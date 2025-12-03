Spring into Wellness

Campbell River Beacon Club

Discovery Passage Aquarium Family Membership item
Discovery Passage Aquarium Family Membership
$20

Starting bid

The family membership to the Discovery Passage Aquarium grants your family (Two adults or seniors and up to four youths) unlimited aquarium visits this coming season. Open seasonally from May to October (opening/closing dates may vary). You'll be amazed by the diverse and colourful ocean life from our waters that we have on display.

Learn from our knowledgeable staff and volunteers about the amazing life histories of the critters at the Aquarium. 


Donated by Discovery Passage Aquarium

2 Tickets to a 2026 BC Lions Game item
2 Tickets to a 2026 BC Lions Game
$50

Starting bid

2 Lower Corner Tickets to a 2026 BC Lions Regular Season Home Game at BC Place Stadium


Donated by: BC Lions Football

up to 2 weeks parking pass item
up to 2 weeks parking pass
$60

Starting bid

Parking pass for up to 2 weeks at Comox Valley Airport


*when we receive it look which lot.

Value $170

1 of 2 - 4 hour whale and wildlife zodiac tour item
1 of 2 - 4 hour whale and wildlife zodiac tour
$100

Starting bid

Departing multiple times daily from Campbell River, this 4-hour adventure takes you through the stunning Salish Sea, Discovery Passage, and Discovery Islands.


Guided by trained naturalist captains, you’ll explore from either a Zodiac (up to 12 guests) or a Covered Boat (up to 12 or 30 guests), with plenty of opportunities to learn about the diverse wildlife we observe.

Expect to see Humpback Whales, Seals, Sea Lions, and possibly Orcas, Pacific White-Sided Dolphins, Porpoises, and Bald Eagles. 


Valid through the end of 2027 season. Cannot be used in the month of August.

See https://campbellriverwhalewatching.com/tours/4-hr-wildlife/ for more details


Value - $222.81


Donated by Campbell River Whale Watching

2 of 2 - 4 hour whale and wildlife zodiac tour item
2 of 2 - 4 hour whale and wildlife zodiac tour
$100

Starting bid

Departing multiple times daily from Campbell River, this 4-hour adventure takes you through the stunning Salish Sea, Discovery Passage, and Discovery Islands.


Guided by trained naturalist captains, you’ll explore from either a Zodiac (up to 12 guests) or a Covered Boat (up to 12 or 30 guests), with plenty of opportunities to learn about the diverse wildlife we observe.

Expect to see Humpback Whales, Seals, Sea Lions, and possibly Orcas, Pacific White-Sided Dolphins, Porpoises, and Bald Eagles. 


Valid through the end of 2027 season. Cannot be used in the month of August.

See https://campbellriverwhalewatching.com/tours/4-hr-wildlife/ for more details


Value - $222.81


Donated by Campbell River Whale Watching

$100 Gift Card item
$100 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

From Denim to Suits. $100 Gift Card for Jim's Cloths Closet.


Donated by Jim's Cloths Closet, Campbell River

$50 Spinners Sports Gift Card item
$50 Spinners Sports Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Donated by Spinners Sports - Discovery Harbour

1 of 2 $100 Riptide Marine Pub Gift Certificate item
1 of 2 $100 Riptide Marine Pub Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

$100 Riptide Marine Pub Gift Certificate


Donated by Riptide Marine Pub

2 of 2 - $100 Gift Card for Riptide item
2 of 2 - $100 Gift Card for Riptide
$50

Starting bid

$100 Riptide Marine Pub Gift Certificate


Donated by Riptide Marine Pub

Shelter Point Distillery tour plus bottle or ??? item
Shelter Point Distillery tour plus bottle or ???
$50

Starting bid


Located on the beautiful coast of Vancouver Island a visit to Shelter Point Distillery is a must whether you are a whisky fan or not. Our distillery building was purpose built from local timber, it’s one of the most beautiful distilleries in Canada. Enjoy a warm welcome to try our award winning spirits, join a tour to see how we make them, or just come and check out our beautiful location.


Donated by Shelter Point Distillery

Daves' Bakery Bundle item
Daves' Bakery Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Includes

  • $20 Gift card
  • 1 lunch combo
  • 1 brownie/bar card
  • 1 bread card

Value $55


Donated by Daves' Bakery

The Crow's Nest Artist Collective - Paint night tickets x2 item
The Crow's Nest Artist Collective - Paint night tickets x2
$50

Starting bid

Value $120


Donated by

The Crow's Nest Artist Collective

www.thecrowsnestgallery.com

2550-A Island Hwy South 


$50 Gift Card for The Sourdough Whisperer
$20

Starting bid

The Sourdough Whisperer is a small-batch bakery located in Campbell River.


Donated by The Sourdough Whisperer

Serous Coffee Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Serious Coffee

3.5 hour Whale and Wildlife Adventure tour for 2 people item
3.5 hour Whale and Wildlife Adventure tour for 2 people
$150

Starting bid

 3.5 hour Whale and Wildlife Adventure Tour for 2 People

On this journey we will travel through the swirling waters of Discovery Passage and many islands in search of humpback whales, killer whales, bears, dolphins, porpoises, eagles, seals, sea lions and more. Take in the beautiful coastal scenery and ocean rapids.


Valid June 1st to September 30, 2026


Aboriginal  Journeys is  a  family owned business who offer awe-inspiring Whale Watching, Marine Wildlife Viewing, Nature viewing and Adventure Tours from Campbell River on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada. 


Come and experience the experience!


Donated By Aboriginal Journeys

https://www.aboriginaljourneys.com/wildlife-watching-tour/


