Sponsorships at the Essa Agriplex

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About this event
● choice of sponsored class
● name published in homecrafts area (Barn 1)
● Multi-use passes to the Barrie Fair – Good for each day of the Fair
● Company logo and link on essaagriplex.ca
● Signage at all EDAS events – 1 sign (21.5″x7’5″ coroplast) provided by you
● Announcements during all EDAS events
● Tax receipt for $400
● Multi-use passes to the Barrie Fair – Good for each day of the Fair
● Company logo and link on essaagriplex.ca
● Signage at all EDAS events – 1 sign (21.5″x7’5″ coroplast) provided by you
● Announcements during all EDAS events
● Tax receipt for $800
● Bronze and Silver Package included
● Signage at all EDAS events – 4 signs (21.5″x7’5″ coroplast) provided by you
● 10X10 vendor space – Barrie Fair
● 1/4 Page Ad in the Barrie Fair and Draft Horse Prize Book
● Class Sponsor – Your choice of 2 events at the annual Fair
● Logo on the Schedule Brochure for the Fair, distributed locally as well as to Fair attendees at the gate
● Logo on Map of the Fair – distributed to all Fair attendees at the gate
● Tax receipt for $2000
● Bronze, Silver and Gold Package included
● Priority signage at all EDAS events - 4 signs (21.5"x7'5" coroplast and 4’x8’ banners) provided by you
● 10X10 vendor space – Barrie Fair & Essa Canadian Draft Horse Exhibition
● 1/2 Page Ad in the Barrie Fair and Draft Horse Prize Book
● Class Sponsor - Your choice of 2 events at the annual Fair
● Promotional offer access to Members of the Essa & District Agricultural Society
● Tax Receipt for $4000
● Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum Package included
● Company logo on Barrie Fair staff apparel
● Priority signage at all EDAS events - 6 signs (21.5"x7'5" coroplast and 4’x8’ banners) provided by you
● 10X20 vendor space – Barrie Fair & Essa Canadian Draft Horse Exhibition
● Radio/TV mentions - Ads for Barrie Fair as a supporting title partner
● Giveaways & Promotional Material - To be displayed at the Barrie Fair
● Name a building on the property - Priority (3-year commitment required)
● Full Page Ad in the Barrie Fair and Draft Horse Prize Book
● Class Sponsor - Your choice of 4 events at the annual Fair
● Logo at livestock award presentations at the Barrie Fair
● Additional signage and promotional display opportunities available on request
● Tax receipt for $8000
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