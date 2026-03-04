Spring Circus Classes (March 23 to May 21, 2026)

About this event
Monday 4:00-5:15 PM
Sparks Circus, Aerial & Acro (age 5-9 years)
Coach Olivia, Sophia & Winter
Through games and play, youth will learn beginner acrobatics such as summersaults, cartwheels, handstand, juggling, and aerial skills. Youth will gain strength, coordination, and confidence.
$25/ class x 8 classes= $200 + 13% HST $26= $226.00
Mondays 5:15-6:30 PM
Inferno Teens Aerial (age 12-17)
Coach Holly
This class is for teens who have some aerial silks experience and can climb, invert and put foot locks on in the air.
$25/ class x 10 classes= $250 + 13% HST $32.50= $282.50
Tuesday 4:00-5:15 PM
Flames Circus, Aerial & Acro (age 9-12 years)
Coach Olivia
youth will learn introduction acrobatics such as summersaults, cartwheels, handstand, juggling, and aerial skills. Youth work on strength, conditioning, endurance and new skills.
$25/ class x 10 classes= $250 + 13% HST $32.50= $282.50
Wednesday- 4:00-5:15 PM
Inferno Teen Aerial (age 11-17)
This class is for teens (age 11-17) who have some aerial silks experience and can climb, invert and put foot locks on in the air.
$25/ class x 10 classes= $250 + 13% HST $32.50= $282.50
WEDNESDAY- 5:15-6:30 PM
Phoenix Adult Aerial (18+)
This class is for adults 18+ .
$25/ class x 10 classes= $250 + 13% HST $32.50= $282.50
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