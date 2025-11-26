Windsor Telugu Association

Hosted by

Windsor Telugu Association

About this event

Sponsorship - Sankranthi Sambaralu 2026

WFCU Centre

8787 McHugh St, Windsor, ON N8S 0A1, Canada

Title Sponsor
$3,000

•Company name/logo on all event flyers


•On-stage recognition and speaking opportunity


•Company logo displayed on screen throughout event


•25 Event tickets

Bhogipallu Category Sponsor (Exclusive – 1 Available)
$1,500

•Recognition as the Official Category Sponsor


•Name/logo on all event flyers


•On-stage recognition and speaking opportunity (brief slot)


•Logo displayed on event screen


•15 Event tickets

DJ & Entertainment Sponsor (Exclusive – 1 Available)
$2,000

•Recognition as the Official DJ & Entertainment Sponsor


•Name/logo on all event flyers


•On-stage recognition and speaking opportunity (brief slot)


•Logo displayed on event screen


•20 Event tickets

Food Category Sponsor (Exclusive – 1 Available)
$2,000

•Recognition as the Official DJ & Entertainment Sponsor


•Name/logo on all event flyers


•On-stage recognition and speaking opportunity (brief slot)


•Logo displayed on event screen


•20 Event tickets

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

•Name/logo on all event flyers


•On-stage speaking opportunity


•Logo displayed on event screen


•10 Event tickets

Silver Sponsor
$500

•Name/logo on all event flyers


•On-stage recognition


•Logo displayed on event screen


•5 Event tickets

Bronze Sponsor
$200

•On-stage recognition and Logo displayed on event screen


•2 Event tickets

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