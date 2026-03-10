Nursing Undergraduate Society of McGill

Hosted by

Nursing Undergraduate Society of McGill

About this event

Sponsorship of NUS Graduation Ball

680 Rue Sherbrooke O

Montréal, QC H3A 2M7, Canada

Level 1
$100

Mention on an Instagram post

Level 2
$250

Mention on an Instagram post, Mention on the “Thank You Wall” at the event.

Level 3
$500

Mention on an Instagram post, Mention on the “Thank You Wall” at the event, Verbal acknowledgment during the ceremony

Level 4
$750

Mention on an Instagram post, Mention on the “Thank You Wall” at the event, Verbal acknowledgment during the ceremony, Sponsor a table (with a center piece displaying the compan).

Add a donation for Nursing Undergraduate Society of McGill

$

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