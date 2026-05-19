Spring Creek Community School - Summer Experience Auction

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Araxi offers a renowned Chef’s Tasting Menu paired with expertly curated wines from their award-winning cellar.
Menus are designed by Culinary Director James Walt and Executive Chef Ying Gao, celebrating local, farm-to-table Pacific Northwest ingredients. The expert sommelier team curates wine pairings to complement each course perfectly.
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Whistler Mountain Bike Park 5 Day Pass – Enjoy the Bike Park any five days from opening day in May to closing weekend in October.
Gift certificate provided by email.
About Whistler Mountain Bike Park:
The Whistler Mountain Bike Park is rated the #1 lift-accessed downhill bike park in the world – over 1,500m/4900ft vertical of lift-serviced, gravity-fed, adrenaline-fueled trails! There is something for every level of rider: gentle banked cruisers through the coastal forest; tight and twisty single track perfect for intermediate riders; steep rock faces and gnarly root strewn lines for advanced riders. Whistler Mountain Bike Park | Whistler Blackcomb
Bike Park Restrictions: Tickets do not include Top Of The World, unless otherwise specified. Please note that the minimum age to ride the Whistler Mountain Bike Park is 5 years old, unless participating in a Whistler Blackcomb Bike Park program for kids. Whistler Blackcomb Mountain Bike Park strongly recommends that children under the age of 13 do not ride alone and should be accompanied by an adult.
Starting bid
Whistler Mountain Bike Park 1 Day Ticket – Enjoy the Bike Park any one day from opening day in May to closing weekend in October.
Gift certificate provided by email.
About Whistler Mountain Bike Park:
The Whistler Mountain Bike Park is rated the #1 lift-accessed downhill bike park in the world – over 1,500m/4900ft vertical of lift-serviced, gravity-fed, adrenaline-fueled trails! There is something for every level of rider: gentle banked cruisers through the coastal forest; tight and twisty single track perfect for intermediate riders; steep rock faces and gnarly root strewn lines for advanced riders. Whistler Mountain Bike Park | Whistler Blackcomb
Bike Park Restrictions: Tickets do not include Top Of The World, unless otherwise specified. Please note that the minimum age to ride the Whistler Mountain Bike Park is 5 years old, unless participating in a Whistler Blackcomb Bike Park program for kids. Whistler Blackcomb Mountain Bike Park strongly recommends that children under the age of 13 do not ride alone and should be accompanied by an adult.
Starting bid
Whistler Blackcomb Summer Alpine Experience Season Pass – Includes unlimited sightsee access any day of the summer season from opening day on the May long weekend until closing day September 20, 2026.
Gift certificate provided by email.
Summer Alpine Experience:
Transport yourself to an otherworldly destination aboard the record-breaking PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola, then set out on an alpine sightseeing experience. Two mountains, 50+ km of hiking trails, vistas that overload the senses, and an ever-changing landscape from early summer snow walls to blooming wildflowers to ancient glaciers. The Summer Alpine Experience is your access to the PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola for a sightseeing adventure in the alpine. Summer Alpine Experience | Whistler Blackcomb
Starting bid
Whistler Blackcomb Summer Alpine Experience 1 Day Ticket – Includes one day of sightsee access any day of the summer season from opening day on the May long weekend until closing day September 20, 2026.
Gift certificate provided by email.
Summer Alpine Experience:
Transport yourself to an otherworldly destination aboard the record-breaking PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola, then set out on an alpine sightseeing experience. Two mountains, 50+ km of hiking trails, vistas that overload the senses, and an ever-changing landscape from early summer snow walls to blooming wildflowers to ancient glaciers. The Summer Alpine Experience is your access to the PEAK 2 PEAK Gondola for a sightseeing adventure in the alpine. Summer Alpine Experience | Whistler Blackcomb
Starting bid
Looking to explore the Valley Trail, visit Whistler's lakes, and enjoy the sights?
1 day Bike or E-Bike rental for 4:
- x4 Spicy Sports bikes or e-bikes voucher
- value: up to $336.00
Physical gift certificate - must pick up from SCCS
Info:
Full day rental: 9:00am-5:30pm
Blackout dates: none, though subject to availability.
Expiration Date: September 1st (last day of our bike season)
Prize can be any combination of kids' bikes, adult bikes, and e-bikes.
Note: Our e-bikes are available for individuals ages 16+.
Each rental includes a complimentary helmet, bike lock, and map. All bikes are equipped with a water bottle cage, and Comfort Saddles are available at no additional cost. For e-bikes, a cooler box is provided to keep your drinks chilled or can be used for extra storage during your ride.
Starting bid
Our E-Bikes are a great way for customers to explore the Valley trail and experience the beautiful scenes of Whistler in the most enjoyable way.
Half Day E-Bike rental for 1 (RRP $115)
Gift certificate provided by email.
All rentals will also receive a helmet, lock and map. Please note that the minimum age is 16 years to ride an E-Bike in British Columbia.
Starting bid
Our E-Bikes are a great way for customers to explore the Valley trail and experience the beautiful scenes of Whistler in the most enjoyable way.
Half Day E-Bike rental for 1 (RRP $115)
Gift certificate provided by email.
All rentals will also receive a helmet, lock and map. Please note that the minimum age is 16 years to ride an E-Bike in British Columbia.
Starting bid
The best day ever, over and over again
Combo Camps offer an unrivalled combination of well-coached sports development and skills training with fun, action-packed mountain-life activities!
https://www.combocamps.com/summerprograms
1 Day Summer Drop In (Value $185)
Valid for Kiddy, Biking, Tennis or Adventure camp, 3-12 years.
Whistler adventures await you and your whole family!
Starting bid
This fully guided Whistler Sightseeing Tour will take you beyond the village to discover the entire Whistler Valley. A unique, scenic, fun and informative adventure covering the areas most picturesque locations, Olympic venues, historic sites and hidden local shopping districts!
3 hour Full Whistler Sightseeing Tour for 2ppl - value $250
Includes Transportation
Gift certificate provided by email.
This tour is a must for those who wish to see it all, take fantastic photos and enjoy priceless local knowledge.
We've put the best of Whistler together and included transport for this full valley tour. Stops include a combination of beautifully scenic viewpoints, Olympic venues, interesting historic sites and a hidden local marketplace with something for everyone! Bear, eagle and other wildlife are often spotted on our route over the warmer months!
"Whether your local or visiting, this tour is the perfect way to enjoy the sights of Whistler while discovering its rich and interesting history"
Starting bid
We are proud to be serving our community with delicious deli meats and cheeses, gourmet provisions, sandwiches and top-notch charcuterie.
1 OG Box RRP $90
Physical gift certificate - must pick up from SCCS
The Original Box (aka The OG), is our definition of the perfect spread.
IN EVERY OG BOX:
- 3 varieties of cheeses -
- 3 varieties of meats -
- artisanal crackers OR local bakery bread -
- array of spreads & chutneys -
- seasonal local fruits & vegetables -
- pickles, nuts & dried fruit -
CAN ACCOMODATE:
Gluten free
Nut Free
Dairy Free
Vegetarian
Starting bid
$50 Dining Voucher Valid at all Whistler Blackcomb restaurant locations: Whistler Mountain Dining | Whistler Blackcomb
Gift certificate provided by email.
Whistler Blackcomb Dining:
While enjoying a fabulous day at Whistler Blackcomb, stop in for a mountain-top meal on the hill or an après in style at one of our base area bars! Meals come with a healthy complement of panoramic views and friendly service!!
Starting bid
$25 Dining Voucher Valid at all Whistler Blackcomb restaurant locations: Whistler Mountain Dining | Whistler Blackcomb
Gift certificate provided by email.
Whistler Blackcomb Dining:
While enjoying a fabulous day at Whistler Blackcomb, stop in for a mountain-top meal on the hill or an après in style at one of our base area bars! Meals come with a healthy complement of panoramic views and friendly service!!
Starting bid
Providing customized Landscaping Services for your Home, Strata or Property in Whistler & Squamish. Lead by a dedicated horticulturist, Our team is incredibly passionate in the garden, we care & it shows.
First free maintenance session OR 3 hours of labour. Value up to $195
Gift certificate provided by email.
Voucher is valid when signing up for weekly or biweekly maintenance for the season
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!