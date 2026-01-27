Campbell River Hospice Society

Spring Shenanigans!

Riptide Marine Pub 1340 Island Hwy

Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9, Canada

Single Ticket
$60

Single tickets are seated upstairs or at the bar—unassigned and first-come, first-served — which is why they are a bit cheaper than purchasing a table.


Your ticket includes:
🎶 Music Bingo entry
🍔 A burger with your choice of side
🍺🍷 One drink ticket (beer or wine)
🎁 Chances to win awesome prizes
🎯 Fun games & surprise shenanigans

Table of 8
$600

The table of 8 includes prime, designated seating, so you're guaranteed to be sitting with your friends or co-workers)


Each guest will enjoy:
🎶 Music Bingo entry
🍔 A burger with your choice of side
🍺🍷 One drink ticket (beer or wine)
🎁 Chances to win awesome prizes
🎯 Fun games & surprise shenanigans.

