Sponsorship ~ WomanCare's 15th Annual Trivia Night & Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Lead as a Presenting Sponsor with exclusive visibility and a powerful impact.
Exclusive Visibility: As a premier sponsor, your business will be recognized on event invitations. During the event, your logo will receive top placement on event screens and printed materials, ensuring your brand stands out as a pillar of support.
Brand Recognition: Enjoy multiple acknowledgments by the event host, including during opening remarks and closing, positioning your brand at the heart of the event.
Website Acknowledgement: Your logo placement on the WomanCare event webpage, will connect your business with a broader audience and underscore your commitment to bringing hope and help.
Social Media Exposure: Highlighted as the top sponsor in our pre- and post-event social media campaigns, connecting your brand to our extended online community.
VIP Experience for Guests: Enjoy a VIP table for eight with premier seating, providing an exclusive experience for you and your guests.
Community Leadership: Establish your business as a Visionary in community care, bringing life-changing support to women and families which leads to long-lasting, positive change.
A leading sponsor integral to the event’s success and valued by the community.
Brand Recognition: Your business logo will receive prominent placement throughout the event on digital screens and printed materials, allowing attendees to connect your brand with a commitment to community care.
Increased Visibility: Acknowledgment as an event sponsor by speakers during key moments of the evening will ensure your brand is front and center.
Social Media Exposure: Your brand will be highlighted in our pre- and post-event social media recognition posts, reaching a broader audience beyond attendees.
VIP Experience: Enjoy a VIP table for eight, creating an exclusive experience for you and your team.
Community Leadership: Recognized as a Builder of strong, resilient families and a community supporter investing in wellness and growth.
An essential sponsor contributing to the success of Trivia Night with valued community recognition.
Brand Presence: Your business logo will be displayed on digital screens and on printed materials during the event, ensuring attendees remember your brand's support.
Event Acknowledgment: Speakers will acknowledge you as a sponsor, demonstrating your commitment to supporting women and families in our community.
Social Media Mention: Your brand will be featured in our post-event social media acknowledgments, extending your visibility.
VIP Table for Eight: Host your team or clients at a VIP table for eight, fostering stronger relationships in a setting dedicated to community support.
Community Leadership: As a Partner, your support demonstrates your commitment to helping families thrive and strengthens community ties.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!