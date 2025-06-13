Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanam - 2025, Ottawa

For those Karthas who are participating in the divine Homam, a rectangular, laminated hand size and juxtaposed silver images of the four divine deities of Siva Vishnu temple (Lord Amirthagadeshwarar, Goddess Abirami, Lord Venkatachalapathy, Goddess Mahalakshmi), and a Vastra of the Siva Vishnu Temple shall be provided with an additional option to take home a Yantra - if they aspire to perform puja to the Yantra at home on a daily basis. Please note that the Sri Sudarshana Narasimha Homam is a separate event scheduled for Sunday, August 31st, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. at the Siva Vishnu Temple with their collaboration. Access to a maximum of four family members per registration, including kids.