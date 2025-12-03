Hosted by

St. John Brebeuf School, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

St. John Brebeuf School, Christmas Concert Silent Auction

Approx 6 ft pew (4 adults) afternoon concert item
Approx 6 ft pew (4 adults) afternoon concert
$100

Starting bid

This is the second row pew (first pew used for lighting)

Approx. 6 ft. pew (4 adults) evening concert item
Approx. 6 ft. pew (4 adults) evening concert
$100

Starting bid

Second row pew (first row pew is used for lighting)

Approx 9 ft. pew (6 adults) afternoon concert item
Approx 9 ft. pew (6 adults) afternoon concert
$150

Starting bid

This is the second row pew (first row is used for lighting)

Approx. 9 ft. pew (6 adults) evening concert item
Approx. 9 ft. pew (6 adults) evening concert
$150

Starting bid

This is the second row pew (first row is used for lighting)

Approx 14 ft pew (9 Adults) afternoon concert item
Approx 14 ft pew (9 Adults) afternoon concert
$200

Starting bid

This is the second row pew. First row is used for lighting.

Approx 14 ft. pew (9 adults) evening concert item
Approx 14 ft. pew (9 adults) evening concert
$200

Starting bid

This is the second row pew. The first row is used for lighting.

Best parking spot evening concert only item
Best parking spot evening concert only
$100

Starting bid

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