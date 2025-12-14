Jack Millikin Centre, Inc.

Hosted by

Jack Millikin Centre, Inc.

About this event

2026 Sing Into Spring Workshop with The Great Fuss Concert

Ness Creek Site

Big River, SK S0J 0E0, Canada

Spring Fling Sat Concert
$35

Saturday May 2nd Sing Into Spring Performances and The Great Fuss Concert

  • Adults 13yrs and up, 12yrs and under free
  • Grab this price now before it goes up to $35! Come at 7:00pm when the doors open, grab a drink or bite to eat, visit and enjoy the performance of the songwriters and then close out the night dancing away with The Great Fuss!
  • Cabins and camping available for tents and campers weather permitting - email [email protected] for detail
Sing Into Spring Workshop
$195

$145! Grab this price now before it goes up!

  • May 1st -3rd
  • Mentors are Dean D Person, Earl Pereira, Pete Oldridge
  • Recorded song by end of the weekend!
  • The Great Fuss concert
  • Meals Friday supper, Saturday all meals, Sunday Lunch, coffee, tea and juice included
Sing Into Spring Partner/Spouse/Support Person Pass
$44

13yrs and up

If you are participating in the weekend workshop with a support person, spouse, partner or older children coming with you this pass ensures they are included in meal counts for the whole weekend and The Great Fuss concert entry!

Sing Into Spring Workshop Child Pass 12yrs and under
Free

12yrs and under

If you are participating in the weekend workshop with children coming with you this pass ensures they are included in meal counts for the whole weekend and The Great Fuss concert entry!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!