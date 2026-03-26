Spring Market Silent Auction

1 Night Accommodation in our Best Available Room

Includes:

-Daily à la carte breakfast in PeakFine Restaurant, offering only the finest dishes in the Okanagan Valley

-Unlimited and exclusive access to the KurSpa including European-inspired Steams and Saunas, Serenity Pool with underwater music and Swarovski crystal sky, Indoor Hot Pool, Outdoor Infinity Pool, Kneipp Hydrotherapy, State-of-the-art Fitness Studio, Movement Studio, Tea & Serenity Relaxation Rooms

-High Speed Wi-Fi and Valet Parking for one vehicle per room





Blackout Dates:

June 15, 2026 - September 15, 2026

December 30, 2026 - January 2, 2027

January 11-24, 2027





EXPIRES April 30, 2027





Terms & Conditions:

Based on availability at time of booking

Based on double occupancy per room, no additional adults permitted

2-night minimum stay required for all July and August bookings, as well as Friday and Saturday bookings year round

Non-transferrable. Not redeemable for cash.

Must provide gift certificate at check-in.

Excludes penthouses.





Value: $549

Generously donated by Jana Gohl at Sparkling Hill.