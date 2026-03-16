Spring Memory Making Auction

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Starting bid
Total package value $4550
Cheer on the Ottawa Senators in style with this incredible VIP suite experience for 16 guests.
This premium package includes sixteen 100-level VIP suite tickets offering prime views of the action when the Senators take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, April 4 at 1:00 PM.
Perfect for hosting friends, family, colleagues, or clients, this private suite experience combines comfort, excitement, and unforgettable game-day energy.
To make the experience even easier, the package also includes four Lot 1 parking passes for convenient arena access.
Whether you’re planning a memorable outing with friends, a team celebration, or a unique client experience, this VIP suite is the ultimate way to enjoy Senators hockey.
Starting bid
Total package value $500-$550
Enjoy a night of entertainment, great food, and excitement at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa.
This experience includes a one-night stay at the Hard Rock Hotel , a $150 food and beverage credit to enjoy at one of the resort’s restaurants, and $100 in free play on the casino floor.
Perfect for a date night, celebration, or spontaneous getaway, this package offers a full evening of fun just minutes from home.
Valid until September 30, 2026.
Starting bid
Total package value: $282.50
Enjoy a beautiful evening under the open sky with two tickets to a Soirée in the Field experience.
Choose between the Lavender Pizza Soirée on July 4 or The Harvest Picnic on September 20. These thoughtfully curated outdoor gatherings are designed to bring people together in a breathtaking setting, complete with delicious food, handcrafted cocktails, and beautiful details throughout the evening.
Created by a team of talented women who specialize in luxury picnics and events, each soirée offers a relaxed and memorable atmosphere to unwind, connect, and enjoy time with someone special.
Perfect for a date night, a celebration with a friend, or simply a unique summer evening out.
Starting bid
Total package value: $245–$350
Turn your next celebration into the ultimate backyard party.
This package includes a full weekend rental of a commercial party-sized bouncy castle. Pick up Friday and return Monday, giving you the entire weekend to enjoy. Choose your preferred inflatable, with most options in the 15' x 15' x 15' range.
Also included is a jumbo lawn game of your choice to keep guests entertained and the fun going all day long.
Perfect for birthday parties, family gatherings, or summer celebrations.
Starting bid
Total package value: $110
Unwind together with this 75-minute restorative yoga experience for two at Asanda Yoga.
Often described as “a nap with benefits,” this deeply relaxing session invites you to rest in gentle, supported poses using blankets, bolsters, and other props for complete comfort. Designed to calm the nervous system, release tension, and ease stress, this therapeutic experience allows the body to fully relax and begin restoring itself.
A perfect opportunity to slow down, reconnect, and leave feeling refreshed, grounded, and renewed
Starting bid
Total package value: $250
Gather your crew for a night of laughter at Yuk Yuk’s Ottawa West! This package includes a table for 10 at the iconic comedy club located beneath Biagio’s Italian Kitchen on Richmond Road. Valued at over $250, it’s the perfect excuse to plan a fun night out — split it with friends, make it a double date group, or treat your team to an unforgettable evening of live stand-up comedy.
Starting bid
Total package value: $250 (second certificate)
Gather your crew for a night of laughter at Yuk Yuk’s Ottawa West! This package includes a table for 10 at the iconic comedy club located beneath Biagio’s Italian Kitchen on Richmond Road. Valued at over $250, it’s the perfect excuse to plan a fun night out — split it with friends, make it a double date group, or treat your team to an unforgettable evening of live stand-up comedy.
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