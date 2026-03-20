UpTown Waterloo Scottish Country Dance

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UpTown Waterloo Scottish Country Dance

About this event

Spring Session 2026

33 Allen St E

Waterloo, ON N2J 1J1, Canada

April 24 Open House!
Pay what you can

Join us on April 24 for the start of the Spring Session! Pay what you can!

Full Session (8 classes)
$64

Enjoy 8 classes of Scottish Country Dance, running from May 1 to June 26 (no class on June 12).

*The session starts on April 24 but you need to buy a separate ticket for April 24

4-class Pass
$40

Can’t commit to the full session? Join us for 4 classes and come when you can! (Valid only during the Spring Session.)

*The session starts on April 24 but you need to buy a separate ticket for April 24

First Timer
$10

Never tried Scottish Country Dance before? Discover the fun and give it a go at a special low introductory rate!

Drop-in
$15

Drop-in rate: feel free to join us whenever you can!

Add a donation for UpTown Waterloo Scottish Country Dance

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