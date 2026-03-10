Sponsorship of NUS Graduation Ball

About this event
Mention on an Instagram post
Mention on an Instagram post, Mention on the “Thank You Wall” at the event.
Mention on an Instagram post, Mention on the “Thank You Wall” at the event, Verbal acknowledgment during the ceremony
Mention on an Instagram post, Mention on the “Thank You Wall” at the event, Verbal acknowledgment during the ceremony, Sponsor a table (with a center piece displaying the compan).
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