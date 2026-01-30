SPONSORSHIP PACKAGE: Achieving Beyond Brain Injury foundations annual Golf Tournament

Offered by
With this package your logo will be displayed in large format in the breakfast area.
With this package your logo will be displayed in large format in the lunch area.
With this package your logo will be displayed in each golf cart.
*Note: there are 2 shared spots available for this sponsorship level.
With this package your logo will be displayed on the bags provided to each golfer.
*Note: there are 2 shared spots available for this sponsorship level, with the ABBI logo.
With this package your logo will be displayed at the Tee box. *Sponsors are welcome to promote their business with a booth or tent at their designated hole in any creative way you wish!
*Note: Hole numbers will be assigned on a first come first serve basis. If you have a specific hole number preference, please select it from the options below. Otherwise a random hole will be assigned to your company.
With this package your logo will be displayed at the Tee box
With this package your logo will be displayed at the Tee box. *Sponsors are welcome to promote their business with a booth or tent at the putting challenge if you wish!
Every dollar fuels our mission! No contribution is too small to make a difference. We appreciate ANY company sponsorship donation and are happy to explore alternative ideas with you!
Note: unless you wish to remain anonymous, your company
name will be displayed on our THANK YOU BANNER, WELCOME PACKAGE, WEBSITE and SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS.
This option is perfect for individuals who aren't representing a corporation but still want to donate towards the tournament! Every dollar fuels our mission! No contribution is too small to make a difference.
ANY PRIZE DONATIONS ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED!
All prize donors' logos will be displayed on our THANK YOU BANNER, WELCOME PACKAGE, WEBSITE and SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS.
IMPORTANT: To arrange pick up/drop off of your prize donation, please email us at: [email protected]
