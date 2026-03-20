Spring Session 2026

About this event
Join us on April 24 for the start of the Spring Session! Pay what you can!
Enjoy 8 classes of Scottish Country Dance, running from May 1 to June 26 (no class on June 12).
*The session starts on April 24 but you need to buy a separate ticket for April 24
Can’t commit to the full session? Join us for 4 classes and come when you can! (Valid only during the Spring Session.)
*The session starts on April 24 but you need to buy a separate ticket for April 24
Never tried Scottish Country Dance before? Discover the fun and give it a go at a special low introductory rate!
Drop-in rate: feel free to join us whenever you can!
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