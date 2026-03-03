Sponsorships for The 2027 Toronto Prayer Breakfast

Full-page advertisement [8.0”H x 6.5”W] in event program.

• Logo on Front Page of event program.

• Up to 60-second promo video shown during the event.

• Logo placement on all printed promotional material.

• Opportunity to have signage in the Lobby.

• One Reserved Table of 10 with prominent central seating in the first two rows, and option to purchase more tables to be placed next to it.

• Logo placement on digital presentation during the event.

• An 8-10 foot table/booth in a premium position within the

Expo area, located at the back of the Main Hall.

• Verbal recognition from the podium.

• Link to your company’s website on the TPB website.

• Promotion through our social media channels.