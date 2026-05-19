Spring Creek Community School - Summer Experience Auction

Whistler Mountain Bike Park 5 Day Pass – Enjoy the Bike Park any five days from opening day in May to closing weekend in October.





Gift certificate provided by email.









About Whistler Mountain Bike Park:

The Whistler Mountain Bike Park is rated the #1 lift-accessed downhill bike park in the world – over 1,500m/4900ft vertical of lift-serviced, gravity-fed, adrenaline-fueled trails! There is something for every level of rider: gentle banked cruisers through the coastal forest; tight and twisty single track perfect for intermediate riders; steep rock faces and gnarly root strewn lines for advanced riders. Whistler Mountain Bike Park | Whistler Blackcomb

Bike Park Restrictions: Tickets do not include Top Of The World, unless otherwise specified. Please note that the minimum age to ride the Whistler Mountain Bike Park is 5 years old, unless participating in a Whistler Blackcomb Bike Park program for kids. Whistler Blackcomb Mountain Bike Park strongly recommends that children under the age of 13 do not ride alone and should be accompanied by an adult.