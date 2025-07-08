OFHSA

Sponsorship Opportunities

Diamond Sponsor
$2,000

Company logo will be featured on t-shirts worn by OFHSA Board of Directors at OFHSA events throughout the year.


Company logo and link to website on www.ofhsa.ca for one year.
Info added to OFHSA member email newsletter 4 times.
Info shared on 4 social media posts.


Participation in our virtual vendor marketplace, shared with all of our associations across Ontario.


Advertisement in our Conference booklet given to all attendees at our May 2026 event.
Company logo shared on social media post for Conference event.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500

Company logo and link to website on www.ofhsa.ca for one year.
Info added to OFHSA member email newsletter 4 times.
Info shared on 4 social media posts.


Participation in our virtual vendor marketplace, shared with all of our associations across Ontario.


Advertisement in our Conference booklet given to all attendees at our May 2026 event.
Company logo shared on social media post for Conference event.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Participation in our virtual vendor marketplace, shared with all of our associations across Ontario.


Advertisement in our Conference booklet given to all attendees at our May 2026 event.
Company logo shared on social media post for Conference event.

Silver Sponsor
$500

Advertisement in our Conference booklet given to all attendees at our May 2026 event.
Company logo shared on social media post for Conference event.

Bronze Sponsor
$150

Info shared in 1 OFHSA member email newsletter.

