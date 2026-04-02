Souvenir Home and School Association

Hosted by

Souvenir Home and School Association

About this event

Spring Market Pre-Order

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4885 Chem. du Souvenir, Laval, QC H7W 1E1, Canada

Pizza Kits (Supplied by Pizza Quebec) item
Pizza Kits (Supplied by Pizza Quebec)
$20

Create your own delicious homemade pizza with our ready-to-use kit! Each kit includes 2 medium pizza dough balls, rich pizza sauce, savory pepperoni, cheese, and easy-to-follow instructions. Perfect for a fun family activity or a cozy night in.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (dozen per box) item
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (dozen per box)
$15

Enjoy these classic, melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts.

Mini Candle Workshop (Hosted by Atelier Bougie) item
Mini Candle Workshop (Hosted by Atelier Bougie)
$30

How It Works:
The candles are already pre-poured and ready to go. When you arrive, you’ll choose from a variety of scents, then pick a label that speaks to you. Next, you’ll personalize your candle with wax melts, crystals, and other decorative touches, making it uniquely yours.


A fun, creative experience for all ages!

1x Raffle Ticket item
1x Raffle Ticket
$2
3x Raffle Ticket item
3x Raffle Ticket
$5
15x Raffle Tickets item
15x Raffle Tickets
$20
Add a donation for Souvenir Home and School Association

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