The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver Christ The Redeemer Parish

Hosted by

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver Christ The Redeemer Parish

About this event

St. Anthony's School Gala

138 Victory Ship Way

North Vancouver, BC V7L 0B1, Canada

General Admission (Early Bird)
$150
Available until May 9

Dinner, music and a welcome drink. Seating will be assigned by the event organizer

General Admission
$200

Dinner, music and a welcome drink. Seating will be assigned by the event organizer

Reserved Table of 8 (Early Bird)
$1,500
Available until May 9

You are purchasing an entire table for you and your group. Total number of seats 8

Reserved Table of 8
$1,800

You are purchasing an entire table for you and your group. Total number of seats 8

Platinum Event Sponsor
$1,000

Prominent recognition of your business before and during the event (please note: a general admission ticket is required to attend the event)

Gold Event Sponsor
$500

Prominent recognition of your business before and during the event (please note: a general admission ticket is required to attend the event)

Silver Event Sponsor
$250

Prominent recognition of your business before and during the event (please note: a general admission ticket is required to attend the event)

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