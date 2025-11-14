Spring Creek Community School Parent Advisory Council's Online Auction

Where adventurous spirits go all out! Whistler Blackcomb offers more choice than any other mountain destination in the world. With a combination of thrilling descents and exquisite scenery, it's time to turn your dreams into reality!





Enjoy a 2-Day Edge Card

Supplied by email





The 2 Day Edge Card for resort access to Whistler Blackcomb allows you to ski or ride any 2 days of the winter season. (Includes peak dates. Summer access and early season skiing bonus are not included. For additional days beyond the allocated 2 days, the Card Holder will receive 15% off window lift ticket rates. EDGE Cards are exclusively available for residents of Canada and Washington State.)





The winning bidder will receive a Mtn Money voucher via email to present at a Whistler Blackcomb ticket window or Guest Relations office. When you pick up your ticket, you will select the date and time you wish to visit the park. To avoid disappointment on busy days, you can visit the ticket office up to 3 days prior to your desired date to secure your spot.

Expires 05/18/2026. This product is valid for winter season only. Non-transferable and not available for resale. No cash value for refund or upgrade.









Whistler Blackcomb

www.whistlerblackcomb.com