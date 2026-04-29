ST. GEORGE MALANKARA ORTHODOX SYRIAN CHURCH, SUDBURY

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ST. GEORGE MALANKARA ORTHODOX SYRIAN CHURCH, SUDBURY

About the memberships

St. George Malankara Orthodox Congregation, Sudbury's Membership Commitment Form

Family Monthly Commitment
$50

Renews monthly

Family commitment.

Bachelors/Bachelorette only
$30

Renews monthly

Individual Commitment

Commit What you can
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Members who wish to contribute more, based on their ability, or those who are facing financial difficulties are encouraged to contact the Vicar confidentially before finalizing their commitment.
Please ensure that any adjustment to your contribution has already been discussed or formally communicated with the Vicar.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!