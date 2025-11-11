2026 SPONSORSHIP OPTIONS

Make a lasting impact by granting a child’s wish.





As a Wish Sponsor, your company becomes one of the most meaningful moments of the entire gala — helping bring a child’s wish to life. This premier sponsorship level places your brand at the heart of our storytelling, giving you the extraordinary privilege of being recognized as the sponsor behind a featured wish.





A custom sponsor recognition plaque featuring a photo of the child whose wish your company helped grant — perfect for proudly displaying in your office





Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).

• Full page back cover advertisement in printed gala

program

• Logo recognition on select printed materials, such as

save the date, invitations, event program, table menus

and event signage.

• Event keepsake for each of your table guests.

• Tax receipt for $10750.

Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.