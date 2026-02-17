Hosted by

Vancouver Telugu Cultural Society

About this event

శ్రీ సీతారాముల కళ్యాణ మహోత్సవం - Sri SeethaRamula Kalyana Mahotsavam

8321 140 St

Surrey, BC V3W 5K9, Canada

Kanyadana Grahita ( Sri Rama side)
$116

We will provide Puja items. This ticket is for a family( husband, wife and their children)

Kanyadana Daata ( Sri Sita devi side)
$116

We will provide Puja items. This ticket is for a family( husband, wife and their children)

Kanyadana Daata on Stage (only one ticket)
$516

We will provide Puja items. This ticket is for a family( husband and wife) your children will sit in front of the stage.

Kanyadana Grahita on Stage (only one ticket)
$516

We will provide Puja items. This ticket is for a family( husband and wife) your children will sit in front of the stage.

Kalyana Sankalpam
$51
Kalynam donation - $5
$5

This donation will be used for Pooja items, Venue cost, Food and other all expenses

Kalynam donation - $10
$10

This donation will be used for Pooja items, Venue cost, Food and other all expenses

Kalynam donation - Please contribute whatever you can
Pay what you can

This donation will be used for Pooja items, Venue cost, Food

Add a donation for Vancouver Telugu Cultural Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!