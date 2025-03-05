St. Francis De Sales Spring Fair Silent Auction

Enjoy 2 nights stay at one of the Luxurious hotels in Metrotown. Breakfast also included. Total value is more than $750
Enjoy 2 nights stay at one of the Luxurious hotels in Metrotown. Breakfast also included. Total value is more than $750
Wellness Gift Certificate
$10
Starting bid
Use the $100 voucher for any treatment from Crown Diamond Wellness at 7160 Kingsway Burnaby Branch. Choose from the following: Physiotherapy, Registered Massage Therapy, Acupunture, and Chiropractic Care.
Use the $100 voucher for any treatment from Crown Diamond Wellness at 7160 Kingsway Burnaby Branch. Choose from the following: Physiotherapy, Registered Massage Therapy, Acupunture, and Chiropractic Care.
$50 The Old Spaghetti Factory Gift Card
$15
Starting bid
Use this gift card and enjoy delicious meals at The Old Spaghetti Factory at any of their location. You will get 2 cards of $25 each.
Use this gift card and enjoy delicious meals at The Old Spaghetti Factory at any of their location. You will get 2 cards of $25 each.
Pandora Bracelet (Value $95)
$20
Starting bid
A romantic version of Pandora's bestselling bracelet. Hand-finished with a heart-shaped clasp, this sterling silver snake chain bracelet makes a sleek statement on its own - or adorned with your favourite charms. Size : 19cm or 7.5in
A romantic version of Pandora's bestselling bracelet. Hand-finished with a heart-shaped clasp, this sterling silver snake chain bracelet makes a sleek statement on its own - or adorned with your favourite charms. Size : 19cm or 7.5in
OSIM uCozy 3D Neck and Shoulder Massager (Value $239)
$65
Starting bid
Targeted 3D kneading massage With ergonomically designed 3D massage nodes and firm dual-directional kneading action, the uCozy 3D provides deep tissue relief for body aches. To further enhance your massage experience, the angled design of the uCozy 3D cradles your neck for a snug, intense and targeted massage. Use anywhere, anytime The portable uCozy 3D neck and shoulders massager can be used in the comfort of your home, on your office chair or even in the car (with the car adapter).
Targeted 3D kneading massage With ergonomically designed 3D massage nodes and firm dual-directional kneading action, the uCozy 3D provides deep tissue relief for body aches. To further enhance your massage experience, the angled design of the uCozy 3D cradles your neck for a snug, intense and targeted massage. Use anywhere, anytime The portable uCozy 3D neck and shoulders massager can be used in the comfort of your home, on your office chair or even in the car (with the car adapter).
OSIM uCozy 3D Neck and Shoulder Massager (Value $239)
$65
Starting bid
Targeted 3D kneading massage With ergonomically designed 3D massage nodes and firm dual-directional kneading action, the uCozy 3D provides deep tissue relief for body aches. To further enhance your massage experience, the angled design of the uCozy 3D cradles your neck for a snug, intense and targeted massage. Use anywhere, anytime The portable uCozy 3D neck and shoulders massager can be used in the comfort of your home, on your office chair or even in the car (with the car adapter).
Targeted 3D kneading massage With ergonomically designed 3D massage nodes and firm dual-directional kneading action, the uCozy 3D provides deep tissue relief for body aches. To further enhance your massage experience, the angled design of the uCozy 3D cradles your neck for a snug, intense and targeted massage. Use anywhere, anytime The portable uCozy 3D neck and shoulders massager can be used in the comfort of your home, on your office chair or even in the car (with the car adapter).
2-HOUR Photobooth package ($650 total value)
$30
Starting bid
Happy Pixel Photo Booth is dedicated to providing exceptional photo booth services for corporate organizations, weddings, non-profits, schools and private functions. This voucher is for a 2-Hour digital photobooth with full props, backdrop, custom overlay ($450 value) and an audio guestbook ($200 value). This is perfect for your next event!
Happy Pixel Photo Booth is dedicated to providing exceptional photo booth services for corporate organizations, weddings, non-profits, schools and private functions. This voucher is for a 2-Hour digital photobooth with full props, backdrop, custom overlay ($450 value) and an audio guestbook ($200 value). This is perfect for your next event!
1-HOUR PHOTO SESSION ($300 VALUE)
$80
Starting bid
Let eMoments photography capture your special moment. With this voucher, you can get a 1-hour photo session either indoor (studio session) or outdoor around Vancouver, Burnaby or Surrey area only.
Let eMoments photography capture your special moment. With this voucher, you can get a 1-hour photo session either indoor (studio session) or outdoor around Vancouver, Burnaby or Surrey area only.
Boston Pizza gift cards (total of $100)
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy delicious meals with your family at Boston Pizza. You will get 4 pcs of $25 each gift card (total of $100) that you can use at their Station Square Metrotown Branch.
Enjoy delicious meals with your family at Boston Pizza. You will get 4 pcs of $25 each gift card (total of $100) that you can use at their Station Square Metrotown Branch.
Beauty Essentials with Laser Genesis Treatment (value $500)
$30
Starting bid
Donated by Pacific Derm with Laser Genesis Treatment to help your keep your skin a healthy youthful glow. Basket includes:
- Riversol Cleanser
- Riversol Moisturizer
- Skinceuticals CE Ferulic
- Pacific Derm Gift Card loaded with one Laser Genesis Treatment
- Skinceuticals Cosmetic Bag
Clinic address:
200-2425 Hemlock St. Vancouver BC V6H 4E1
Donated by Pacific Derm with Laser Genesis Treatment to help your keep your skin a healthy youthful glow. Basket includes:
- Riversol Cleanser
- Riversol Moisturizer
- Skinceuticals CE Ferulic
- Pacific Derm Gift Card loaded with one Laser Genesis Treatment
- Skinceuticals Cosmetic Bag
Clinic address:
200-2425 Hemlock St. Vancouver BC V6H 4E1
OSIM uRoller X-Sports Vibrating Foam Roller (Value $299)
$70
Starting bid
With PowerVibrate Rolling, uRoller X-Sports powerful vibrations combined with knobs and ridges to knead and stretch your muscle layers, relieving your post-workout muscle soreness faster than the normal foam rollers.
Can be used on various body areas:
1.Upper arm
2. Upper back
3. Lumbar
4. Glutes
5. Quads
6. Hamstrings
7. Calves
8. Feet
With PowerVibrate Rolling, uRoller X-Sports powerful vibrations combined with knobs and ridges to knead and stretch your muscle layers, relieving your post-workout muscle soreness faster than the normal foam rollers.
Can be used on various body areas:
1.Upper arm
2. Upper back
3. Lumbar
4. Glutes
5. Quads
6. Hamstrings
7. Calves
8. Feet
OSIM uRoller X-Sports Vibrating Foam Roller (Value $299)
$70
Starting bid
With PowerVibrate Rolling, uRoller X-Sports powerful vibrations combined with knobs and ridges to knead and stretch your muscle layers, relieving your post-workout muscle soreness faster than the normal foam rollers.
Can be used on various body areas:
1.Upper arm
2. Upper back
3. Lumbar
4. Glutes
5. Quads
6. Hamstrings
7. Calves
8. Feet
With PowerVibrate Rolling, uRoller X-Sports powerful vibrations combined with knobs and ridges to knead and stretch your muscle layers, relieving your post-workout muscle soreness faster than the normal foam rollers.
Can be used on various body areas:
1.Upper arm
2. Upper back
3. Lumbar
4. Glutes
5. Quads
6. Hamstrings
7. Calves
8. Feet
Gourmet Gift Basket (Value $65)
$15
Starting bid
All Canadian Made Gift Basket Includes: Castello Brie Cheese, 2 pcs Western Family Signature ANTIPASTO, Brookside Almonds Dark Chocolate, Breton Cheese Crackers, Dare Ultimate Fudge Chocolate Wafer, Wonderful Pistachios, Mezzetta Olives, Western Family Baguette Crisps and Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
Donated by: Save on Foods Edmonds Highgate
All Canadian Made Gift Basket Includes: Castello Brie Cheese, 2 pcs Western Family Signature ANTIPASTO, Brookside Almonds Dark Chocolate, Breton Cheese Crackers, Dare Ultimate Fudge Chocolate Wafer, Wonderful Pistachios, Mezzetta Olives, Western Family Baguette Crisps and Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water
Donated by: Save on Foods Edmonds Highgate
DNA myDog (value $75)
$15
Starting bid
DNA My Dog uses the latest scientific tools available to connect the dots for pet parents. As part of their mission to forge deeper bonds between people and their pups they’ve invested in the future of DNA analysis. They’ve developed the tools that allow them to be responsive to the needs of their customers in providing the latest genetic science in an affordable and timely manner. This means they can offer the latest in canine testing, including the first canine telomere genetic age test, deceased dog DNA test and other helpful tools for your furry family.
Donated by: PetSmart Metrotown Branch
DNA My Dog uses the latest scientific tools available to connect the dots for pet parents. As part of their mission to forge deeper bonds between people and their pups they’ve invested in the future of DNA analysis. They’ve developed the tools that allow them to be responsive to the needs of their customers in providing the latest genetic science in an affordable and timely manner. This means they can offer the latest in canine testing, including the first canine telomere genetic age test, deceased dog DNA test and other helpful tools for your furry family.
Donated by: PetSmart Metrotown Branch
Grooming Clipper for Dogs (value $200)
$15
Starting bid
Add your personal touch to every grooming job with this heavy-duty, pro-grade clipper. A powerful dual-speed motor allows you to tackle light or heavy coats while still giving you the nimbleness to get up close, even around an animal’s ears and face. Create original styles for any length hair with a variety of comb attachments (purchased separately). The high-performing size 10 UltraEdge® blade is perfect for addressing sanitary areas, paw pads and full-body shave-downs. Plus, the detachable blade system makes for fast swap-outs and easy clean-up, and innovative design ensures cool-running operation that keeps animals safe and calm.
Donated by : Petsmart Metrotown Branch
Add your personal touch to every grooming job with this heavy-duty, pro-grade clipper. A powerful dual-speed motor allows you to tackle light or heavy coats while still giving you the nimbleness to get up close, even around an animal’s ears and face. Create original styles for any length hair with a variety of comb attachments (purchased separately). The high-performing size 10 UltraEdge® blade is perfect for addressing sanitary areas, paw pads and full-body shave-downs. Plus, the detachable blade system makes for fast swap-outs and easy clean-up, and innovative design ensures cool-running operation that keeps animals safe and calm.
Donated by : Petsmart Metrotown Branch
Gift basket (value $65)
$15
Starting bid
All Canadian Made Gift Basket Includes: Sour Suckers Western Family, Nougat d'or Belgian Chocolate 225g, Breton Dare Crackers, Western Family Rice Crackers, Cranberry Lemon Cookies, Swiss Dark Chocolate Mint Bar, Lindor Lindt Strawberry 150g, Kettle Cooked Peanuts Western Family 400g, Martinellis Sparkling Apple Juice, Li'l Peeprs Russ Stuffy
Donated by: PriceSmart Foods Metrotown
All Canadian Made Gift Basket Includes: Sour Suckers Western Family, Nougat d'or Belgian Chocolate 225g, Breton Dare Crackers, Western Family Rice Crackers, Cranberry Lemon Cookies, Swiss Dark Chocolate Mint Bar, Lindor Lindt Strawberry 150g, Kettle Cooked Peanuts Western Family 400g, Martinellis Sparkling Apple Juice, Li'l Peeprs Russ Stuffy
Donated by: PriceSmart Foods Metrotown
$50 Gift Card The Old Spaghetti Factory
$15
Starting bid
Use this gift card and enjoy delicious meals at The Old Spaghetti Factory at any of their location. You will get 2 cards of $25 each.
Use this gift card and enjoy delicious meals at The Old Spaghetti Factory at any of their location. You will get 2 cards of $25 each.
McDonald's Gift Basket Value $100
$20
Starting bid
Enclosed for you in this basket are:
2 T-shirts
$20.00 gift card and coupons
Dairy Milk Chocolate Easter egg bar
McDonalds Coffee and Mig
2 McHappy Day socks
Little McDonald's trinkets
Proudly Canadian Owned and Operated:
Joe and Maryanne Guzzo
Enclosed for you in this basket are:
2 T-shirts
$20.00 gift card and coupons
Dairy Milk Chocolate Easter egg bar
McDonalds Coffee and Mig
2 McHappy Day socks
Little McDonald's trinkets
Proudly Canadian Owned and Operated:
Joe and Maryanne Guzzo
Camping Smores Kit ($85 Value)
$20
Starting bid
Camping Smores Kit
Smoresmaker
Mug warmer set
Marshmallows
Lindt chocolate
Graham Crackers
Bring the campfire in no matter what the season!
Donated by : Kazun Family
Camping Smores Kit
Smoresmaker
Mug warmer set
Marshmallows
Lindt chocolate
Graham Crackers
Bring the campfire in no matter what the season!
Donated by : Kazun Family
Saje Aroma Nook (Vanilla Edition) - $85 value
$20
Starting bid
Features:
Sleek polyresin cover
Mists for approximately 4 hours continuous
3.4fl oz | 100ml water tank that covers up to 300 sqft
USB compatible
Automatic shut off and whisper-quiet operation
Donated by: Raquepo Family
Features:
Sleek polyresin cover
Mists for approximately 4 hours continuous
3.4fl oz | 100ml water tank that covers up to 300 sqft
USB compatible
Automatic shut off and whisper-quiet operation
Donated by: Raquepo Family
Set of Riversol Skincare Products
$20
Starting bid
Rejuvenate & Glow Skincare Set
Pamper your skin with this luxurious skincare set from Riversol, perfect for all skin types and especially formulated for sensitive skin. This bundle includes the Limited Edition Riversol Origami Makeup Bag, a Full-Size Anti-Aging Reparative Serum, a Daily Moisturizing Cream, a gentle Microfiber Makeup Removal Facecloth, and deluxe samples of the Hand Balm and Eye Repair Treatment. A beautiful gift for yourself or someone special—radiant skin awaits!
Rejuvenate & Glow Skincare Set
Pamper your skin with this luxurious skincare set from Riversol, perfect for all skin types and especially formulated for sensitive skin. This bundle includes the Limited Edition Riversol Origami Makeup Bag, a Full-Size Anti-Aging Reparative Serum, a Daily Moisturizing Cream, a gentle Microfiber Makeup Removal Facecloth, and deluxe samples of the Hand Balm and Eye Repair Treatment. A beautiful gift for yourself or someone special—radiant skin awaits!
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