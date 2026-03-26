Spring Market Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
1 Night Accommodation in our Best Available Room
Includes:
-Daily à la carte breakfast in PeakFine Restaurant, offering only the finest dishes in the Okanagan Valley
-Unlimited and exclusive access to the KurSpa including European-inspired Steams and Saunas, Serenity Pool with underwater music and Swarovski crystal sky, Indoor Hot Pool, Outdoor Infinity Pool, Kneipp Hydrotherapy, State-of-the-art Fitness Studio, Movement Studio, Tea & Serenity Relaxation Rooms
-High Speed Wi-Fi and Valet Parking for one vehicle per room
Blackout Dates:
June 15, 2026 - September 15, 2026
December 30, 2026 - January 2, 2027
January 11-24, 2027
EXPIRES April 30, 2027
Terms & Conditions:
Based on availability at time of booking
Based on double occupancy per room, no additional adults permitted
2-night minimum stay required for all July and August bookings, as well as Friday and Saturday bookings year round
Non-transferrable. Not redeemable for cash.
Must provide gift certificate at check-in.
Excludes penthouses.
Value: $549
Generously donated by Jana Gohl at Sparkling Hill.
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Beautiful donation from Craft-Tastic includes a vibrant piece of art & two wristlets.
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Assortment of fresh delicious sourdough baking. Value: $30
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Unique print using eye gaze high and low tech made by Olive My Art. Value: priceless
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Enjoy two group breathwork sessions with the amazing Meredith at The Marigold Way. Group classes are on Wednesdays at Cedar & Soak. Value: $60
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Enjoy $50 off your next hair cut at Wild Dahlia Salon. Your hair will thank you for it!
Your appointment is more than just a haircut – it’s a collaborative journey. We take time to listen, understand your hair goals, and share our expertise to create a style that works with your natural texture, not against it. No rushing, no compromises – just dedicated attention to you and your hair.
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This honey pot and pair of mugs was lovingly donated by Love and Light Earthware. The approximate value of the set is $120.
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Book a photo session with an amazing photographer and enjoy timeless pictures for years to come! This GC is valued at $225.
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Deck yourself out in BX Bears swag! This bundle includes a BX bear and a $50 gift card to use on BX swag. If you win this item, you'll be issued a digital gift card to be used at bxpac.ca so you can pick the items in the size and colour you prefer.
Total value: $80
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This beautiful basket donated by the Vernon Teach & Learn is stuffed full of educational teacher and classroom resources. Approximate value: $50
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This vibrant, beautiful peice has been lovingly painted and donated by Quincy Gaven of QG Art. Approximate value: $400
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Made with 100% cotton cord and roving wool, this eye-catching owl is perched on a natural piece of driftwood. It measures approximately 16" across and 14" from ear to wing. Value: $45
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This one-of-a-kind stunning baseball cap has been altered using an artistic method known as cyanotype. It's been created and generously donated by Christine Kashuba. Her artwork is as unique as it is stunning! Value: $30
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The Nourishing Collection – a trial, travel or beautiful gift set
Supports, protects, rejuvenates
This set contains all six products formulated to help nourish and boost radiance in the skin, choose this set if your skin is: normal, dry, mature, sensitive, pigmented, delicate, inflamed, fine lined, flaky, scarred, puffy
Contains:
The gift box also contains an organic cotton facial cloth
Value: $49
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This cozy basket was donated by Teassential in downtown Vernon. It contains two delicious tea blends, a mug, and a tea infuser. Value: $50
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This hat and pair of Corkcicle tumblers was donated by Big Sun. It's perfect for preparing for those summer days ahead. Value: approximately $100
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This beautiful basket, generously donated and created by Stawn's Honey contains honey, partylight candles and votive holders and jam from Davison Orchard.
Approximate value of the basket is $70.
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What's better than one dinosaur? Lots of dinosaurs! This pair of dino-loving activities was generously donated by Shay of Everlucent Studio. Value: $70
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This beautiful basket donated by Sip Creations includes 2 sweet & sassy wine tumblers, four greeting cards, and some sweet treats. It's perfect for two!
Value: $60
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Enjoy one month of unlimited yoga at One Yoga in Vernon. Gift Certificate also comes with a cozy pair of socks, perfect for yin yoga. Value: $75
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This bundle, generously donated by Okanagan Gift Co., includes an XL pink Okanagan hoodie, a 'Farm Hair Don't Care" mug, and two fun pairs of socks. Value: $120
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Absolutely stunning ceramic mug created and donated by Shell Ann Ceramics. Value $45
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This beautiful handmade knit scarf is the perfect accessory for chilly days. Value $35
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Beautiful rock photo from Betty’s Nits and Baubles.
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Delicious fresh baked cookies donated by Made You Smile Cookies and a Salt and Pepper Shaker set from Kathleens Tupperware. Value $ 35
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Quirky owl pencil holder made out of Resin. Donated by Mandi-Lynn Stidiots. Value $10
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Random assortment of vendor donated items. Value $60
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