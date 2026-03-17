Sponsorships for Agrifest and the Essa National Draft Horse Show

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About this event
Family Friendly Farm Education
An event at the Essa Agriplex where vendors and local farmers come together to educate kids on where their food comes from and how it's raised.
Sponsor Levels
Supporter: $50
Bronze: $100
Silver: $250
Gold: $500
Please enter your preferred level amount in the "Pay What You Can" section.
Honor the equine athletes that tilled our fields and delivered our goods before engines; the draft horses. Witness the beautiful Clydesdale, Percheron, and Belgian horses pull their carriages and be guided through the arena to display their strength.
Sponsor Levels
Halter $250 (available to individuals only, not corporations)
Hitch $500
Wagon $1000
Associate $2500+
Executive ($5,000+) and Signature ($7,500+) Sponsorships Available. Contact our team for more details.
Please enter your preferred level amount in the "Pay What You Can" section.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!