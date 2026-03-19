SSWS Grades Summer Camps 2026

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About this event
Anime & Manga Camp with Hunter Fournier
Join Hunter (artist, parent and SSWS staff member) to learn the art of making anime and manga. Hunter brings whimsical warmth and years of experience working with kids in the area of art design. Please pack a snack and lunch and bring clothes to spend some break time enjoying the summer weather.
For Grades 1+
All materials included.
This camp is eligible to receive funding from PRO Kids (info at top of this page).
Art Camp with Mme Camille Wilkins
Description
Unleash your inner artist and explore a variety of media from painting to sketching and more. No prior skills necessary, just the willingness to be creative!
About the teacher
Camille Wilkins is our Senior Kindergarten teacher here at SSWS. With decades of teaching art to all ages, Camille begins warmth and wisdom to this Waldorf-inspired camp.
For Grades 1+
All materials included.
This camp is eligible to receive funding from PRO Kids (info at top of this page).
Come Move Heavy Things with Dr. Ben Gallagher!
For Grades 1+
DESCRIPTION
Come along and join humanity's fascination with moving heavy things. Work together to build a catapult, learn about levers and lifts, and experience the joy of smarts meets muscle meets ancient wisdom. Please note different tools will be used by or in the presence of children during this camp, so please only send your child if you think they can be responsible in this area
About the teacher
Dr. Ben Gallagher is SSWS's Grade 4/5 teacher and music teacher. He's also an accomplished poet ad passionate woodworker. He has completed his PhD in Curriculum, Teaching & Learning with a focus on critical literacy and practitioner inquiry.
This camp is eligible to receive funding from PRO Kids (info at top of this page).
Soapbox Car Making with Lasse Eriksen
For Grades 1+
DESCRIPTION
End your summer with the thrill of the race, and the satisfaction of building a car that can do it. Be involved with every step of the construction process, and finish your week with an exhilarating (but safe!) road race. Please note different tools will be used by or in the presence of children during this camp, so please only send your child if you think they can be responsible in this area
About the teacher:
Lasse is a Waldorf teacher at SSWS. He is also a trained architect and has worked with teaching kids and young adults in Canada and Denmark.
All materials included.
This camp is eligible to receive funding from PRO Kids (info at top of this page).
Bubbles, Curiosity & Making Photos
A fun, creative summer camp where kids explore photography and see the world in new ways.
For Grades 1+
Students will learn the basics of lighting, composition, and portraiture through playful assignments, visual games, and daily photo challenges. We’ll spend most of our time exploring, being curious, and making photos.
Kids will also create their own bubble sticks and use them to make and photograph bubbles in imaginative ways.
What to bring:
A digital camera or phone
(All other materials included)
Scott has been making photographs for over 25 years. Learn more at www.scottmunn.ca
This camp is eligible to receive funding from PRO Kids (info at top of this page).
Puppetry & Theatre Camp with Moni Wildemann
For Grades 1+
DESCRIPTION
Step into a week of creativity, imagination, and festival fun!
Inspired by the magic of Wee Giant Theatre—loved by festival-goers for its fabulous giant puppets—children will explore:
Led by experienced Waldorf educator Monika Wildemann (Miss Moni), who is also the Artistic Director of Wee Giant Theatre.
Age: 8-12
All materials included.
This camp is eligible to receive funding from PRO Kids (info at top of this page).
Yoga Camp with Jackie Camp
For Grades 1+
DESCRIPTION
Through breathwork, meditation and yoga, students will have the chance to slow down, recharge and reconnect. Mixing the joy of movement with the wonder of the outdoors, come join this special camp new to our SSWS lineup.
About the teacher
Jackie Camp is an experienced and wonder-filled yoga teacher who specialises in classes and retreats. She's also a regular substitute in our Kindergarten classes here at SSWS.
All materials included.
This camp is eligible to receive funding from PRO Kids (info at top of this page).
$
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