show Sponsor recognition at the Dunnville Mudcat Festival (logo on T-shirts)
  • Large logo on event screen slide and all promo material (we can even do a video)
  • VIP vehicle placement + 6 free entry passes
  • Mention in press releases, website, and social media
Platinum Sponsor - 2 Available
CA$1,500
  • Prominent logo on big screen pre-show and marketing
  • Signage around event
  • 4 free entry passes and VIP parking
  • Logo on website, event poster, and social media shoutouts
Gold Sponsor - 3 Available
CA$1,000
  • Signage at stage
  • Logo on event poster and pre-show screen promo
  • 4 free entry passes
  • Mention on social media
Silver Sponsor - 10 Available
CA$500
  • Logo on event poster and pre-show screen promo
  • 2 free entry passes
  • Mention on social media
Row Sponsor
CA$150
  • Name or logo on lawn sign, numbering rows
  • Social media thank-you mention
  • Note: Only $75 for Yuk Yuk sponsors

