2026 Sing Into Spring Workshop with The Great Fuss Concert

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Saturday May 2nd Sing Into Spring Performances and The Great Fuss Concert
$145! Grab this price now before it goes up!
13yrs and up
If you are participating in the weekend workshop with a support person, spouse, partner or older children coming with you this pass ensures they are included in meal counts for the whole weekend and The Great Fuss concert entry!
12yrs and under
If you are participating in the weekend workshop with children coming with you this pass ensures they are included in meal counts for the whole weekend and The Great Fuss concert entry!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!