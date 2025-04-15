Spring Movie Night 2025

Each combo includes 1 slice of Hawaiian pizza, 1 drink and 1 general admission movie ticket.
Each combo includes 1 slice of Hawaiian pizza, 1 drink and 1 general admission movie ticket.
CHEESE MOVIE NIGHT PIZZA COMBO
$6
Each combo includes 1 slice of Cheese pizza, 1 drink and 1 general admission movie ticket.
Each combo includes 1 slice of Cheese pizza, 1 drink and 1 general admission movie ticket.
PEPPERONI MOVIE NIGHT PIZZA COMBO
$6
Each combo includes 1 slice of Pepperoni pizza, 1 drink and 1 general admission movie ticket.
Each combo includes 1 slice of Pepperoni pizza, 1 drink and 1 general admission movie ticket.
MOVIE NIGHT SNACK COMBO
$3
Each combo includes 1 bag of chips, 1 drink and 1 general admission movie ticket.
There will be a variety of flavors available at the concession counter.
First come first served, unfortunately we cannot guarantee the availability of any specific flavor.
Each combo includes 1 bag of chips, 1 drink and 1 general admission movie ticket.
There will be a variety of flavors available at the concession counter.
First come first served, unfortunately we cannot guarantee the availability of any specific flavor.
Bag of Chips
$1
There will be a variety of flavors available at the concession counter.
First come first served, unfortunately we cannot guarantee the availability of any specific flavor.
There will be a variety of flavors available at the concession counter.
First come first served, unfortunately we cannot guarantee the availability of any specific flavor.
Vanilla Ice Cream Cup
$1
Juice Box
$1
There will be a variety of flavors available at the concession counter.
First come first served, unfortunately we cannot guarantee the availability of any specific flavor.
There will be a variety of flavors available at the concession counter.
First come first served, unfortunately we cannot guarantee the availability of any specific flavor.
Mr. Freeze
$1
There will be a variety of flavors available at the concession counter.
First come first served, unfortunately we cannot guarantee the availability of any specific flavor.
There will be a variety of flavors available at the concession counter.
First come first served, unfortunately we cannot guarantee the availability of any specific flavor.
Cheese Pizza Slice
$5
1 XL Pizza slice
1 XL Pizza slice
Hawaiian Pizza Slice
$5
1 XL Pizza slice
1 XL Pizza slice
Pepperoni Pizza Slice
$5
1 XL Pizza slice
1 XL Pizza slice
Add a donation for Dr. George M. Weir Elementary School P.A.C.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!