2025 SPONSORSHIP OPTIONS

2 premium location gala tables (20 tickets $3500). • Full page advertisement in printed gala program. • Provision of an event keepsake for sponsors and logo on printed gift tag attached to keepstake • Logo recognition on select printed materials, such as save the date, invitations, event program, table menus and event signage. • Event keepsake for each of your table guests. • Tax receipt for $6500. Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.

2 premium location gala tables (20 tickets $3500). • Full page advertisement in printed gala program. • Provision of an event keepsake for sponsors and logo on printed gift tag attached to keepstake • Logo recognition on select printed materials, such as save the date, invitations, event program, table menus and event signage. • Event keepsake for each of your table guests. • Tax receipt for $6500. Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.

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