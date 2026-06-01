Roch Carrier Home and School Association
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Roch Carrier Home and School Association

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Roch Carrier Home and School Association

About this event

Sales closed

Spring Fling BBQ

840 Sloane St

Woodstock, ON N4S 7V3, Canada

Cheeseburger Combo
$5

Beef patty and cheese on a bun + chips or a cookie + a drink.
Add your own condiments.

Hamburger Combo
$5

Beef patty on a bun + chips or a cookie + a drink.
Add your own condiments.

Veggie Burger Combo
$5

Veggie burger patty + chips or a cookie + a drink.
Add your own condiments.

Hot Dog Combo
$4

Hot dog on a bun + chips or a cookie + a drink.
Add your own condiments.

Halal Hot Dog Combo
$4

Halal hot dog + chips or a cookie + a drink.
Add your own condiments.

Cheeseburger Only
$3

Beef patty with cheese on a bun. Add your own condiments.

Hamburger Only
$3

Beef patty on a bun. Add your own condiments.

Veggie Burger Only
$3

Veggie burger patty on a bun. Add your own condiments.

Hot Dog Only
$2

Hot dog on a bun. Add your own condiments.

Halal Hot Dog Only
$2

Halal hot dog on a bun. Add your own condiments.

Pop
$1

Can of pop of your choice.

Water
$1

Bottle of water.

Juice bottle
$1.50
Chips
$1
Cookies
$1
Tootsie Pop Suckers
$1

2 for $1

Rocket Suckers
$1

2 for $1

Bear Paws
$1
Sour Keys
$1

2 for $1

Hot Wheels Sweet Racer
$2.50

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