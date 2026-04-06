St. Anthony's School Gala

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About this event
Dinner, music and a welcome drink. Seating will be assigned by the event organizer
Dinner, music and a welcome drink. Seating will be assigned by the event organizer
You are purchasing an entire table for you and your group. Total number of seats 8
You are purchasing an entire table for you and your group. Total number of seats 8
Prominent recognition of your business before and during the event (please note: a general admission ticket is required to attend the event)
Prominent recognition of your business before and during the event (please note: a general admission ticket is required to attend the event)
Prominent recognition of your business before and during the event (please note: a general admission ticket is required to attend the event)
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