Sponsorship ~ WomanCare's 15th Annual Trivia Night & Auction

Lead as a Presenting Sponsor with exclusive visibility and a powerful impact.



Exclusive Visibility: As a premier sponsor, your business will be recognized on event invitations. During the event, your logo will receive top placement on event screens and printed materials, ensuring your brand stands out as a pillar of support.



Brand Recognition: Enjoy multiple acknowledgments by the event host, including during opening remarks and closing, positioning your brand at the heart of the event.



Website Acknowledgement: Your logo placement on the WomanCare event webpage, will connect your business with a broader audience and underscore your commitment to bringing hope and help.



Social Media Exposure: Highlighted as the top sponsor in our pre- and post-event social media campaigns, connecting your brand to our extended online community.



VIP Experience for Guests: Enjoy a VIP table for eight with premier seating, providing an exclusive experience for you and your guests.



Community Leadership: Establish your business as a Visionary in community care, bringing life-changing support to women and families which leads to long-lasting, positive change.