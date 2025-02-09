Friends Helping To Grant Wishes

Hosted by

Friends Helping To Grant Wishes

About this event

2025 SPONSORSHIP OPTIONS

222 Rowntree Dairy Rd

Woodbridge, ON L4L 9T2, Canada

CORPORATE TABLE SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Well situated gala table (10 tickets $1750). • Half page advertisement in printed gala program. • Event keepsake for each of your table guests. • Named listing in Circle of Friends. • Tax receipt for $750. Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.
PARTNER SPONSOR
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
• Well situated half table at the gala (4 tickets $700) • Half page advertisement in printed gala program. • Event keepsake for each of your table guests. • Named listing in Circle of Friends. • Tax receipt for $800. Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.
CIRCLE OF FRIENDS SPONSOR
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
• Two tickets at a gala table ($350). • Named listing in Circle of Friends. • Tax receipt for $150. Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.
DESSERT SPONSOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750). • Full page advertisement in printed gala program. • Logo recognition on printed signage near the dessert table. • Event keepsake for each of your table guests. • Tax receipt for $1250. Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.
LATE NIGHT SNACK SPONSOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750). • Full page advertisement in printed gala program. • Logo recognition on printed signage near the late night snack station. • Event keepsake for each of your table guests. • Tax receipt for $1250. Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.
BAR SPONSOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750). • Full page advertisement in printed gala program. • Logo recognition on cocktail napkins. • Event keepsake for each of your table guests. • Tax receipt for $1250. Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.
Auction Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750). • Full page advertisement in printed gala program. • “Brought to you by” announcement preceding and during the live auction. • Logo recognition on printed bid sheets and sinage in silent auction area • Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
TABLE WINE SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750). • Full page advertisement in printed gala program. • Logo recognition on printed wine tags. • Event keepsake for each of your table guests. • Tax receipt for $3250. Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.
Entertainment Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750). • Full page advertisement in printed gala program. • Logo recognition on printed signage near stage. • Group photo with entertainment group. • Event keepsake for each of your table guests. Tax receipt for $3250. Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.
DINNER SPONSOR
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
• 2 premium location gala tables (20 tickets $3500). • Full page advertisement in printed gala program. • Logo recognition on printed dinner menu placed on each table setting. • Event keepsake for each of your table guests. • Tax receipt for $4000. Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.
PRINT SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
2 premium location gala tables (20 tickets $3500). • Full page back cover advertisement in printed gala program • Logo recognition on select printed materials, such as save the date, invitations, event program, table menus and event signage. • Event keepsake for each of your table guests. • Tax receipt for $6500. Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.
FRIENDS SPONSOR
$10,000
2 premium location gala tables (20 tickets $3500). • Full page advertisement in printed gala program. • Provision of an event keepsake for sponsors and logo on printed gift tag attached to keepstake • Logo recognition on select printed materials, such as save the date, invitations, event program, table menus and event signage. • Event keepsake for each of your table guests. • Tax receipt for $6500. Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.
PRESENTING SPONSOR
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
• 2 premium location gala tables (20 tickets $3500). • Gift bag for each of your table guests. • 2 page centre spread advertisement and corporate logo on the front cover of gala program • “Presenting Sponsor” signage & recognition on all promotional elements including: entrance to venue, grand lobby, and sponsor slideshow. • Social media post highlighting presenting sponsorship. • Option to donate a unique item for the auction. • Logo on all printed materials, such as: save the date, invitations, event program, table menus, and event signage. • Tax receipt for $11500. Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.
Full Page Advertisement
$1,000
A full page advertise in our Event Program! Submit your full page advertisements or have our designer create an advertisement for a $250 fee.Date line for submitting ad is April 17th
Half Page Advertisement
$500
A Half page advertise in our Event Program! Submit your full page advertisements or have our designer create an advertisement for a $250 fee.Date line for submitting ad is April 17th
Business Card
$250
Business Card in our Event Program! Submit your full page advertisements or have our designer create an advertisement for a $250 fee.Date line for submitting ad is April 17th

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