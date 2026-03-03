Spring Weekend Retreat with Blue Cliff monastics

Registrations for overnight stays are currently full. You may wish to your name on the waiting list and we will let you know if a space opens up. Day registrations for Saturday and Sunday still available. Please note there will also be a retreat May 15-18 with Blue Cliff monastics.





Việc đăng ký lưu trú qua đêm hiện đã đầy. Bạn có thể ghi tên mình vào danh sách chờ, và chúng tôi sẽ thông báo nếu có chỗ trống. Đăng ký tham dự trong ngày (thứ bảy/chủ nhật) vẫn còn mở.

Xin lưu ý rằng cũng sẽ có một khóa tu từ ngày 15–18 tháng 5 với quý thầy quý sư cô từ tu viện Bích Nham.





Suggested donation per night: $30-100





All meals covered.





Note all overnight accommodations are in dorms/shared spaced. You are welcome to camp if you wish, however please mindful of the climate/weather during this season.