SSWS Grades Summer Camps 2026

Anime & Manga Camp with Hunter Fournier



Join Hunter (artist, parent and SSWS staff member) to learn the art of making anime and manga. Hunter brings whimsical warmth and years of experience working with kids in the area of art design. Please pack a snack and lunch and bring clothes to spend some break time enjoying the summer weather.



For Grades 1+



All materials included.

This camp is eligible to receive funding from PRO Kids (info at top of this page).