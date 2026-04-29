St. George Malankara Orthodox Congregation, Sudbury's Membership Commitment Form

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Family commitment.
Renews monthly
Individual Commitment
Renews monthly
Members who wish to contribute more, based on their ability, or those who are facing financial difficulties are encouraged to contact the Vicar confidentially before finalizing their commitment.
Please ensure that any adjustment to your contribution has already been discussed or formally communicated with the Vicar.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!