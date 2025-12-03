St. John Brebeuf School, Christmas Concert Silent Auction

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Starting bid
This is the second row pew (first pew used for lighting)
Starting bid
Second row pew (first row pew is used for lighting)
Starting bid
This is the second row pew (first row is used for lighting)
Starting bid
This is the second row pew (first row is used for lighting)
Starting bid
This is the second row pew. First row is used for lighting.
Starting bid
This is the second row pew. The first row is used for lighting.
Starting bid
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