SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES: Camphill's 40th Anniversary Harvest Tribute Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
Presenting Sponsor
Become the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of Camphill's 40th Anniversary Harvest Tribute Dinner. Includes event naming recognition ("Presented by..."), category exclusivity, premium logo placement, speaking opportunity, full-page colour program ad, website recognition, and a reserved table for eight guests.
Celebrate 40 years of community while showcasing your organization's commitment to inclusion. Includes a full-page colour program ad, prime logo recognition, website recognition, and a reserved table for eight guests.
Support an evening celebrating community, belonging, and inclusion. Includes a half-page program ad, website recognition, and four reserved seats at the Harvest Tribute Dinner.
Demonstrate your support for Camphill's mission while receiving recognition in the event program and two reserved seats at the Harvest Tribute Dinner.
For organizations or individuals who wish to make a transformational investment in Camphill's future.
Founders Circle Partners work directly with Camphill to create a customized sponsorship that reflects their philanthropic goals while receiving meaningful recognition, including a program ad, website recognition, and reserved seats.
Please contact Kathrine Killam at [email protected] if you'd like to discuss a customized partnership.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!