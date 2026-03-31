Springtime Harmony Cabaret

Enjoy an evening jam-packed with an eclectic blend of music and harmony. Your ticket includes dinner and dessert.

Before or even while you are there enjoying dinner and the performances, we do encourage you to like and share our Facebook posts, as well as follow us on our X page.





VIP Platinum Level Sponsorship Ticket Package ($1000): The premium way to showcase your business and community spirit. This package includes a premium table of 8 seats reserved (with dinner) for your team and prominent placement of your business logo on our official show poster and table cards that evening as a Community Supporter (Friends of the Essex Vocal Express). To be included on our printed poster, we require your business name and logo to be sent to us by 5 pm on April 27th). If your information is received after the April 27th date, our digital version of the poster displayed online and distributed to our members for email circulation will be updated with your logo. Your business name and logo will be displayed in our online promotional material as a Community Supporter (Friends of the Essex Vocal Express). We also give a dedicated "Thank You" shout-out during the performance and in our digital media.

Upon purchase of this sponsorship ticket package, please email us at [email protected] using the Subject Line: “May 30/Platinum

Sponsorship/Business Name & Logo.“

The Business Name and Logo you want to have appear on the Table Cards should be included in the body of the email, in addition to any other digital May 30 event-related promotional materials we display or distribute. Also, by providing your Facebook link, we can tag you in any May 30th event-related social media posts. We also invite you to like and follow our chorus Facebook and X pages.

By providing us with a copy of your business name and logo, you are authorizing us to include them in our May 30th Fundraiser’s promotional activities, naming your company as a Gold-Level Sponsor of the Essex Vocal Express for this event.





Should you wish to become a regular supporter of the Essex Vocal Express and enjoy some additional benefits throughout the year, please go to our website at www.essexvocalexpress.com for more information on supporting our Community Legacy Fund.