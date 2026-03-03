Sponsorships for The 2027 Toronto Prayer Breakfast

Offered by
About this shop
Full-page advertisement [8.0”H x 6.5”W] in event program.
• Logo on Front Page of event program.
• Up to 60-second promo video shown during the event.
• Logo placement on all printed promotional material.
• Opportunity to have signage in the Lobby.
• One Reserved Table of 10 with prominent central seating in the first two rows, and option to purchase more tables to be placed next to it.
• Logo placement on digital presentation during the event.
• An 8-10 foot table/booth in a premium position within the
Expo area, located at the back of the Main Hall.
• Verbal recognition from the podium.
• Link to your company’s website on the TPB website.
• Promotion through our social media channels.
Half-page advertisement [4.0”H x 6.5”W] in event program.
• Logo inside event program.
• One reserved table of 10 with prominent central seating in the second or third rows.
• Logo placement on digital presentation during the event.
• An 8-foot table/booth in a premium position within the
Expo area, located at the back of the Main Hall.
• Verbal recognition from the podium.
• Link to your company’s website on the TPB website.
• Promotion through our social media channels.
• One reserved table of 10 at the event with prominent central seating in the third or fourth rows (possibly second is space allows).
• Logo placement on digital presentation during the event.
• Logo inside event program.
• A 6-foot table/booth within the Expo area,
located at the back of the Main Hall.
• Link to your company’s website on the TPB website.
• Promotion through our social media channels.
Show appreciation to Toronto’s First Responders by sponsoring a table of 10 for police, fire, or paramedic personnel.
• Your sponsorship covers the full cost for their attendance at the Toronto Prayer Breakfast.
• Recognition in the event program and digital presentation as a First-Responder Table Sponsor.
• Optional message of thanks printed alongside your name or company logo.
• A meaningful way to honour those who serve and protect our community every day.
Sponsors may request one seat at their sponsored table, subject to availability and First Responder preferences.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!