Spring into Wellness

The family membership to the Discovery Passage Aquarium grants your family (Two adults or seniors and up to four youths) unlimited aquarium visits this coming season. Open seasonally from May to October (opening/closing dates may vary). You'll be amazed by the diverse and colourful ocean life from our waters that we have on display.
Learn from our knowledgeable staff and volunteers about the amazing life histories of the critters at the Aquarium.
Donated by Discovery Passage Aquarium
2 Lower Corner Tickets to a 2026 BC Lions Regular Season Home Game at BC Place Stadium
Donated by: BC Lions Football
Parking pass for up to 2 weeks at Comox Valley Airport
*when we receive it look which lot.
Value $170
Departing multiple times daily from Campbell River, this 4-hour adventure takes you through the stunning Salish Sea, Discovery Passage, and Discovery Islands.
Guided by trained naturalist captains, you’ll explore from either a Zodiac (up to 12 guests) or a Covered Boat (up to 12 or 30 guests), with plenty of opportunities to learn about the diverse wildlife we observe.
Expect to see Humpback Whales, Seals, Sea Lions, and possibly Orcas, Pacific White-Sided Dolphins, Porpoises, and Bald Eagles.
Valid through the end of 2027 season. Cannot be used in the month of August.
See https://campbellriverwhalewatching.com/tours/4-hr-wildlife/ for more details
Value - $222.81
Donated by Campbell River Whale Watching
From Denim to Suits. $100 Gift Card for Jim's Cloths Closet.
Donated by Jim's Cloths Closet, Campbell River
Donated by Spinners Sports - Discovery Harbour
$100 Riptide Marine Pub Gift Certificate
Donated by Riptide Marine Pub
$100 Riptide Marine Pub Gift Certificate
Donated by Riptide Marine Pub
Located on the beautiful coast of Vancouver Island a visit to Shelter Point Distillery is a must whether you are a whisky fan or not. Our distillery building was purpose built from local timber, it’s one of the most beautiful distilleries in Canada. Enjoy a warm welcome to try our award winning spirits, join a tour to see how we make them, or just come and check out our beautiful location.
Donated by Shelter Point Distillery
Includes
Value $55
Donated by Daves' Bakery
Value $120
Donated by
The Crow's Nest Artist Collective
2550-A Island Hwy South
The Sourdough Whisperer is a small-batch bakery located in Campbell River.
Donated by The Sourdough Whisperer
Donated by Serious Coffee
3.5 hour Whale and Wildlife Adventure Tour for 2 People
On this journey we will travel through the swirling waters of Discovery Passage and many islands in search of humpback whales, killer whales, bears, dolphins, porpoises, eagles, seals, sea lions and more. Take in the beautiful coastal scenery and ocean rapids.
Valid June 1st to September 30, 2026
Aboriginal Journeys is a family owned business who offer awe-inspiring Whale Watching, Marine Wildlife Viewing, Nature viewing and Adventure Tours from Campbell River on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada.
Come and experience the experience!
Donated By Aboriginal Journeys
https://www.aboriginaljourneys.com/wildlife-watching-tour/
