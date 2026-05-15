Suranjali Canada

Hosted by

Suranjali Canada

About this event

Sponsorship Payment

1785 Finch Ave W

North York, ON M3N 1M6, Canada

Title Sponsorship
$5,000

Exclusive presenting credit on all materials

Logo on stage backdrop, banner & all printed programs

Logo on website homepage & events page for full season

Dedicated social media posts (minimum 3)

Verbal acknowledgement on stage

Full-page ad in event program booklet

8 complimentary Premium tickets ($50 value each)

Exclusive VIP reception access (up to 4 guests)

Meet-and-greet with performing artists

Certificate of appreciation & personalized thank-you letter

GOLD SPONSOR
$2,500

Logo on event banner & all printed programs

Logo on website events page for the season

Dedicated social media post

Verbal acknowledgement on stage

Half-page ad in event program booklet

6 complimentary Adult tickets ($30 value each)

Meet-and-greet with performing artists

Certificate of appreciation & personalized thank-you letter

SILVER SPONSOR
$1,000

Name listed in event program booklet

Name listed on website

2 complimentary Adult tickets

Certificate of appreciation

Add a donation for Suranjali Canada

$

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