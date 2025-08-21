St. Andrew's and Caledonian Annual General Meeting

Zoom meeting link will be sent to members

General Admission
$120

Enjoy a formal multi-course Scottish meal and dance the night away with our General Admission ticket.

Whisky Tasting Masterclass
$25

Interested in trying out some new and exciting whiskies? Then come early and imbibe in a few top drams prior to the main event. Arrive at 5PM sharp.

Under 35s - Dancing Only
$30

Are you under 35? Then take advantage of this lower-cost option, and dance the night away after dinner. Please arrive no earlier than 8PM.

Annual Membership: St. Andrews and Caledonian Society
$10

Subscribe to an annual membership with the St. Andrew's and Caledonian Society to help keep our organization moving forward.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!