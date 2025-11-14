Spring Creek Community School Parent Advisory Council's Online Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Where adventurous spirits go all out! Whistler Blackcomb offers more choice than any other mountain destination in the world. With a combination of thrilling descents and exquisite scenery, it's time to turn your dreams into reality!
Enjoy a 2-Day Edge Card
Supplied by email
The 2 Day Edge Card for resort access to Whistler Blackcomb allows you to ski or ride any 2 days of the winter season. (Includes peak dates. Summer access and early season skiing bonus are not included. For additional days beyond the allocated 2 days, the Card Holder will receive 15% off window lift ticket rates. EDGE Cards are exclusively available for residents of Canada and Washington State.)
The winning bidder will receive a Mtn Money voucher via email to present at a Whistler Blackcomb ticket window or Guest Relations office. When you pick up your ticket, you will select the date and time you wish to visit the park. To avoid disappointment on busy days, you can visit the ticket office up to 3 days prior to your desired date to secure your spot.
Expires 05/18/2026. This product is valid for winter season only. Non-transferable and not available for resale. No cash value for refund or upgrade.
Whistler Blackcomb
Starting bid
Where adventurous spirits go all out! Whistler Blackcomb offers more choice than any other mountain destination in the world. With a combination of thrilling descents and exquisite scenery, it's time to turn your dreams into reality!
Enjoy a 5-Day Edge Card
Supplied by email
The 5 Day Edge Card for resort access to Whistler Blackcomb allows you to ski or ride any 5 days of the winter season. (Includes peak dates. Summer access and early season skiing bonus are not included. For additional days beyond the allocated 5 days, the Card Holder will receive 15% off window lift ticket rates. EDGE Cards are exclusively available for residents of Canada and Washington State. Option to use up to 2 of your 5 days at another Vail Resorts property)
The winning bidder will receive a Mtn Money voucher via email to present at a Whistler Blackcomb ticket window or Guest Relations office. When you pick up your ticket, you will select the date and time you wish to visit the park. To avoid disappointment on busy days, you can visit the ticket office up to 3 days prior to your desired date to secure your spot.
Expires 05/18/2026. This product is valid for winter season only. Non-transferable and not available for resale. No cash value for refund or upgrade.
Whistler Blackcomb
Starting bid
Feel the wind in your face as you cruise down our exhilarating tubing hill. Located in the Base 2 Zone on Blackcomb Mountain, the bubly™ Tube Park offers great fun for the young and the young at heart. There's no skill or equipment required - just a sense of adventure and a desire for excitement. It's the perfect family activity!
Enjoy 4x 2 hour passes at Whistler Blackcomb bubly™ Tube Park
Supplied by email
Whistler Blackcomb
*bubly™ Tube Park tickets can be picked up at the base area ticket windows up to 3 days prior to your preferred date to select your date and entry time.)
Starting bid
Fly like an eagle over the Fitzsimmons Valley between Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains. This tour features five different ziplines, including a 2400 ft zipline with a 30-storey descent, perfect for anyone who wants a heart-pounding adventure! The first zipline launches near Olympic Station on Whistler mountain at an elevation of 1,000 meters.
Enjoy Adult Eagle Tour for 2, valued at $420
Gift card supplied by email
Ziptrek Ecotours
4282 Mountain Square, Whistler
whistler.ziptrek.com
Starting bid
The Sea to Sky Gondola is conveniently located along the world-famous Sea to Sky Highway/Hwy 99, two kilometres south of Squamish. Once at the top, many other adventures await. You will have access to a wide array of outdoor experiences, including two different interpretive loop walking trails with cantilevered viewing platforms, the spectacular Sky Pilot Suspension Bridge, numerous hiking trails, rock climbing, access trails to backcountry routes and much more.
Enjoy a Family Single Day Pass (2 Adults 2 Children) valued at $172
Pass supplied by email
Sea to Sky Gondola
36800 BC-99, Squamish
Starting bid
Experience Vallea Lumina in Whistler, a multimedia night walk through an enchanted forest in pursuit of hidden wonders. Join an evening excursion and follow cryptic radio transmissions and the lingering traces of two long-ago hikers to find the scenic trailhead where the real journey begins… This pathway leads toward a place filled with beauty, and proof that the legends of Whistler are true.
Enjoy 2 tickets, valued at $110
Supplied by email
Vallea Lumina/The Adventure Group
Sixteen Mile Creek Forest Service Rd, Whistler
Starting bid
Escape! Whistler is Whistler's original escape room facility and best indoor activity. Escape Whistler: Create unforgettable memories with our escape room adventures.
Enjoy passes for 2 players valued at $94.50, valid for any of our 6 awesome themes!
Must pick up gift certificate from SCCS.
4293 Mountain Square #122
Whistler, BC
Starting bid
Whistler Valley Tours is a premium locally owned and operated company specializing in all encompassing must-do Whistler Sightseeing Tours. We showcase the entire Whistler Valley like no other, which means our tours are the perfect way to see a lot in a small amount of time.
Enjoy a 3hr Sightseeing tour for 2 valued at $250
Gift voucher supplied by email.
Whistler Valley Tours
Starting bid
Nestled at the foot of Blackcomb Mountain, Fairmont Chateau Whistler offers exceptional dining, incomparable resort amenities, championship golf course.
Enjoy One Night of Accommodation in a Fairmont Room including applicable taxes and resort fee, plus breakfast in the Wildflower for 2 adults and 2 children
Gift certificate must be picked up from SCCS.
Gift certificate cannot be redeemed during blackout dates
December 15 2025 - January 5 2026. All Reservations subject to availability
Fairmont Château Whistler
4599 Chateau Blvd, Whistler, BC
Starting bid
Enjoy the full Whistler Village experience - Crystal Lodge is a modern tribute to a rich history, with spacious guestrooms, heated outdoor pool and hot tub, and an unbeatable location.
Enjoy a One night stay in a Deluxe Studio valued at $250
Gift cert must be picked up from SCCS
4154 Village Green,
Whistler, BC
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2 night stay right in the heart of Whistler Village and steps away from the lifts, world-class dining, shopping, Apres culture, night life and adventure!
Enjoy a 2 night stay
Subject to availability
Gift Card supplied electronically.
4122 Village Green
Whistler BC V8E 1G9
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2 night stay right in the heart of Whistler Village and steps away from the lifts, world-class dining, shopping, Apres culture, night life and adventure!
Enjoy a 2 night stay
Subject to availability
Gift Card supplied electronically.
4122 Village Green
Whistler BC V8E 1G9
Starting bid
Encircled by Whistler’s old-growth rainforest and rugged Coast Mountain views, root yourself in complete silence and a digital detox while journeying through cycles of hot, cold and relaxation installations spread over 25,000 square feet. Let us defy your expectations of what relaxation looks and feels like with our completely immersive exploration of mind and body.
Enjoy a Thermal Journey (1 person) valued at $125
Gift card supplied by email
Scandinave Spa
8010 Mons Rd, Whistler
Starting bid
Immerse yourself at the award-winning Spa at Nita Lake Lodge with a luxurious menu of treatments, stunning mountain view rooftop hot tubs, eucalyptus steam room, and peaceful relaxation room.
Enjoy a 60min Nita Massage, valued at $185
Gift card supplied by email
Nita Lake Lodge
2131 Lake Placid Rd, Whistler
Starting bid
Relaxing massage techniques with a fluid, slow cadence will calm the nervous system and improve circulation. Using light, medium, or firm pressure this massage will melt away tension leaving you feeling restored, balanced and deeply relaxed. Includes our complimentary aromatherapy ritual.
Enjoy a 50 min Restorative Massage valued at $169
Gift voucher supplied by email
Whistler Day Spa
4299 Blackcomb Way Whistler
Starting bid
Tani Hamagishi-Allen offers Pilates, Yoga and Sound Bath in Whistler. Let movement, mindfulness and sound, accompany and encourage you along your path to balance.
Enjoy 2 drop-in class passes, valued at $70
Gift cert must be picked up from SCCS.
All in studio group classes are currently held at ALGN Studio 114-4293 Mountain Square, Whistler BC.
Starting bid
Tani Hamagishi-Allen offers Pilates, Yoga and Sound Bath in Whistler. Let movement, mindfulness and sound, accompany and encourage you along your path to balance.
Enjoy 2 drop-in class passes, valued at $70
Gift cert must be picked up from SCCS.
All in studio group classes are currently held at ALGN Studio 114-4293 Mountain Square, Whistler BC.
Starting bid
Since 1993, Meadow Park Sports Centre (MPSC) has been Whistler’s main hub for fitness and recreation, featuring a lap pool, leisure pool, skating rink, weight and cardio rooms, studio fitness classes, squash courts, and an indoor basketball hoop.
Enjoy a 1 month family pass valued at $189
Must pick up from SCCS
Meadow Park Sports Centre
8625 BC-99, Whistler, BC V8E 1K1
www.whistler.ca/parks-recreation-culture/meadow-park-sports-centre/
Starting bid
Established in 2004, 21 Steps Kitchen + Bar is a locally owned and operated restaurant located in the heart of Whistler Village.
Enjoy a gift card to the value of $100.
Must pick up from SCCS.
St. Andrews Building
Main Village
Whistler, BC
Starting bid
Tucked away in the beautiful mountain town of Whistler in British Columbia, Alta Bistro has carved itself out a spot in the dining scene in Whistler offering modern seasonal alpine cuisine.We pride ourselves on seasonality, quality produce and fine techniques. We work year round to provide the best examples of produce and from local suppliers.
Enjoy a gift card to the value of $100
Must pick up from SCCS
104-4319 Main Street
Whistler V8E 1B1
Starting bid
The Wildflower is a warm & family-friendly restaurant for a casual breakfast and dinner in Whistler, showcasing locally-inspired & innovative dishes.
Enjoy a $300 gift certificate vaid for dinner for 2 at Wildflower
Must pick up gift certificate from SCCS
Fairmont Château Whistler
4599 Chateau Blvd, Whistler, BC
Starting bid
A place to gather with friends
Eat locally made foods
Drink awesome craft beer and wine
Celebrate life everyday
Enjoy a $120 gift card
Must be picked up from SCCS
Hunter Gather Eatery & Taphouse
101-4368 Main Street, Whistler BC
Starting bid
Whistler's best intimate dining experience is tucked away in Whistler Creekside. Chef RD Stewart brings to Red Door Bistro over 20 years experience as chef in the best kitchens of Whistler BC. His passion for french cuisine meets west coast with his menu at Red Door Bistro.
Enjoy a $100 Gift Certificate
Must pick up from SCCS
Red Door Bistro
2129 Lake Placid Rd C, Whistler
Starting bid
Long time locals Shizuo and Speedy opened Nagomi Sushi in 2008, with the hopes of making people happy with great sushi.
We offer more than 20 different kinds of fish, always served fresh, coming from all over the world including Japan, Mexico, New Zealand and British Colombia, Canada; which places us in one of the top restaurants of Whistler.
Enjoy a $50 gift card
Must pick up from SCCS
Nagomi Sushi
Located at the Base of Blackcomb Mountain in the Le Chamois Hotel.
108-4557 Blackcomb Way, Whistler
Starting bid
Samurai Sushi offers great sushi, healthy side items, bento boxes and grilled teriyaki items. We also have family friendly and vegetarian options. Our fresh cut seafood is loved by our locals and visitors a like.
Enjoy a $50 Gift Card
Must be picked up from SCCS
Samurai Sushi
210-7015 Nesters Rd, Whistler
Starting bid
Enjoy a baking bundle worth $103 with the following:
Signed BReD cookbook
BReD's Dehydrated Sourdough Starter and a Weck Jar
$25 Gift card for our bakery
Must pick up from SCCS
206–2067 Lake Placid Road
Whistler, BC
Starting bid
Nesters Market was founded in the village of Whistler in 1987, giving the community its first true full-service grocery store. It soon became the locals store of choice and has remained that way for over 30 years. Nesters Market truly is “Where the Locals Shop”.
Enjoy a $100 gift card
Must pick up from SCCS
Nesters Market
7019 Nesters Rd, Whistler
Starting bid
Established in 2016, the Audain Art Museum is a leading arts organization founded upon the major philanthropic gift of Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa. Located in Whistler, British Columbia and designed by the internationally-renowned firm Patkau Architects, the AAM boasts a comprehensive Permanent Collection of the province’s most celebrated artists.
Enjoy a Dual Annual Membership valued at $140
Supplied electronically
4350 Blackcomb Way,
Whistler, British Columbia
Starting bid
I'm an intimate wedding & family photographer from Whistler BC. I travel all over the sea to sky corridor photographing couples & families in one of the the most beautiful places on earth!
I am dedicated to capturing unaltered photojournalistic style images to bring you back to the exact emotions felt at the time.
Enjoy a Mini Family Photo Session (within the Sea to Sky) valued at $375
Supplied electronically
Starting bid
Treat your home to a professional deep cleaning from Black Bear Carpet Cleaning Ltd., the local experts in carpet, upholstery, dryer vent and air ducts cleaning. Servicing Whistler, Squamish, Pemberton -Perfect for families with kids, pets, or busy schedules!
Enjoy a $100 gift voucher, which can be used toward any of our services.
Minimum service $300
Gift voucher supplied electronically
www.blackbearcarpetcleaning.ca
Starting bid
In home consultation with Bex for up to 1 hour. Can include: space planning ideas, architectural plan reviews, kitchen + bathroom design ideas, bedroom + living space updates. Does not offer colour consults or window treatment options, nor on the spot quotes.
Enjoy a 1 hour in home consultation with Bex, within the Sea to Sky (Squamish Whistler Pemberton area.
Gift card supplied electronically.
Coast + Oak Interior Design
Starting bid
Serving Creekside for more than 17 years, our team is dedicated to providing your family’s dental care in a friendly, professional, and high-quality manner.
Enjoy an Oral-B Electric Toothbrush & Water Flosser Bundle, valued at $300
Must pick up from SCCS
2063 Lake Placid Rd #317, Whistler, BC
www.creeksidedentalwhistler
Starting bid
3 Singing Birds started in 2013 out of a pure need to collect local, handmade goods & a desire to find beautifully designed clothing within our small community of Whistler BC.
Soma Chocolate Pompona Vanilla ($21)
Mosa Soy Candles Magic Hour Lavender ($36)
Fern & Petal Aloe Gel ($60)
Harlow Skin Gloss ($24)
Starting bid
Whistlers AVEDA concept salon
Enjoy a Gift Basket valued at $150, featuring:
-Aveda Hair Products
-Ceramic Hair Brush
-$95 Gift Voucher on select services
Must pick up from SCCS
Farfalla Hair & Esthetics:
4154 Village Green #14, Whistler
Starting bid
All of our chocolates and confections are handmade using the highest quality ingredients, and combine unique flavour options to create one-of-a-kind products. Every treat is made by hand in small batches, ensuring each bite is as unique as the experience of visiting our stores.
Enjoy a $100 Gift Basket
Must pick up from SCCS
Rocky Mountain Chocolate
4293, 210 Mountain Square #210, Whistler
Starting bid
My main style is realistic tattooing. I love to create art by collaging photos & combining that with digital painting. I often use realistic images with bolder outlined elements, as I love the contrast created by mixing tattoo styles.
Enjoy a $200 Tattoo Gift Card
Must pick up from SCCS
The Ink Lab - Tattoos by Steve Kretz
Starting bid
Vula is a locally owned & operated retail company established in 2018. Our mission is to provide the local community with apparel & accessories at an affordable price, while simultaneously striving to save textiles from landfills. Our hybrid boutique on the stroll offers both new & used, modern & vintage products, including a beautiful collection of both fine & fashion jewelry & featured products from select local makers.
Enjoy a $50 Gift Voucher to spend in store.
Gift voucher supplied by email
Vula Vintage & Modern Goods
Town Plaza Suites, Deer Lodge, 31-4314 Main St, Stroll Side, Whistler
Starting bid
Armchair Books is a locally owned and operated full-service bookstore, located in the heart of Whistler Village.
Enjoy a $40 gift card to be spent in store
Must pick up from SCCS
4205 Village Square
Whistler, BC
Starting bid
Born from a love of nature and a passion for functional design, Therm Kids creates fun, sustainable outerwear that kids love to wear and parents can rely on. Locally designed in Whistler BC, we are focused on creating premium quality products that bring children joy, comfort, and ultimately inspire a life long love for the outdoors.
Enjoy a 1 or 2 pc Snowsuit, valued up to $140
Gift card issued by email (item design & size can be selected online)
Therm Kids
Starting bid
Born from a love of nature and a passion for functional design, Therm Kids creates fun, sustainable outerwear that kids love to wear and parents can rely on. Locally designed in Whistler BC, we are focused on creating premium quality products that bring children joy, comfort, and ultimately inspire a life long love for the outdoors.
Enjoy a $100 Gift Card for thermkids.ca
Gift card issued by email
Therm Kids
Starting bid
Merino wool children's clothing and sleepwear for newborns to 10yrs. Eco-friendly, organic, ethical, sustainable, made in Canada, pure New Zealand merino wool.
Enjoy a $75 gift voucher to spend online.
Supplied by email.
Wee Woolies
Starting bid
As the only toy store in the area, we take pride in offering a carefully curated selection of toys, games and educational materials that spark imagination.
Enjoy a $25 gift card
Must pick up from SCCS
Whoola Toys
4359 Main St, Whistler
Starting bid
Blackcomb Liquor Store specializes in procuring the widest selection of regional and craft beer, wine, cider and spirits in Whistler, with hundreds of BC wineries represented, a celebration of small breweries and more cold options than anywhere else.
Enjoy a $25 Gift Card
Must pick up from SCCS
4573 Chateau Boulevard
Whistler, BC
