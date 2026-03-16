Spring Memory Making Auction

Total package value $4550





Cheer on the Ottawa Senators in style with this incredible VIP suite experience for 16 guests.





This premium package includes sixteen 100-level VIP suite tickets offering prime views of the action when the Senators take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, April 4 at 1:00 PM.





Perfect for hosting friends, family, colleagues, or clients, this private suite experience combines comfort, excitement, and unforgettable game-day energy.





To make the experience even easier, the package also includes four Lot 1 parking passes for convenient arena access.





Whether you’re planning a memorable outing with friends, a team celebration, or a unique client experience, this VIP suite is the ultimate way to enjoy Senators hockey.