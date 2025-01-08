SSWS Summer Camps 2025 for Ages 8 and Up

Join us for a week of screen printing and dive into a hands-on exploration of this versatile art form! The class will introduce you to the process and possibilities that screen printing can offer. Learn the basics of designing art for screens using various methods such as paper stencils, mono printing, reduction printing, and photo stencils exposed by the sun. Watch how the screen becomes a magical tool capable of producing an array of one-of-a-kind prints on a multitude of substrates and materials: the possibilities are as boundless as your imagination! At the end of the week we will host an exhibit for parents and friends to view the children’s work. Using a complete water-based system, the camp will be safe for both artists and students as well as the ecosystems around us. Bio: John is a self-taught amateur artist who has worked with film photography for many years. In 2007 he founded Ravine Screenprinting and learned the art by equipping the studio from scratch, and then working with artists and musicians to print posters, t-shirts, and art prints, and used his own photos to make prints. In 2010, he moved to England and left the studio with friends. At the time Ravine was the first environmentally conscious studio in Montreal: following the example of European studios he developed a complete water-based system, avoiding the use of harmful chemicals. Turns out this system is perfectly suited to teaching children the art of screen printing. With this in mind John is very excited to return to the art form by teaching this week-long camp. Age: 8+ All materials included.

