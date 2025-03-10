Sponsorship Opportunities

SILVER SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS INCLUDES:
Acknowledgement on Social Media
|| Name & Logo in our newsletter
|| Digital “Silver Sponsor” Badge
|| Contribution sponsors one (1) Meals Movement Event.
Gold Sponsor Package
$5,000
GOLD SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS INCLUDES:
All of Silver Package & the following:
|| Acknowledgment in the annual report.
|| Digital “Gold Sponsor” badge.
|| Website recognition with a business link.
|| Invitation to an exclusive event for sponsors.
|| Contribution sponsors one (1) youth for four (4) weeks in the Cultivate Our Youth program OR sponsors three (3) Meals Movement events.
|| One event sponsorship with your company name
Platinum Sponsor Package
$10,000
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS INCLUDES:
Includes Silver* & Gold** Packages & the following:
|| Premier logo placement at all events for one year.
|| Featured recognition in all marketing materials.
|| Personalized thank-you video from participants.
|| 2 complementary table tickets & VIP seating at the Annual Gala.
|| Branded volunteer day, with photos & media coverage.
|| Contribution sponsors one (1) youth for eight (8) weeks of the Cultivate Our Youth program & two (2) Meals Movement events.
Legacy Sponsor Package
$25,000
LEGACY SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS INCLUDES:
Includes Silver*, Gold**, & Platinum*** Packages & the following:
|| Naming rights for a major event or program for one year (e.g., “Meals Movement” or “Cultivate Our Youth” Presented by [Your Company Name]).
|| Recognition on donor wall.
|| Logo placement on all printed and digital assets.
|| Private lunch & tour with founders.
|| Legacy Sponsor Award presented at the Annual Gala.
|| 4 complementary tickets & VIP seating at Annual Gala.
|| Contribution sponsors one (1) youth for the full twelve (12) weeks of the Cultivate Our Youth program & eight (8) Meals Movement Events.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!