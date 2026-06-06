Roch Carrier Home and School Association
Roch Carrier Home and School Association has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Roch Carrier Home and School Association

About this event

Sales closed

Spring Fling Baskets Silent Auction

Readers' Paradise item
Readers' Paradise item
Readers' Paradise
$10

Starting bid

LED book light
Book bag

Woven blanket

1000 piece puzzle

Shh I’m reading sign

Little fires everywhere no el

Mom liver des planètes et des étoiles

Ripley’s Believe it or not 2026 book

20 tea bags - cinnamon bark & clove

Stainless steel tumbler

Post it notes

2 mugs

Glass tumbler

Kids books

Notebook

Iced coffee pack

Biscolata cookies

A Day at the Spa item
A Day at the Spa item
A Day at the Spa
$25

Starting bid

Pampering, relaxation and self-care items. Who's snatching this bundle up?!


PPolished Nail & Spa $50 gift certificate

Sephora gift card 

Lip oil collection

Tropical breeze bath collection

Shower steamers

Pina colada bath salt 

Aromatic foam bath

Grooming kit

Shower took

2 spa headbands

2 Candle

2 Animals mask

2 bars dove soap

2 Bath bombs

Lip balm
Hair towel

Detangling brush

Dove beauty cream

Nubalance body butter

Nail polish

Cleansing wipes 

Emery boards

Viva La Juicy parfumerie spray

The Candy Man Can item
The Candy Man Can
$15

Starting bid

If you have a sweet tooth, this one is for you! This candy bundle includes:


3 Maynard’s fuzzy peaches

Sour keys

Starburst 

Nerds gummy clusters

Almond M&M’s

2 Sour peach rings 

Watermelon slices

Sour neon worms

Sour straps

Sour straws

Jolly ranchers

2 Sour patch kids

Haribo happy-cola

Tootsie roll

Mike & Ike

Mini M&M’s

Jolly rancher gummies 

Nibs

4 pack smarties

4 pack aero

2 snack size collection

Gummy pizza

Gummy hotdog

2 gummy hamburger

3D printed candy dispenser

Arts & Crafts item
Arts & Crafts item
Arts & Crafts
$20

Starting bid

$25 gift card Crock A Doodle
Paint your own stepping stone
Crochet gnome kit

Crochet taco kit

Craft grab bag

Tiered tray decor kit

Paint set

Marbling paint kit
Blank canvas

Lama canvas
Wooden bird house

Wooden sign
Wooden pieces

Black paper

Beads

3 colouring books

3 packs crayons (10, 24, 8 jumbo)

White 5 headbands, 5 scrunches, socks 2 pair


Summer Fun item
Summer Fun item
Summer Fun
$10

Starting bid

Get outside and enjoy the sunshine this summer with these great outdoor play items:


Velcro catch ball game
Foam baseball bat

2 water blasters

2 splash balls

3 coupler changing tumblers

Nemo swimways

Buncho water balloons

Flying disc

12 pack sidewalk chalk

4 plastic plates

Beach towel

Kids hooded towel

The Ultimate Fan Pack (Sports) item
The Ultimate Fan Pack (Sports) item
The Ultimate Fan Pack (Sports)
$10

Starting bid

All things sports! This bundle includes:


Soccer ball

Volley ball

Neck fan

Plastic slinky

Dart board plastic

Boomerang

3 tennis balls

Spray sport sunscreen 

Hand fan

Mini plastic basket ball

Water football

Hockey stickers

Hover soccer ball

NHL sticker collection

7 cards in sleeves 

2 mint Connor Bedard hockey cards

Upper deck 2021-22 hockey cards

2 packs hockey cards

Outdoor Adventures item
Outdoor Adventures
$10

Starting bid

Waterproof camera
Camping chair
Hammock

Bunchoballoons

7 pails

Bubbles

Sidewalk chalk

Camping fork

My Green Thumb item
My Green Thumb item
My Green Thumb
$20

Starting bid

This gardening bundle includes:


Home Depot gift card

$25 any card gift card

Watering can

Wildflowers

Me & my helper garden gloves

2 more garden gloves

Kid size garden tools & bag

Soul scoop
Garden twist tie

Carrot seeds

Bird bell

Lettuce seeds

Cucumber seeds

Seed starter kit

Gardening shears

Bypass pruner

Window bird feeder

Labels stakes

Brass hose nozzle

Butterfly stick

Purple tote


Fresh from the Oven item
Fresh from the Oven
$10

Starting bid

The baking bundle includes:


14 piece baking tools

Silicone utensils

Measuring cups
4 cake mixes

Pancake mix

Cookie mix

3 muffin tins, different sizes

6 packs silicone baking cups

Cupcake papers

Sprinkles

Icing sugar


Spring Cleaning item
Spring Cleaning
$10

Starting bid

All things cleaning and organization, including:


Tide to go oxi

3 scout daddy

2 scrub mommy

Hello spring sign

2.63 litre Soft soap

Dawn dish soap 650ml + 1.12 l

Green works cleaner

Lysol disinfectant mango & hibiscus 

Febreze 

Lysol spray

Duster

4 Mr clean magic eraser

Dishwand

Earthly notpaper towels

Jelly belly air freshener 

Fidgets & Films item
Fidgets & Films
$10

Starting bid

Whether you are watching a film or playing with fidgets, this bundle has got you covered with:


AnyCard gift card
2 kids movie packs

Microwave popcorn
Popcorn boxes

Coke bottles

Lots of fidgets

Foam fidget

Fidget bracelet

Canada hand fan



Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!