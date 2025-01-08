SSWS Summer Camps 2025 for Ages 8 and Up

Comic Camp with Hunter Fournier
Join Hunter, artist & parent, to learn the art of cartoon and comic creation. Learn how to make your own comics from doodles to zines! Explore character design and comic book layout using traditional techniques with brush, pens, ink and paper. Please pack a snack and lunch and bring clothes to spend some break time enjoying the winter weather.
Age: 8+
All materials included.
Camp 2 July 14 - July 18
$300
Art Camp with Shyrina Rose
Come be inspired by nature. Using outdoor exploration and playful experimentation your child will be able to experience new art techniques, materials and enjoy a week of experimental art making fun.
Shyrina Rose is an interdisciplinary artist driven by the intricate and delicate relationships between nature, the body and materiality. She Integrates play and sculpture into her evolving practice.
Age: 8+
All materials included.
Camp 4 July 28 - August 1
$300
Photography Camp with Scott Munn
Age: 8+
Please bring a digital camera or phone to take pictures with. All other materials included.
Making pictures is fun and a great way for us to feel connected to the people and places in our lives. In this camp, we’ll explore using our cameras to see the world differently, we’ll practice seeing in new and playful ways and learn together.
In addition to basic lighting demonstrations, and discussions, we’ll spend most of the time exploring, being curious and making photos. Students will be given daily assignments exploring lighting, portraiture, composing, and playing other visual games, followed by a digital slide show of their work in the afternoon.
It’s about discovery, stillness and fun!
Scott has been making photos for over 25 years. He loves to explore and have shared experiences. See www.scottmunn.ca for more info.
Camp 5 August 11 - August 15
$300
Join us for a week of screen printing and dive into a hands-on exploration of this versatile art form!
The class will introduce you to the process and possibilities that screen printing can offer. Learn the basics of designing art for screens using various methods such as paper stencils, mono printing, reduction printing, and photo stencils exposed by the sun.
Watch how the screen becomes a magical tool capable of producing an array of one-of-a-kind prints on a multitude of substrates and materials: the possibilities are as boundless as your imagination!
At the end of the week we will host an exhibit for parents and friends to view the children’s work.
Using a complete water-based system, the camp will be safe for both artists and students as well as the ecosystems around us.
Bio: John is a self-taught amateur artist who has worked with film photography for many years. In 2007 he founded Ravine Screenprinting and learned the art by equipping the studio from scratch, and then working with artists and musicians to print posters, t-shirts, and art prints, and used his own photos to make prints. In 2010, he moved to England and left the studio with friends.
At the time Ravine was the first environmentally conscious studio in Montreal: following the example of European studios he developed a complete water-based system, avoiding the use of harmful chemicals. Turns out this system is perfectly suited to teaching children the art of screen printing. With this in mind John is very excited to return to the art form by teaching this week-long camp.
Age: 8+
All materials included.
Camp 6 August 18 - August 22
$300
Flying Vessels Summer Camp with Lasse Eriksen
At this summer camp we will explore different kinds of flying vessels. We’ll be using exacto knives, scissors, paint, rulers, glue guns, tape, cardboard, elastic bands, paper clips, plastic bottles and different kinds of paper. The aim is to create everything from the coolest paper plane that ever existed by the use of origami techniques, to making small and very big hot air balloons out of tissue paper. We’ll be making rockets, slingshot gliders, kites, boomerangs and other stuff.
About the teacher:
Lasse is a Waldorf teacher at SSWS. He is also a trained architect and has worked with teaching kids and young adults in Canada and Denmark.
Age: 8+
All materials included.
