Spring Fling 2025

Each ticket includes: 1 complimentary drink, 1 ticket for a door prize draw, one-time transportation before/after the event from the Crystal Palace in Perth to Oakfield Rugby Park, a plated dinner catered by Gather, games, a silent auction, a musical PCH playlist and more.

Each ticket includes: 1 complimentary drink, 1 ticket for a door prize draw, one-time transportation before/after the event from the Crystal Palace in Perth to Oakfield Rugby Park, a plated dinner catered by Gather, games, a silent auction, a musical PCH playlist and more.

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