Femmes du Feu Creations

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Femmes du Feu Creations

About this event

Spring Circus Classes (March 23 to May 21, 2026)

22 King St

Welland, ON L3B 3H9, Canada

MONDAY- Sparks Circus, Aerial & Acro (age 5-7 years)
$226

Monday 4:00-5:15 PM

Sparks Circus, Aerial & Acro (age 5-9 years)

Coach Olivia, Sophia & Winter


Through games and play, youth will learn beginner acrobatics such as summersaults, cartwheels, handstand, juggling, and aerial skills. Youth will gain strength, coordination, and confidence.


$25/ class x 8 classes= $200 + 13% HST $26= $226.00

MONDAY- Inferno Teen Aerial (age 11-17)
$282.50

Mondays 5:15-6:30 PM

Inferno Teens Aerial (age 12-17)

Coach Holly


This class is for teens who have some aerial silks experience and can climb, invert and put foot locks on in the air.


$25/ class x 10 classes= $250 + 13% HST $32.50= $282.50

TUESDAY- Flames Circus (age 9-12
$282.50

Tuesday 4:00-5:15 PM

Flames Circus, Aerial & Acro (age 9-12 years)

Coach Olivia


youth will learn introduction acrobatics such as summersaults, cartwheels, handstand, juggling, and aerial skills. Youth work on strength, conditioning, endurance and new skills.


$25/ class x 10 classes= $250 + 13% HST $32.50= $282.50

WEDNESDAY- Inferno Teen Aerial (age 11-17)
$282.50

Wednesday- 4:00-5:15 PM

Inferno Teen Aerial (age 11-17)


This class is for teens (age 11-17) who have some aerial silks experience and can climb, invert and put foot locks on in the air.


$25/ class x 10 classes= $250 + 13% HST $32.50= $282.50

WEDNESDAY- Phoenix Adult Aerial (18+)
$282.50

WEDNESDAY- 5:15-6:30 PM

Phoenix Adult Aerial (18+)


This class is for adults 18+ .


$25/ class x 10 classes= $250 + 13% HST $32.50= $282.50


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