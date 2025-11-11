Friends Helping To Grant Wishes

Friends Helping To Grant Wishes

2026 SPONSORSHIP OPTIONS

222 Rowntree Dairy Rd

Woodbridge, ON L4L 9T2, Canada

PRESENTING SPONSOR
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

2 premium location gala tables (20 tickets $3500).
Gift bag for each of your table guests.
2 page centre spread advertisement and corporate
logo on the front cover of gala program
“Presenting Sponsor” signage & recognition on all
promotional elements including: entrance to venue,
grand lobby, and sponsor slideshow.
Social media post highlighting presenting sponsorship.
Option to donate a unique item for the auction.
Logo on all printed materials, such as: save the date,
invitations, event program, table menus, and event
signage.
Tax receipt for $11500.
Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.

WISH SPONSOR
$12,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Make a lasting impact by granting a child’s wish.


As a Wish Sponsor, your company becomes one of the most meaningful moments of the entire gala — helping bring a child’s wish to life. This premier sponsorship level places your brand at the heart of our storytelling, giving you the extraordinary privilege of being recognized as the sponsor behind a featured wish.


A custom sponsor recognition plaque featuring a photo of the child whose wish your company helped grant — perfect for proudly displaying in your office


Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
Full page back cover advertisement in printed gala
program
Logo recognition on select printed materials, such as
save the date, invitations, event program, table menus
and event signage.
Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
Tax receipt for $10750.
Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.

FRIENDS SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
Full page advertisement in printed gala program.
Provision of an event keepsake for sponsors and logo
on printed gift tag attached to keepstake
Logo recognition on select printed materials, such as
save the date, invitations, event program, table menus
and event signage.
Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
Tax receipt for $8250.
Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.

DINNER SPONSOR
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
Full page advertisement in printed gala program.
Logo recognition on printed dinner menu placed on each table setting.
Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
Tax receipt for $5750.
Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.

Auction Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
Full page advertisement in printed gala program.
“Brought to you by” announcement preceding and
during the live auction.
Logo recognition on printed bid sheets and sinage in silent auction area
Event keepsake for each of your table guests.

Tax receipt for $3250.

TABLE WINE SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
Full page advertisement in printed gala program.
Logo recognition on printed wine tags.
Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
Tax receipt for $3250.
Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.

Entertainment Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
Full page advertisement in printed gala program.
Logo recognition on printed signage near stage.
Group photo with entertainment group.
Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
Tax receipt for $3250.
Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.

BAR SPONSOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
Full page advertisement in printed gala program.
Logo recognition on cocktail napkins.
Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
Tax receipt for $1250.
Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.

DESSERT SPONSOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
Full page advertisement in printed gala program.
Logo recognition on printed signage near the dessert table.
Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
Tax receipt for $1250.
Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.

LATE NIGHT SNACK SPONSOR
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premium location gala table (10 tickets $1750).
Full page advertisement in printed gala program.
Logo recognition on printed signage near the late night snack station.
Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
Tax receipt for $1250.
Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.

CORPORATE TABLE SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Well situated gala table (10 tickets $1750).
Half page advertisement in printed gala program.
Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
Named listing in Circle of Friends.
Tax receipt for $750.
Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.

PARTNER SPONSOR
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Well situated half table at the gala (4 tickets $700)
Half page advertisement in printed gala program.
Event keepsake for each of your table guests.
Named listing in Circle of Friends.
Tax receipt for $800.
Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.

CIRCLE OF FRIENDS SPONSOR
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two tickets at a gala table ($350).
Named listing in Circle of Friends.
Tax receipt for $150.
Your tickets also include a full-course sit-down meal, open bar, lively dancing, and late-night treats, including snacks and ice cream.

Full Page Advertisement
$1,000

A full page advertise in our Event Program!
Submit your full page advertisements or have our designer create an advertisement for a $250 fee.Date line for submitting ad is April 17th

Half Page Advertisement
$500

A Half page advertise in our Event Program!
Submit your full page advertisements or have our designer create an advertisement for a $250 fee.Date line for submitting ad is April 17th

Business Card
$250

Business Card in our Event Program!
Submit your full page advertisements or have our designer create an advertisement for a $250 fee.Date line for submitting ad is April 17th

