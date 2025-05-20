Squirrelly Cup Golf Tournament's Online Auction

2 VIP TICKETS TO THE WINNIPEG TOUR
DATE- August 9, 2025
Each ticket includes the following:
General Show Admission,
Pre-show Acoustic Performance with Q&A with Tate Mcrae,
One VIP merch item hand selected by Tate Mcrae,
One VIP Exclusive Tour Poster,
One commemorative VIP laminate,
Early entry into the building,
Early tour merchandise shopping opportunity,
Photo opportunity in front of VIP backdrop,
Dedicated VIP entrance,
On Site VIP host and concierge.
Waskesiu Vacation Package
$500
Starting bid
Package includes a three-night stay in a one-bedroom bungalow (Baker's Bungalows), a 4-hour pontoon rental with a driver included (Waskesiu Marina), and two rounds of golf with a cart (Waskesiu Golf Course). Package can only be used before June 20th or after September long weekend. Package will expire on September 24, 2026. Thank to all the companies above for their contribution to this awesome package.
Kenosee & White Bear Golf Package
$300
Starting bid
Enjoy a golf getaway to two beautiful Saskatchewan golf courses! Package includes TWO rounds at the Kenosee Golf Course with 1/2 cart each, a gift card for $300 for Kenosee Inn & Cabins (equivalent to a two nights stay), and TWO rounds of golf at White Bear Golf Course with 1/2 cart each. White Bear pass can only be used Monday-Friday. Thank you to all the companies above for your generous donations!
