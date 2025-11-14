Hosted by

Spring Creek Community School Parent Advisory Council

Spring Creek Community School Parent Advisory Council's Online Auction

1509 Spring Creek Dr, Whistler, BC V8E 0A2, Canada

Whistler Blackcomb: 2-Day Edge Card ($280)
$140

Starting bid

Where adventurous spirits go all out! Whistler Blackcomb offers more choice than any other mountain destination in the world. With a combination of thrilling descents and exquisite scenery, it's time to turn your dreams into reality! 


Enjoy a 2-Day Edge Card

Supplied by email


The 2 Day Edge Card for resort access to Whistler Blackcomb allows you to ski or ride any 2 days of the winter season.  (Includes peak dates. Summer access and early season skiing bonus are not included.  For additional days beyond the allocated 2 days, the Card Holder will receive 15% off window lift ticket rates. EDGE Cards are exclusively available for residents of Canada and Washington State.)


The winning bidder will receive a Mtn Money voucher via email to present at a Whistler Blackcomb ticket window or Guest Relations office. When you pick up your ticket, you will select the date and time you wish to visit the park. To avoid disappointment on busy days, you can visit the ticket office up to 3 days prior to your desired date to secure your spot.

Expires 05/18/2026. This product is valid for winter season only. Non-transferable and not available for resale. No cash value for refund or upgrade.



Whistler Blackcomb

www.whistlerblackcomb.com

Whistler Blackcomb: 5-Day Edge Card ($560)
$280

Starting bid

Where adventurous spirits go all out! Whistler Blackcomb offers more choice than any other mountain destination in the world. With a combination of thrilling descents and exquisite scenery, it's time to turn your dreams into reality! 


Enjoy a 5-Day Edge Card

Supplied by email


The 5 Day Edge Card for resort access to Whistler Blackcomb allows you to ski or ride any 5 days of the winter season.  (Includes peak dates. Summer access and early season skiing bonus are not included.  For additional days beyond the allocated 5 days, the Card Holder will receive 15% off window lift ticket rates. EDGE Cards are exclusively available for residents of Canada and Washington State.  Option to use up to 2 of your 5 days at another Vail Resorts property)


The winning bidder will receive a Mtn Money voucher via email to present at a Whistler Blackcomb ticket window or Guest Relations office. When you pick up your ticket, you will select the date and time you wish to visit the park. To avoid disappointment on busy days, you can visit the ticket office up to 3 days prior to your desired date to secure your spot.

Expires 05/18/2026. This product is valid for winter season only. Non-transferable and not available for resale. No cash value for refund or upgrade.



Whistler Blackcomb

www.whistlerblackcomb.com

Whistler Blackcomb: 4x 2-hour Tube Park Tickets ($176) item
Whistler Blackcomb: 4x 2-hour Tube Park Tickets ($176)
$80

Starting bid

Feel the wind in your face as you cruise down our exhilarating tubing hill. Located in the Base 2 Zone on Blackcomb Mountain, the bubly™ Tube Park offers great fun for the young and the young at heart. There's no skill or equipment required - just a sense of adventure and a desire for excitement. It's the perfect family activity! 


Enjoy 4x 2 hour passes at Whistler Blackcomb bubly™ Tube Park


Supplied by email


Whistler Blackcomb

www.whistlerblackcomb.com



*bubly™ Tube Park tickets can be picked up at the base area ticket windows up to 3 days prior to your preferred date to select your date and entry time.)

Ziptrek Ecotours: 2x Adult Eagle Tour ($420) item
Ziptrek Ecotours: 2x Adult Eagle Tour ($420)
$168

Starting bid

Fly like an eagle over the Fitzsimmons Valley between Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains. This tour features five different ziplines, including a 2400 ft zipline with a 30-storey descent, perfect for anyone who wants a heart-pounding adventure! The first zipline launches near Olympic Station on Whistler mountain at an elevation of 1,000 meters.


Enjoy Adult Eagle Tour for 2, valued at $420


Gift card supplied by email


Ziptrek Ecotours

4282 Mountain Square, Whistler

whistler.ziptrek.com

Sea to Sky Gondola: Family Day Pass ($172) #1 item
Sea to Sky Gondola: Family Day Pass ($172) #1
$68

Starting bid

The Sea to Sky Gondola is conveniently located along the world-famous Sea to Sky Highway/Hwy 99, two kilometres south of Squamish. Once at the top, many other adventures await. You will have access to a wide array of outdoor experiences, including two different interpretive loop walking trails with cantilevered viewing platforms, the spectacular Sky Pilot Suspension Bridge, numerous hiking trails, rock climbing, access trails to backcountry routes and much more.


Enjoy a Family Single Day Pass (2 Adults 2 Children) valued at $172


Pass supplied by email


Sea to Sky Gondola

36800 BC-99, Squamish

www.seatoskygondola.com

Sea to Sky Gondola: Family Day Pass ($172) #2 item
Sea to Sky Gondola: Family Day Pass ($172) #2
$68

Starting bid

The Sea to Sky Gondola is conveniently located along the world-famous Sea to Sky Highway/Hwy 99, two kilometres south of Squamish. Once at the top, many other adventures await. You will have access to a wide array of outdoor experiences, including two different interpretive loop walking trails with cantilevered viewing platforms, the spectacular Sky Pilot Suspension Bridge, numerous hiking trails, rock climbing, access trails to backcountry routes and much more.


Enjoy a Family Single Day Pass (2 Adults 2 Children) valued at $172


Pass supplied by email


Sea to Sky Gondola

36800 BC-99, Squamish

www.seatoskygondola.com

Vallea Lumina: 2 Tickets ($110) item
Vallea Lumina: 2 Tickets ($110)
$44

Starting bid

Experience Vallea Lumina in Whistler, a multimedia night walk through an enchanted forest in pursuit of hidden wonders. Join an evening excursion and follow cryptic radio transmissions and the lingering traces of two long-ago hikers to find the scenic trailhead where the real journey begins… This pathway leads toward a place filled with beauty, and proof that the legends of Whistler are true.


Enjoy 2 tickets, valued at $110


Supplied by email


Vallea Lumina/The Adventure Group

Sixteen Mile Creek Forest Service Rd, Whistler

www.vallealumina.com

Escape Whistler: 2 Player Experience valued at $94.50 item
Escape Whistler: 2 Player Experience valued at $94.50
$40

Starting bid

Escape! Whistler is Whistler's original escape room facility and best indoor activity. Escape Whistler: Create unforgettable memories with our escape room adventures.

 

Enjoy passes for 2 players valued at $94.50, valid for any of our 6 awesome themes!

Must pick up gift certificate from SCCS.


4293 Mountain Square #122

Whistler, BC

www.escapewhistler.com



Whistler Valley Tours: 3hr Sightseeing tour for 2 ($250) item
Whistler Valley Tours: 3hr Sightseeing tour for 2 ($250)
$100

Starting bid

Whistler Valley Tours is a premium locally owned and operated company specializing in all encompassing must-do Whistler Sightseeing Tours. We showcase the entire Whistler Valley like no other, which means our tours are the perfect way to see a lot in a small amount of time.


Enjoy a 3hr Sightseeing tour for 2 valued at $250


Gift voucher supplied by email.


Whistler Valley Tours

www.whistlervalleytours.com

Fairmont Château Whistler: Room + Breakfast ($900) item
Fairmont Château Whistler: Room + Breakfast ($900)
$360

Starting bid

Nestled at the foot of Blackcomb Mountain, Fairmont Chateau Whistler offers exceptional dining, incomparable resort amenities, championship golf course.


Enjoy One Night of Accommodation in a Fairmont Room including applicable taxes and resort fee, plus breakfast in the Wildflower for 2 adults and 2 children


Gift certificate must be picked up from SCCS.


Gift certificate cannot be redeemed during blackout dates

December 15 2025 - January 5 2026. All Reservations subject to availability


Fairmont Château Whistler

4599 Chateau Blvd, Whistler, BC

www.chateau-whistler.com

Crystal Lodge: 1 Night Stay Deluxe Studio ($250) item
Crystal Lodge: 1 Night Stay Deluxe Studio ($250)
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy the full Whistler Village experience - Crystal Lodge is a modern tribute to a rich history, with spacious guestrooms, heated outdoor pool and hot tub, and an unbeatable location.


Enjoy a One night stay in a Deluxe Studio valued at $250


Gift cert must be picked up from SCCS


4154 Village Green,
Whistler, BC

www.crystal-lodge.com



Adara Hotel: 2 night stay #1 item
Adara Hotel: 2 night stay #1
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2 night stay right in the heart of Whistler Village and steps away from the lifts, world-class dining, shopping, Apres culture, night life and adventure!


Enjoy a 2 night stay

Subject to availability

Gift Card supplied electronically.


4122 Village Green
Whistler BC V8E 1G9

www.adarahotel.com



Adara Hotel: 2 night stay #2 item
Adara Hotel: 2 night stay #2
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2 night stay right in the heart of Whistler Village and steps away from the lifts, world-class dining, shopping, Apres culture, night life and adventure!


Enjoy a 2 night stay

Subject to availability

Gift Card supplied electronically.


4122 Village Green
Whistler BC V8E 1G9

www.adarahotel.com




Scandinave Spa: 1 Thermal Journey ($125) #1 item
Scandinave Spa: 1 Thermal Journey ($125) #1
$50

Starting bid

Encircled by Whistler’s old-growth rainforest and rugged Coast Mountain views, root yourself in complete silence and a digital detox while journeying through cycles of hot, cold and relaxation installations spread over 25,000 square feet. Let us defy your expectations of what relaxation looks and feels like with our completely immersive exploration of mind and body.


Enjoy a Thermal Journey (1 person) valued at $125


Gift card supplied by email


Scandinave Spa

8010 Mons Rd, Whistler

www.scandinave.com

Scandinave Spa: 1 Thermal Journey ($125) #2 item
Scandinave Spa: 1 Thermal Journey ($125) #2
$50

Starting bid

Encircled by Whistler’s old-growth rainforest and rugged Coast Mountain views, root yourself in complete silence and a digital detox while journeying through cycles of hot, cold and relaxation installations spread over 25,000 square feet. Let us defy your expectations of what relaxation looks and feels like with our completely immersive exploration of mind and body.


Enjoy a Thermal Journey (1 person) valued at $125


Gift card supplied by email


Scandinave Spa

8010 Mons Rd, Whistler

www.scandinave.com

The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge: 1x Nita Massage ($185) item
The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge: 1x Nita Massage ($185)
$75

Starting bid

Immerse yourself at the award-winning Spa at Nita Lake Lodge with a luxurious menu of treatments, stunning mountain view rooftop hot tubs, eucalyptus steam room, and peaceful relaxation room.


Enjoy a 60min Nita Massage, valued at $185


Gift card supplied by email


Nita Lake Lodge

2131 Lake Placid Rd, Whistler

www.nitalakelodge.com/spa-wellness

Whistler Day Spa: 50 min Restorative Massage ($169) item
Whistler Day Spa: 50 min Restorative Massage ($169)
$56

Starting bid

Relaxing massage techniques with a fluid, slow cadence will calm the nervous system and improve circulation. Using light, medium, or firm pressure this massage will melt away tension leaving you feeling restored, balanced and deeply relaxed. Includes our complimentary aromatherapy ritual.


Enjoy a 50 min Restorative Massage valued at $169


Gift voucher supplied by email


Whistler Day Spa

4299 Blackcomb Way Whistler

www.whistlerdayspa.com

Ignite Pilates & Yoga: 2 drop-in class passes #1 item
Ignite Pilates & Yoga: 2 drop-in class passes #1
$28

Starting bid

Tani Hamagishi-Allen offers Pilates, Yoga and Sound Bath in Whistler. Let movement, mindfulness and sound, accompany and encourage you along your path to balance.


Enjoy 2 drop-in class passes, valued at $70


Gift cert must be picked up from SCCS.


All in studio group classes are currently held at ALGN Studio 114-4293 Mountain Square, Whistler BC.

www.ignitepilatesyoga.com

Ignite Pilates & Yoga: 2 drop-in class passes #2 item
Ignite Pilates & Yoga: 2 drop-in class passes #2
$28

Starting bid

Tani Hamagishi-Allen offers Pilates, Yoga and Sound Bath in Whistler. Let movement, mindfulness and sound, accompany and encourage you along your path to balance.


Enjoy 2 drop-in class passes, valued at $70


Gift cert must be picked up from SCCS.


All in studio group classes are currently held at ALGN Studio 114-4293 Mountain Square, Whistler BC.

www.ignitepilatesyoga.com

Meadow Park: 1 month family pass ($189) item
Meadow Park: 1 month family pass ($189)
$75

Starting bid

Since 1993, Meadow Park Sports Centre (MPSC) has been Whistler’s main hub for fitness and recreation, featuring a lap pool, leisure pool, skating rink, weight and cardio rooms, studio fitness classes, squash courts, and an indoor basketball hoop.


Enjoy a 1 month family pass valued at $189


Must pick up from SCCS


Meadow Park Sports Centre

8625 BC-99, Whistler, BC V8E 1K1

www.whistler.ca/parks-recreation-culture/meadow-park-sports-centre/

21 Steps Kitchen & Bar: $100 Gift Card item
21 Steps Kitchen & Bar: $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Established in 2004, 21 Steps Kitchen + Bar is a locally owned and operated restaurant located in the heart of Whistler Village.


Enjoy a gift card to the value of $100.


Must pick up from SCCS.


St. Andrews Building
Main Village
Whistler, BC


www.21steps.ca/

Alta Bistro: $100 Gift Card item
Alta Bistro: $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Tucked away in the beautiful mountain town of Whistler in British Columbia, Alta Bistro has carved itself out a spot in the dining scene in Whistler offering modern seasonal alpine cuisine.We pride ourselves on seasonality, quality produce and fine techniques. We work year round to provide the best examples of produce and from local suppliers.


Enjoy a gift card to the value of $100

Must pick up from SCCS


104-4319 Main Street

Whistler V8E 1B1

[email protected]

Fairmont Château Whistler: $300 gift card for the Wildflower item
Fairmont Château Whistler: $300 gift card for the Wildflower
$120

Starting bid

The Wildflower is a warm & family-friendly restaurant for a casual breakfast and dinner in Whistler, showcasing locally-inspired & innovative dishes.


Enjoy a $300 gift certificate vaid for dinner for 2 at Wildflower


Must pick up gift certificate from SCCS


Fairmont Château Whistler

4599 Chateau Blvd, Whistler, BC

www.chateau-whistler.com

Hunter Gather: $120 Gift Card item
Hunter Gather: $120 Gift Card
$48

Starting bid

A place to gather with friends​

Eat locally made foods

Drink awesome craft beer and wine

Celebrate life everyday


Enjoy a $120 gift card

Must be picked up from SCCS


Hunter Gather Eatery & Taphouse

101-4368 Main Street, Whistler BC

www.huntergatherwhistler.com

Red Door Bistro: $100 Gift Certificate item
Red Door Bistro: $100 Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Whistler's best intimate dining experience is tucked away in Whistler Creekside. Chef RD Stewart brings to Red Door Bistro over 20 years experience as chef in the best kitchens of Whistler BC. His passion for french cuisine meets west coast with his menu at Red Door Bistro.


Enjoy a $100 Gift Certificate


Must pick up from SCCS


Red Door Bistro

2129 Lake Placid Rd C, Whistler

www.reddoorbistro.ca

Nagomi Sushi: $50 Gift Card #1 item
Nagomi Sushi: $50 Gift Card #1
$20

Starting bid

Long time locals Shizuo and Speedy opened Nagomi Sushi in 2008, with the hopes of making people happy with great sushi.

We offer more than 20 different kinds of fish, always served fresh, coming from all over the world including Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and British Colombia, Canada; which places us in one of the top restaurants of Whistler.


Enjoy a $50 gift card


Must pick up from SCCS


Nagomi Sushi

Located at the Base of Blackcomb Mountain in the Le Chamois Hotel.
108-4557 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

www.nagomisushi.com

Nagomi Sushi: $50 Gift Card #2 item
Nagomi Sushi: $50 Gift Card #2
$20

Starting bid

Long time locals Shizuo and Speedy opened Nagomi Sushi in 2008, with the hopes of making people happy with great sushi.

We offer more than 20 different kinds of fish, always served fresh, coming from all over the world including Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and British Colombia, Canada; which places us in one of the top restaurants of Whistler.


Enjoy a $50 gift card


Must pick up from SCCS


Nagomi Sushi

Located at the Base of Blackcomb Mountain in the Le Chamois Hotel.
108-4557 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

www.nagomisushi.com

Samurai Sushi: $50 Gift Card #1 item
Samurai Sushi: $50 Gift Card #1
$20

Starting bid

Samurai Sushi offers great sushi, healthy side items, bento boxes and grilled teriyaki items. We also have family friendly and vegetarian options. Our fresh cut seafood is loved by our locals and visitors a like.


Enjoy a $50 Gift Card


Must be picked up from SCCS


Samurai Sushi

210-7015 Nesters Rd, Whistler

www.whistlersamurai.com

Samurai Sushi: $50 Gift Card #2 item
Samurai Sushi: $50 Gift Card #2
$20

Starting bid

Samurai Sushi offers great sushi, healthy side items, bento boxes and grilled teriyaki items. We also have family friendly and vegetarian options. Our fresh cut seafood is loved by our locals and visitors a like.


Enjoy a $50 Gift Card


Must be picked up from SCCS


Samurai Sushi

210-7015 Nesters Rd, Whistler

www.whistlersamurai.com

BReD: Baking Bundle worth $103 item
BReD: Baking Bundle worth $103
$42

Starting bid

Enjoy a baking bundle worth $103 with the following:


Signed BReD cookbook

BReD's Dehydrated Sourdough Starter and a Weck Jar

$25 Gift card for our bakery


Must pick up from SCCS


206–2067 Lake Placid Road
Whistler, BC

www.edsbred.com

Nesters Market: $100 Gift Card item
Nesters Market: $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Nesters Market was founded in the village of Whistler in 1987, giving the community its first true full-service grocery store. It soon became the locals store of choice and has remained that way for over 30 years. Nesters Market truly is “Where the Locals Shop”.


Enjoy a $100 gift card


Must pick up from SCCS


Nesters Market

7019 Nesters Rd, Whistler

www.nestersmarket.com

Audain Art Museum: Dual Annual Membership item
Audain Art Museum: Dual Annual Membership
$56

Starting bid

Established in 2016, the Audain Art Museum is a leading arts organization founded upon the major philanthropic gift of Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa. Located in Whistler, British Columbia and designed by the internationally-renowned firm Patkau Architects, the AAM boasts a comprehensive Permanent Collection of the province’s most celebrated artists.


Enjoy a Dual Annual Membership valued at $140

Supplied electronically


4350 Blackcomb Way,
Whistler, British Columbia

www.audainartmuseum.com

Alyssa Rae Photography: Mini Family Photo Session item
Alyssa Rae Photography: Mini Family Photo Session
$150

Starting bid

I'm an intimate wedding & family photographer from Whistler BC. I travel all over the sea to sky corridor photographing couples & families in one of the the most beautiful places on earth!
I am dedicated to capturing unaltered photojournalistic style images to bring you back to the exact emotions felt at the time.


Enjoy a Mini Family Photo Session (within the Sea to Sky) valued at $375

Supplied electronically


www.araephotography.com

Blackbear Carpet Cleaning: $100 Gift Card item
Blackbear Carpet Cleaning: $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Treat your home to a professional deep cleaning from Black Bear Carpet Cleaning Ltd., the local experts in carpet, upholstery, dryer vent and air ducts cleaning. Servicing Whistler, Squamish, Pemberton -Perfect for families with kids, pets, or busy schedules! 


Enjoy a $100 gift voucher, which can be used toward any of our services.


Minimum service $300

Gift voucher supplied electronically


www.blackbearcarpetcleaning.ca


Coast & Oak: 1 hour interior design consultation ($200) item
Coast & Oak: 1 hour interior design consultation ($200)
$80

Starting bid

In home consultation with Bex for up to 1 hour. Can include: space planning ideas, architectural plan reviews, kitchen + bathroom design ideas, bedroom + living space updates. Does not offer colour consults or window treatment options, nor on the spot quotes.


Enjoy a 1 hour in home consultation with Bex, within the Sea to Sky (Squamish Whistler Pemberton area.


Gift card supplied electronically.


Coast + Oak Interior Design

www.coastandoak.com

Creekside Dental: $300 Oral-B Toothbrush + Water Flosser item
Creekside Dental: $300 Oral-B Toothbrush + Water Flosser
$120

Starting bid

Serving Creekside for more than 17 years, our team is dedicated to providing your family’s dental care in a friendly, professional, and high-quality manner.


Enjoy an Oral-B Electric Toothbrush & Water Flosser Bundle, valued at $300


Must pick up from SCCS


2063 Lake Placid Rd #317, Whistler, BC

www.creeksidedentalwhistler

3 Singing Birds: $150 Gift Bag item
3 Singing Birds: $150 Gift Bag
$60

Starting bid

3 Singing Birds started in 2013 out of a pure need to collect local, handmade goods & a desire to find beautifully designed clothing within our small community of Whistler BC.

Enjoy this beautifully curated $150 gift bag

Soma Chocolate Pompona Vanilla ($21)

Mosa Soy Candles Magic Hour Lavender ($36)

Fern & Petal Aloe Gel ($60)

Harlow Skin Gloss ($24)

Must pick up from SCCS.



www.3singingbirds.com



Farfalla Hair & Esthetics: Gift Basket ($150) item
Farfalla Hair & Esthetics: Gift Basket ($150)
$60

Starting bid

Whistlers AVEDA concept salon


Enjoy a Gift Basket valued at $150, featuring:

-Aveda Hair Products

-Ceramic Hair Brush

-$95 Gift Voucher on select services


Must pick up from SCCS


Farfalla Hair & Esthetics:

4154 Village Green #14, Whistler

Rocky Mountain Chocolate: $100 Gift Basket item
Rocky Mountain Chocolate: $100 Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

All of our chocolates and confections are handmade using the highest quality ingredients, and combine unique flavour options to create one-of-a-kind products. Every treat is made by hand in small batches, ensuring each bite is as unique as the experience of visiting our stores.


Enjoy a $100 Gift Basket


Must pick up from SCCS


Rocky Mountain Chocolate

4293, 210 Mountain Square #210, Whistler

www.rockychoc.com

The Ink Lab by Steve Kretz: $200 Tattoo Gift Voucher item
The Ink Lab by Steve Kretz: $200 Tattoo Gift Voucher
$80

Starting bid

My main style is realistic tattooing. I love to create art by collaging photos & combining that with digital painting. I often use realistic images with bolder outlined elements, as I love the contrast created by mixing tattoo styles.


Enjoy a $200 Tattoo Gift Card


Must pick up from SCCS


The Ink Lab - Tattoos by Steve Kretz

www.stevekretz.com

Vula Vintage & Modern Goods: $50 Gift Voucher #1 item
Vula Vintage & Modern Goods: $50 Gift Voucher #1
$20

Starting bid

Vula is a locally owned & operated retail company established in 2018. Our mission is to provide the local community with apparel & accessories at an affordable price, while simultaneously striving to save textiles from landfills. Our hybrid boutique on the stroll offers both new & used, modern & vintage products, including a beautiful collection of both fine & fashion jewelry & featured products from select local makers.


Enjoy a $50 Gift Voucher to spend in store.


Gift voucher supplied by email


Vula Vintage & Modern Goods

Town Plaza Suites, Deer Lodge, 31-4314 Main St, Stroll Side, Whistler

www.vulaapparel.com


Vula Vintage & Modern Goods: $50 Gift Voucher #2 item
Vula Vintage & Modern Goods: $50 Gift Voucher #2
$20

Starting bid

Vula is a locally owned & operated retail company established in 2018. Our mission is to provide the local community with apparel & accessories at an affordable price, while simultaneously striving to save textiles from landfills. Our hybrid boutique on the stroll offers both new & used, modern & vintage products, including a beautiful collection of both fine & fashion jewelry & featured products from select local makers.


Enjoy a $50 Gift Voucher to spend in store.


Gift voucher supplied by email


Vula Vintage & Modern Goods

Town Plaza Suites, Deer Lodge, 31-4314 Main St, Stroll Side, Whistler

www.vulaapparel.com


Armchair Books: $40 Gift Certificate item
Armchair Books: $40 Gift Certificate
$16

Starting bid

Armchair Books is a locally owned and operated full-service bookstore, located in the heart of Whistler Village.


Enjoy a $40 gift card to be spent in store

Must pick up from SCCS


4205 Village Square
Whistler, BC

www.whistlerbooks.com

Therm Kids: 1 or 2 pc Snowsuit ($140) item
Therm Kids: 1 or 2 pc Snowsuit ($140)
$56

Starting bid

Born from a love of nature and a passion for functional design, Therm Kids creates fun, sustainable outerwear that kids love to wear and parents can rely on. Locally designed in Whistler BC, we are focused on creating premium quality products that bring children joy, comfort, and ultimately inspire a life long love for the outdoors.


Enjoy a 1 or 2 pc Snowsuit, valued up to $140


Gift card issued by email (item design & size can be selected online)


Therm Kids

www.thermkids.ca

Therm Kids: $100 Gift Card item
Therm Kids: $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Born from a love of nature and a passion for functional design, Therm Kids creates fun, sustainable outerwear that kids love to wear and parents can rely on. Locally designed in Whistler BC, we are focused on creating premium quality products that bring children joy, comfort, and ultimately inspire a life long love for the outdoors.


Enjoy a $100 Gift Card for thermkids.ca


Gift card issued by email

Therm Kids

www.thermkids.ca

Wee Woolies Pure Merino: $75 Gift Voucher item
Wee Woolies Pure Merino: $75 Gift Voucher
$30

Starting bid

Merino wool children's clothing and sleepwear for newborns to 10yrs. Eco-friendly, organic, ethical, sustainable, made in Canada, pure New Zealand merino wool.


Enjoy a $75 gift voucher to spend online.

Supplied by email.


Wee Woolies

www.weewoollies.com

Whoola Toys: $25 Gift Voucher item
Whoola Toys: $25 Gift Voucher
$10

Starting bid

As the only toy store in the area, we take pride in offering a carefully curated selection of toys, games and educational materials that spark imagination.


Enjoy a $25 gift card


Must pick up from SCCS


Whoola Toys

4359 Main St, Whistler

www.whoolatoys.com



Whoola Toys: $50 Gift Voucher item
Whoola Toys: $50 Gift Voucher
$20

Starting bid

As the only toy store in the area, we take pride in offering a carefully curated selection of toys, games and educational materials that spark imagination.


Enjoy a $25 gift card


Must pick up from SCCS


Whoola Toys

4359 Main St, Whistler

www.whoolatoys.com

Blackcomb Liquor Store: $25 Gift Card item
Blackcomb Liquor Store: $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Blackcomb Liquor Store specializes in procuring the widest selection of regional and craft beer, wine, cider and spirits in Whistler, with hundreds of BC wineries represented, a celebration of small breweries and more cold options than anywhere else.


Enjoy a $25 Gift Card

Must pick up from SCCS


4573 Chateau Boulevard
Whistler, BC

www.blackcombliquorstore.com

