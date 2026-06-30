A rustic barn with a Highland cow emblem sits in the foreground, while the background features a winding path through trees adorned with vibrant autumn foliage, all under the text "Sponsorship Opportunities 40th Anniversary Harvest Tribute Dinner Honouring Chuck & Diane Kyd."
Camphill Foundation Canada

Hosted by

Camphill Foundation Canada

About this event

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES: Camphill's 40th Anniversary Harvest Tribute Dinner

4730 Side Rd 25

Thornton, ON L4M 4S4, Canada

Tribute Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Presenting Sponsor

Become the exclusive Presenting Sponsor of Camphill's 40th Anniversary Harvest Tribute Dinner. Includes event naming recognition ("Presented by..."), category exclusivity, premium logo placement, speaking opportunity, full-page colour program ad, website recognition, and a reserved table for eight guests.

Legacy Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Celebrate 40 years of community while showcasing your organization's commitment to inclusion. Includes a full-page colour program ad, prime logo recognition, website recognition, and a reserved table for eight guests.

Harvest Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Support an evening celebrating community, belonging, and inclusion. Includes a half-page program ad, website recognition, and four reserved seats at the Harvest Tribute Dinner.

Community Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Demonstrate your support for Camphill's mission while receiving recognition in the event program and two reserved seats at the Harvest Tribute Dinner.

Founders Circle Partner
Pay what you can

For organizations or individuals who wish to make a transformational investment in Camphill's future.

Founders Circle Partners work directly with Camphill to create a customized sponsorship that reflects their philanthropic goals while receiving meaningful recognition, including a program ad, website recognition, and reserved seats.


Please contact Kathrine Killam at [email protected] if you'd like to discuss a customized partnership.

Add a donation for Camphill Foundation Canada

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!