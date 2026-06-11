South Shore Youth Organization
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South Shore Youth Organization

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SSYB - Boutique de vêtements et accessoires | Apparel & Gear Store

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T-shirt SSS item
T-shirt SSS
$25

100 % cotton léger - blue royale ou gris sport
100% light cotton - navy blue or sport grey

T-shirt QCS item
T-shirt QCS
$25

100 % cotton léger - blue royale ou gris sport
100% light cotton - navy blue or sport grey

T-shirt Long QCS / Long Sleeve QCS shirt item
T-shirt Long QCS / Long Sleeve QCS shirt
$30

100 % cotton léger - blue royale ou gris sport
100% light cotton - navy blue or sport grey

T-shirt Long SSS / Long Sleeve SSS shirt item
T-shirt Long SSS / Long Sleeve SSS shirt
$30

100 % cotton léger - blue royale ou gris sport
100% light cotton - navy blue or sport grey

Sac à dos Under Armour SSS / SSS Under Armour Back pack item
Sac à dos Under Armour SSS / SSS Under Armour Back pack
$100

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