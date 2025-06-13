Hosted by

Nepean Arts and Cultural Association

About this event

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanam - 2025, Ottawa

4899 Uplands Dr

Ottawa, ON K1V 2N6, Canada

Donation to the event or Dakshina to the priests.
$11

If you’re unable to attend or would like to contribute without registering for any of the sevas mentioned above, please select this option to donate to the event or offer dakshina to the priests. You may add multiple tickets if you wish to donate more than $11.

Sri Sudarshana Narasimha Homam
$251

For those Karthas who are participating in the divine Homam, a rectangular, laminated hand size and juxtaposed silver images of the four divine deities of Siva Vishnu temple (Lord Amirthagadeshwarar, Goddess Abirami, Lord Venkatachalapathy, Goddess Mahalakshmi), and a Vastra of the Siva Vishnu Temple shall be provided with an additional option to take home a Yantra - if they aspire to perform puja to the Yantra at home on a daily basis. Please note that the Sri Sudarshana Narasimha Homam is a separate event scheduled for Sunday, August 31st, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. at the Siva Vishnu Temple with their collaboration. Access to a maximum of four family members per registration, including kids.

Kalyanam Sankalpam
$116

Sankalpam for Kalyanotsavam

Kalyanam Sankalpam - Jwaladri Seva
$251

This Seva ticket includes: Kalyanam Laddu - 1, Regular Laddu - 1, Vastramulu (men & women)

Kalyanam Sankalpam - Mangaladri Seva
$501

This Seva ticket includes: Kalyanam Laddu - 1, Regular Laddus - 2, Swamy vari Silver Coin - 5 grams, Vastramulu (men & women)

Kalyanam Sponsorship - Ahobiladri Seva
$1,001

Access to an exclusive seating area. Includes participation in the Sri Sudarshana Homam on the second day. This Seva ticket includes: Kalyanam Laddus - 2, Regular Laddus - 4, Swamy vari Silver Coin - 5 grams, Vastramulu (men & women)

Kalyanam - Sarva Darshan
Free

This event is free to everyone, but registration is required to facilitate arrangements within the venue's capacity. Please show the ticket at the entrance.

Donation
$501

Donations and Business advertisements.

Kalyanam Sponsorship - Simhadri Seva
$2,501

Access to an exclusive seating area. Includes participation in the Sri Sudarshana Homam on the second day. This Seva ticket includes: Kalyanam Laddus - 2, Regular Laddus - 6, Two Swamy vari Silver Coins - 5 grams, Vastramulu (men & women). Corporate sponsors, please call us at 613-890-5586 / 613-410-2105 / 613-501-4918 for full package details.

Flowers Sponsorship
$1,500

Access to an exclusive seating area. Includes participation in the Sri Sudarshana Homam on the second day. This Seva ticket includes: Kalyanam Laddus - 2, Regular Laddus - 4, Two Swamy vari Silver Coins - 5 grams, Vastramulu (men & women)

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