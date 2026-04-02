Spring Market Pre-Order

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About this event
Create your own delicious homemade pizza with our ready-to-use kit! Each kit includes 2 medium pizza dough balls, rich pizza sauce, savory pepperoni, cheese, and easy-to-follow instructions. Perfect for a fun family activity or a cozy night in.
Enjoy these classic, melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts.
How It Works:
The candles are already pre-poured and ready to go. When you arrive, you’ll choose from a variety of scents, then pick a label that speaks to you. Next, you’ll personalize your candle with wax melts, crystals, and other decorative touches, making it uniquely yours.
A fun, creative experience for all ages!
$
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