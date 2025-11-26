Sponsorship - Sankranthi Sambaralu 2026

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About this event
8787 McHugh St, Windsor, ON N8S 0A1, Canada
•Company name/logo on all event flyers
•On-stage recognition and speaking opportunity
•Company logo displayed on screen throughout event
•25 Event tickets
•Recognition as the Official Category Sponsor
•Name/logo on all event flyers
•On-stage recognition and speaking opportunity (brief slot)
•Logo displayed on event screen
•15 Event tickets
•Recognition as the Official DJ & Entertainment Sponsor
•Name/logo on all event flyers
•On-stage recognition and speaking opportunity (brief slot)
•Logo displayed on event screen
•20 Event tickets
•Recognition as the Official DJ & Entertainment Sponsor
•Name/logo on all event flyers
•On-stage recognition and speaking opportunity (brief slot)
•Logo displayed on event screen
•20 Event tickets
•Name/logo on all event flyers
•On-stage speaking opportunity
•Logo displayed on event screen
•10 Event tickets
•Name/logo on all event flyers
•On-stage recognition
•Logo displayed on event screen
•5 Event tickets
•On-stage recognition and Logo displayed on event screen
•2 Event tickets
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