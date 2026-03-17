Sponsorships for Agrifest and the Essa National Draft Horse Show

Honor the equine athletes that tilled our fields and delivered our goods before engines; the draft horses. Witness the beautiful Clydesdale, Percheron, and Belgian horses pull their carriages and be guided through the arena to display their strength.





Sponsor Levels

Halter $250 (available to individuals only, not corporations)

Hitch $500

Wagon $1000

Associate $2500+





Executive ($5,000+) and Signature ($7,500+) Sponsorships Available. Contact our team for more details.





Please enter your preferred level amount in the "Pay What You Can" section.