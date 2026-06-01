Spring Fling BBQ

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About this event
Beef patty and cheese on a bun + chips or a cookie + a drink.
Add your own condiments.
Beef patty on a bun + chips or a cookie + a drink.
Add your own condiments.
Veggie burger patty + chips or a cookie + a drink.
Add your own condiments.
Hot dog on a bun + chips or a cookie + a drink.
Add your own condiments.
Halal hot dog + chips or a cookie + a drink.
Add your own condiments.
Beef patty with cheese on a bun. Add your own condiments.
Beef patty on a bun. Add your own condiments.
Veggie burger patty on a bun. Add your own condiments.
Hot dog on a bun. Add your own condiments.
Halal hot dog on a bun. Add your own condiments.
Can of pop of your choice.
Bottle of water.
2 for $1
2 for $1
2 for $1
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