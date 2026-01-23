Springtide Music Festival

Hosted by

Springtide Music Festival

Springtide Festival 2026 Pre-Sale

Weekend Pass
$96.05
Available until Mar 6

($85 + HST)

Includes access to all stages on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13, 2026.


**Free access for Kids 12 and under when accompanied by an adult.

Friday Wristband
$50.85
Available until Mar 6

($45 + HST)

Includes access to all stages on Friday, June 12, 2026.


**Free access for Kids 12 and under when accompanied by an adult.

Saturday Wristband
$67.80
Available until Mar 6

($60 + HST)

Includes access to all stages on Saturday, June 13, 2026.


**Free access for Kids 12 and under when accompanied by an adult.

Add a donation for Springtide Music Festival

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!