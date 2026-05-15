Sponsorship Payment

Hosted by
About this event
Exclusive presenting credit on all materials ✓
Logo on stage backdrop, banner & all printed programs ✓
Logo on website homepage & events page for full season ✓
Dedicated social media posts (minimum 3) ✓
Verbal acknowledgement on stage ✓
Full-page ad in event program booklet ✓
8 complimentary Premium tickets ($50 value each) ✓
Exclusive VIP reception access (up to 4 guests) ✓
Meet-and-greet with performing artists ✓
Certificate of appreciation & personalized thank-you letter ✓
Logo on event banner & all printed programs ✓
Logo on website events page for the season ✓
Dedicated social media post ✓
Verbal acknowledgement on stage ✓
Half-page ad in event program booklet ✓
6 complimentary Adult tickets ($30 value each) ✓
Meet-and-greet with performing artists ✓
Certificate of appreciation & personalized thank-you letter ✓
Name listed in event program booklet ✓
Name listed on website ✓
2 complimentary Adult tickets ✓
Certificate of appreciation ✓
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!