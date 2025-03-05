St. Francis De Sales Spring Fair Silent Auction

DNA My Dog uses the latest scientific tools available to connect the dots for pet parents. As part of their mission to forge deeper bonds between people and their pups they’ve invested in the future of DNA analysis. They’ve developed the tools that allow them to be responsive to the needs of their customers in providing the latest genetic science in an affordable and timely manner. This means they can offer the latest in canine testing, including the first canine telomere genetic age test, deceased dog DNA test and other helpful tools for your furry family. Donated by: PetSmart Metrotown Branch

DNA My Dog uses the latest scientific tools available to connect the dots for pet parents. As part of their mission to forge deeper bonds between people and their pups they’ve invested in the future of DNA analysis. They’ve developed the tools that allow them to be responsive to the needs of their customers in providing the latest genetic science in an affordable and timely manner. This means they can offer the latest in canine testing, including the first canine telomere genetic age test, deceased dog DNA test and other helpful tools for your furry family. Donated by: PetSmart Metrotown Branch

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