Spring Fling Baskets Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
LED book light
Book bag
Woven blanket
1000 piece puzzle
Shh I’m reading sign
Little fires everywhere no el
Mom liver des planètes et des étoiles
Ripley’s Believe it or not 2026 book
20 tea bags - cinnamon bark & clove
Stainless steel tumbler
Post it notes
2 mugs
Glass tumbler
Kids books
Notebook
Iced coffee pack
Biscolata cookies
Starting bid
Pampering, relaxation and self-care items. Who's snatching this bundle up?!
PPolished Nail & Spa $50 gift certificate
Sephora gift card
Lip oil collection
Tropical breeze bath collection
Shower steamers
Pina colada bath salt
Aromatic foam bath
Grooming kit
Shower took
2 spa headbands
2 Candle
2 Animals mask
2 bars dove soap
2 Bath bombs
Lip balm
Hair towel
Detangling brush
Dove beauty cream
Nubalance body butter
Nail polish
Cleansing wipes
Emery boards
Viva La Juicy parfumerie spray
Starting bid
If you have a sweet tooth, this one is for you! This candy bundle includes:
3 Maynard’s fuzzy peaches
Sour keys
Starburst
Nerds gummy clusters
Almond M&M’s
2 Sour peach rings
Watermelon slices
Sour neon worms
Sour straps
Sour straws
Jolly ranchers
2 Sour patch kids
Haribo happy-cola
Tootsie roll
Mike & Ike
Mini M&M’s
Jolly rancher gummies
Nibs
4 pack smarties
4 pack aero
2 snack size collection
Gummy pizza
Gummy hotdog
2 gummy hamburger
3D printed candy dispenser
Starting bid
$25 gift card Crock A Doodle
Paint your own stepping stone
Crochet gnome kit
Crochet taco kit
Craft grab bag
Tiered tray decor kit
Paint set
Marbling paint kit
Blank canvas
Lama canvas
Wooden bird house
Wooden sign
Wooden pieces
Black paper
Beads
3 colouring books
3 packs crayons (10, 24, 8 jumbo)
White 5 headbands, 5 scrunches, socks 2 pair
Starting bid
Get outside and enjoy the sunshine this summer with these great outdoor play items:
Velcro catch ball game
Foam baseball bat
2 water blasters
2 splash balls
3 coupler changing tumblers
Nemo swimways
Buncho water balloons
Flying disc
12 pack sidewalk chalk
4 plastic plates
Beach towel
Kids hooded towel
Starting bid
All things sports! This bundle includes:
Soccer ball
Volley ball
Neck fan
Plastic slinky
Dart board plastic
Boomerang
3 tennis balls
Spray sport sunscreen
Hand fan
Mini plastic basket ball
Water football
Hockey stickers
Hover soccer ball
NHL sticker collection
7 cards in sleeves
2 mint Connor Bedard hockey cards
Upper deck 2021-22 hockey cards
2 packs hockey cards
Starting bid
Waterproof camera
Camping chair
Hammock
Bunchoballoons
7 pails
Bubbles
Sidewalk chalk
Camping fork
Starting bid
This gardening bundle includes:
Home Depot gift card
$25 any card gift card
Watering can
Wildflowers
Me & my helper garden gloves
2 more garden gloves
Kid size garden tools & bag
Soul scoop
Garden twist tie
Carrot seeds
Bird bell
Lettuce seeds
Cucumber seeds
Seed starter kit
Gardening shears
Bypass pruner
Window bird feeder
Labels stakes
Brass hose nozzle
Butterfly stick
Purple tote
Starting bid
The baking bundle includes:
14 piece baking tools
Silicone utensils
Measuring cups
4 cake mixes
Pancake mix
Cookie mix
3 muffin tins, different sizes
6 packs silicone baking cups
Cupcake papers
Sprinkles
Icing sugar
Starting bid
All things cleaning and organization, including:
Tide to go oxi
3 scout daddy
2 scrub mommy
Hello spring sign
2.63 litre Soft soap
Dawn dish soap 650ml + 1.12 l
Green works cleaner
Lysol disinfectant mango & hibiscus
Febreze
Lysol spray
Duster
4 Mr clean magic eraser
Dishwand
Earthly notpaper towels
Jelly belly air freshener
Starting bid
Whether you are watching a film or playing with fidgets, this bundle has got you covered with:
AnyCard gift card
2 kids movie packs
Microwave popcorn
Popcorn boxes
Coke bottles
Lots of fidgets
Foam fidget
Fidget bracelet
Canada hand fan
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!