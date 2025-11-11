2026 SPONSORSHIP OPTIONS

Hosted by
• 2 premium location gala tables (20 tickets $3500).
• Gift bag for each of your table guests.
• 2 page centre spread advertisement and corporate
logo on the front cover of gala program
• “Presenting Sponsor” signage & recognition on all
promotional elements including: entrance to venue,
grand lobby, and sponsor slideshow.
• Social media post highlighting presenting sponsorship.
• Option to donate a unique item for the auction.
• Logo on all printed materials, such as: save the date,
invitations, event program, table menus, and event
signage.
• Tax receipt for $11500.
• Tax receipt for $11500.
Make a lasting impact by granting a child’s wish.
As a Wish Sponsor, your company becomes one of the most meaningful moments of the entire gala — helping bring a child’s wish to life. This premier sponsorship level places your brand at the heart of our storytelling, giving you the extraordinary privilege of being recognized as the sponsor behind a featured wish.
A custom sponsor recognition plaque featuring a photo of the child whose wish your company helped grant — perfect for proudly displaying in your office
Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
• Full page back cover advertisement in printed gala
program
• Logo recognition on select printed materials, such as
save the date, invitations, event program, table menus
and event signage.
• Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
• Tax receipt for $10750.
• Tax receipt for $10750.
Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
• Full page advertisement in printed gala program.
• Provision of an event keepsake for sponsors and logo
on printed gift tag attached to keepstake
• Logo recognition on select printed materials, such as
save the date, invitations, event program, table menus
and event signage.
• Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
• Tax receipt for $8250.
• Tax receipt for $8250.
• Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
• Full page advertisement in printed gala program.
• Logo recognition on printed dinner menu placed on each table setting.
• Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
• Tax receipt for $5750.
• Tax receipt for $5750.
Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
• Full page advertisement in printed gala program.
• “Brought to you by” announcement preceding and
during the live auction.
• Logo recognition on printed bid sheets and sinage in silent auction area
• Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
• Tax receipt for $3250.
• Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
• Full page advertisement in printed gala program.
• Logo recognition on printed wine tags.
• Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
• Tax receipt for $3250.
• Tax receipt for $3250.
• Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
• Full page advertisement in printed gala program.
• Logo recognition on printed signage near stage.
• Group photo with entertainment group.
• Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
Tax receipt for $3250.
Tax receipt for $3250.
• Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
• Full page advertisement in printed gala program.
• Logo recognition on cocktail napkins.
• Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
• Tax receipt for $1250.
• Tax receipt for $1250.
• Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
• Full page advertisement in printed gala program.
• Logo recognition on printed signage near the dessert table.
• Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
• Tax receipt for $1250.
• Tax receipt for $1250.
• Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
• Full page advertisement in printed gala program.
• Logo recognition on printed signage near the late night snack station.
• Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
• Tax receipt for $1250.
• Tax receipt for $1250.
• Well situated gala table (10 tickets $1750).
• Half page advertisement in printed gala program.
• Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
• Named listing in Circle of Friends.
• Tax receipt for $750.
• Tax receipt for $750.
• Well situated half table at the gala (4 tickets $700)
• Half page advertisement in printed gala program.
• Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
• Named listing in Circle of Friends.
• Tax receipt for $800.
• Tax receipt for $800.
• Two tickets at a gala table ($350).
• Named listing in Circle of Friends.
• Tax receipt for $150.
• Tax receipt for $150.
A full page advertise in our Event Program!
Submit your full page advertisements or have our designer create an advertisement for a $250 fee.Date line for submitting ad is April 17th
A Half page advertise in our Event Program!
Submit your full page advertisements or have our designer create an advertisement for a $250 fee.Date line for submitting ad is April 17th
Business Card in our Event Program!
Submit your full page advertisements or have our designer create an advertisement for a $250 fee.Date line for submitting ad is April 17th
