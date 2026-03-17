Essa & District Agricultural Society

Hosted by

Essa & District Agricultural Society

About this event

Sponsorships for Agrifest and the Essa National Draft Horse Show

7505 10th Line

Barrie, ON L0L 2N0, Canada

Agrifest item
Agrifest
Pay what you can

Family Friendly Farm Education


An event at the Essa Agriplex where vendors and local farmers come together to educate kids on where their food comes from and how it's raised.


Sponsor Levels

Supporter: $50

Bronze: $100

Silver: $250

Gold: $500


Please enter your preferred level amount in the "Pay What You Can" section.


The Essa National Draft Horse Show item
The Essa National Draft Horse Show
Pay what you can

Honor the equine athletes that tilled our fields and delivered our goods before engines; the draft horses. Witness the beautiful Clydesdale, Percheron, and Belgian horses pull their carriages and be guided through the arena to display their strength.


Sponsor Levels

Halter $250 (available to individuals only, not corporations)

Hitch $500

Wagon $1000

Associate $2500+


Executive ($5,000+) and Signature ($7,500+) Sponsorships Available. Contact our team for more details.


Please enter your preferred level amount in the "Pay What You Can" section.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!