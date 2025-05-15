Hosted by

Feed The City

Spring...Into Summer Auction Payments

*An Emergency Food Box - Delivered!* item
*An Emergency Food Box - Delivered!*
$20
Give the Gift of Emergency Food This Summer: Sponsor an Emergency Food Box Delivery Every $20 sponsorship helps deliver emergency food directly to a vulnerable community member facing food insecurity this summer. Your sponsorship of $20 or more is eligible for a charitable tax receipt.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!