Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanam - 2025, Ottawa

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About this event
If you’re unable to attend or would like to contribute without registering for any of the sevas mentioned above, please select this option to donate to the event or offer dakshina to the priests. You may add multiple tickets if you wish to donate more than $11.
For those Karthas who are participating in the divine Homam, a rectangular, laminated hand size and juxtaposed silver images of the four divine deities of Siva Vishnu temple (Lord Amirthagadeshwarar, Goddess Abirami, Lord Venkatachalapathy, Goddess Mahalakshmi), and a Vastra of the Siva Vishnu Temple shall be provided with an additional option to take home a Yantra - if they aspire to perform puja to the Yantra at home on a daily basis. Please note that the Sri Sudarshana Narasimha Homam is a separate event scheduled for Sunday, August 31st, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. at the Siva Vishnu Temple with their collaboration. Access to a maximum of four family members per registration, including kids.
Sankalpam for Kalyanotsavam
This Seva ticket includes: Kalyanam Laddu - 1, Regular Laddu - 1, Vastramulu (men & women)
This Seva ticket includes: Kalyanam Laddu - 1, Regular Laddus - 2, Swamy vari Silver Coin - 5 grams, Vastramulu (men & women)
Access to an exclusive seating area. Includes participation in the Sri Sudarshana Homam on the second day. This Seva ticket includes: Kalyanam Laddus - 2, Regular Laddus - 4, Swamy vari Silver Coin - 5 grams, Vastramulu (men & women)
This event is free to everyone, but registration is required to facilitate arrangements within the venue's capacity. Please show the ticket at the entrance.
Donations and Business advertisements.
Access to an exclusive seating area. Includes participation in the Sri Sudarshana Homam on the second day. This Seva ticket includes: Kalyanam Laddus - 2, Regular Laddus - 6, Two Swamy vari Silver Coins - 5 grams, Vastramulu (men & women). Corporate sponsors, please call us at 613-890-5586 / 613-410-2105 / 613-501-4918 for full package details.
Access to an exclusive seating area. Includes participation in the Sri Sudarshana Homam on the second day. This Seva ticket includes: Kalyanam Laddus - 2, Regular Laddus - 4, Two Swamy vari Silver Coins - 5 grams, Vastramulu (men & women)
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