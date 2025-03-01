Square Dance at Gaspereau Hall

Gaspereau Community Centre

2806 Greenfield Rd, Wolfville, NS B4P 2R1, Canada

General Admission
CA$20
Full price adult ticket
Student/Budget
CA$15
Sliding-scale ticket rate
Family tickets
CA$20
Tickets for the whole family are $20. Please let us know how many are in your group.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing