BX Elementary PAC
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BX Elementary PAC

About this event

Sales closed

Spring Market Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5849 Silver Star Rd, Vernon, BC V1B 3P6, Canada

One Night Stay at Sparkling Hill item
One Night Stay at Sparkling Hill
$100

Starting bid

1 Night Accommodation in our Best Available Room 

Includes:

-Daily à la carte breakfast in PeakFine Restaurant, offering only the finest dishes in the Okanagan Valley

-Unlimited and exclusive access to the KurSpa including European-inspired Steams and Saunas, Serenity Pool  with underwater music and Swarovski crystal sky, Indoor Hot Pool, Outdoor Infinity Pool, Kneipp Hydrotherapy,  State-of-the-art Fitness Studio, Movement Studio, Tea & Serenity Relaxation Rooms 

-High Speed Wi-Fi and Valet Parking for one vehicle per room 


Blackout Dates: 

June 15, 2026 - September 15, 2026

December 30, 2026 - January 2, 2027

January 11-24, 2027


EXPIRES April 30, 2027


Terms & Conditions:

Based on availability at time of booking

Based on double occupancy per room, no additional adults permitted

2-night minimum stay required for all July and August bookings, as well as Friday and Saturday bookings year round

Non-transferrable. Not redeemable for cash.

Must provide gift certificate at check-in.

Excludes penthouses.


Value: $549

Generously donated by Jana Gohl at Sparkling Hill.

Craft-Tastic Artwork & wristlets item
Craft-Tastic Artwork & wristlets
$5

Starting bid

Beautiful donation from Craft-Tastic includes a vibrant piece of art & two wristlets.

Sourdough basket item
Sourdough basket
$5

Starting bid

Assortment of fresh delicious sourdough baking. Value: $30

Olive My Art print item
Olive My Art print
$5

Starting bid

Unique print using eye gaze high and low tech made by Olive My Art. Value: priceless

Group breath work passes for two item
Group breath work passes for two
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy two group breathwork sessions with the amazing Meredith at The Marigold Way. Group classes are on Wednesdays at Cedar & Soak. Value: $60

Wild Dahlia Gift Card item
Wild Dahlia Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy $50 off your next hair cut at Wild Dahlia Salon. Your hair will thank you for it!


Your appointment is more than just a haircut – it’s a collaborative journey. We take time to listen, understand your hair goals, and share our expertise to create a style that works with your natural texture, not against it. No rushing, no compromises – just dedicated attention to you and your hair.

'Tea for Two' Pottery Set item
'Tea for Two' Pottery Set
$25

Starting bid

This honey pot and pair of mugs was lovingly donated by Love and Light Earthware. The approximate value of the set is $120.

Sarah Robar Photography Gift Certificate item
Sarah Robar Photography Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Book a photo session with an amazing photographer and enjoy timeless pictures for years to come! This GC is valued at $225.

BX Bears Bundle item
BX Bears Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Deck yourself out in BX Bears swag! This bundle includes a BX bear and a $50 gift card to use on BX swag. If you win this item, you'll be issued a digital gift card to be used at bxpac.ca so you can pick the items in the size and colour you prefer.

Total value: $80

Vernon Teach & Learn Basket item
Vernon Teach & Learn Basket
$5

Starting bid

This beautiful basket donated by the Vernon Teach & Learn is stuffed full of educational teacher and classroom resources. Approximate value: $50

“Blue birch #1," 16”x 25” acrylic painting on a wood panel item
“Blue birch #1," 16”x 25” acrylic painting on a wood panel
$50

Starting bid

This vibrant, beautiful peice has been lovingly painted and donated by Quincy Gaven of QG Art. Approximate value: $400

Macrame Owl Wall Hanging item
Macrame Owl Wall Hanging
$5

Starting bid

Made with 100% cotton cord and roving wool, this eye-catching owl is perched on a natural piece of driftwood. It measures approximately 16" across and 14" from ear to wing. Value: $45

Cyanotype Baseball Hat item
Cyanotype Baseball Hat
$5

Starting bid

This one-of-a-kind stunning baseball cap has been altered using an artistic method known as cyanotype. It's been created and generously donated by Christine Kashuba. Her artwork is as unique as it is stunning! Value: $30

Helena Lane Nourishing Skincare Set item
Helena Lane Nourishing Skincare Set
$5

Starting bid

The Nourishing Collection – a trial, travel or beautiful gift set

Supports, protects, rejuvenates

This set contains all six products formulated to help nourish and boost radiance in the skin, choose this set if your skin is: normal, dry, mature, sensitive, pigmented, delicate, inflamed, fine lined, flaky, scarred, puffy

  • Everything you need for your daily skin care routine
  • Enough product to last  2-3 weeks
  • Includes full instructions of how to get the most out of your new products
  • Packaged in a handy reusable cotton bag or recycled card gift box

Contains:

The gift box also contains an organic cotton facial cloth


Value: $49

Tea basket from Teassential item
Tea basket from Teassential
$5

Starting bid

This cozy basket was donated by Teassential in downtown Vernon. It contains two delicious tea blends, a mug, and a tea infuser. Value: $50

Sunny Days Bundle item
Sunny Days Bundle
$10

Starting bid

This hat and pair of Corkcicle tumblers was donated by Big Sun. It's perfect for preparing for those summer days ahead. Value: approximately $100

Bee's Life Basket item
Bee's Life Basket
$10

Starting bid

This beautiful basket, generously donated and created by Stawn's Honey contains honey, partylight candles and votive holders and jam from Davison Orchard.

Approximate value of the basket is $70.

Dino Days Gift item
Dino Days Gift item
Dino Days Gift
$10

Starting bid

What's better than one dinosaur? Lots of dinosaurs! This pair of dino-loving activities was generously donated by Shay of Everlucent Studio. Value: $70

Sip Creations Basket item
Sip Creations Basket
$5

Starting bid

This beautiful basket donated by Sip Creations includes 2 sweet & sassy wine tumblers, four greeting cards, and some sweet treats. It's perfect for two!

Value: $60

Unlimited Yoga for a month item
Unlimited Yoga for a month
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy one month of unlimited yoga at One Yoga in Vernon. Gift Certificate also comes with a cozy pair of socks, perfect for yin yoga. Value: $75

Okanagan Gift Co. Bundle item
Okanagan Gift Co. Bundle
$20

Starting bid

This bundle, generously donated by Okanagan Gift Co., includes an XL pink Okanagan hoodie, a 'Farm Hair Don't Care" mug, and two fun pairs of socks. Value: $120

Ceramic Mug item
Ceramic Mug
$5

Starting bid

Absolutely stunning ceramic mug created and donated by Shell Ann Ceramics. Value $45

Chunky knit infinity scarf item
Chunky knit infinity scarf
$5

Starting bid

This beautiful handmade knit scarf is the perfect accessory for chilly days. Value $35

Betty’s Bits and Baubles Frame item
Betty’s Bits and Baubles Frame
$5

Starting bid

Beautiful rock photo from Betty’s Nits and Baubles.

Cookies an Condiments item
Cookies an Condiments
$10

Starting bid

Delicious fresh baked cookies donated by Made You Smile Cookies and a Salt and Pepper Shaker set from Kathleens Tupperware. Value $ 35

Resin pencil holder item
Resin pencil holder
$2

Starting bid

Quirky owl pencil holder made out of Resin. Donated by Mandi-Lynn Stidiots. Value $10

“Taste of the Vendors” item
“Taste of the Vendors”
$5

Starting bid

Random assortment of vendor donated items. Value $60

Tallow item
Tallow
$5

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!