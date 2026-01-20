Sponsorships at the Essa Agriplex

● Bronze and Silver Package included

● Signage at all EDAS events – 4 signs (21.5″x7’5″ coroplast) provided by you

● 10X10 vendor space – Barrie Fair

● 1/4 Page Ad in the Barrie Fair and Draft Horse Prize Book

● Class Sponsor – Your choice of 2 events at the annual Fair

● Logo on the Schedule Brochure for the Fair, distributed locally as well as to Fair attendees at the gate

● Logo on Map of the Fair – distributed to all Fair attendees at the gate

● Tax receipt for $2000