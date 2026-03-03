Spring Weekend Retreat with Blue Cliff monastics

Hosted by
About this event
If it is within your means, we are accepting donations to support the monastic travel fund so that we can continue to welcome more monastics to the centre to offer the Dharma and share experiences of their practice with all of us.
Suggested donation: $30-100/night
All meals covered.
Note all overnight accommodations are in dorms/shared spaced. You are welcome to camp if you wish, however please mindful of the climate/weather during this season.
Registrations for overnight stays are currently full. You may wish to your name on the waiting list and we will let you know if a space opens up. Day registrations for Saturday and Sunday still available. Please note there will also be a retreat May 15-18 with Blue Cliff monastics.
Việc đăng ký lưu trú qua đêm hiện đã đầy. Bạn có thể ghi tên mình vào danh sách chờ, và chúng tôi sẽ thông báo nếu có chỗ trống. Đăng ký tham dự trong ngày (thứ bảy/chủ nhật) vẫn còn mở.
Xin lưu ý rằng cũng sẽ có một khóa tu từ ngày 15–18 tháng 5 với quý thầy quý sư cô từ tu viện Bích Nham.
Suggested donation per night: $30-100
All meals covered.
Note all overnight accommodations are in dorms/shared spaced. You are welcome to camp if you wish, however please mindful of the climate/weather during this season.
Select this option to come just for the day on Saturday.
Suggested donation: $30-100/day
Sat meals provided: Lunch & dinner
Arrival times: Between 8:45am - 9:45am (Dharma Talk begins at 10am)
Select this option to come just for the day on Sunday.
Suggested donation: $30-100/day
Sun meal provided: Lunch
Arrival times: Between 8:45am - 9:45am (Dharma Talk begins at 10am)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!