Sponsorship Opportunities

Silver Sponsor Package
$1,500
SILVER SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS INCLUDES: Acknowledgement on Social Media || Name & Logo in our newsletter || Digital “Silver Sponsor” Badge || Contribution sponsors one (1) Meals Movement Event.
Gold Sponsor Package
$5,000
GOLD SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS INCLUDES: All of Silver Package & the following: || Acknowledgment in the annual report. || Digital “Gold Sponsor” badge. || Website recognition with a business link. || Invitation to an exclusive event for sponsors. || Contribution sponsors one (1) youth for four (4) weeks in the Cultivate Our Youth program OR sponsors three (3) Meals Movement events. || One event sponsorship with your company name
Platinum Sponsor Package
$10,000
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS INCLUDES: Includes Silver* & Gold** Packages & the following: || Premier logo placement at all events for one year. || Featured recognition in all marketing materials. || Personalized thank-you video from participants. || 2 complementary table tickets & VIP seating at the Annual Gala. || Branded volunteer day, with photos & media coverage. || Contribution sponsors one (1) youth for eight (8) weeks of the Cultivate Our Youth program & two (2) Meals Movement events.
Legacy Sponsor Package
$25,000
LEGACY SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS INCLUDES: Includes Silver*, Gold**, & Platinum*** Packages & the following: || Naming rights for a major event or program for one year (e.g., “Meals Movement” or “Cultivate Our Youth” Presented by [Your Company Name]). || Recognition on donor wall. || Logo placement on all printed and digital assets. || Private lunch & tour with founders. || Legacy Sponsor Award presented at the Annual Gala. || 4 complementary tickets & VIP seating at Annual Gala. || Contribution sponsors one (1) youth for the full twelve (12) weeks of the Cultivate Our Youth program & eight (8) Meals Movement Events.
