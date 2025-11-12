St. John's Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church-hamilton_Membership & Giving

Membership Commitment (Monthly)
CA$142

($125) Family commitment + $204 (Diocesan Share, Catholicate Day share, Sunday School Day collection, Seminary Collection)

Membership Commitment (Yearly)
CA$1,704

($125*12) Family commitment (Advance annual Payment) + $204 (Diocesan Share, Catholicate Day share, Sunday School Day collection, Seminary Collection)

Membership Commitment (Monthly) For Bachelors/Bachelorette
CA$92

For Bachelors/Bachelorette only

($75) Family commitment + $204 (Diocesan Share, Catholicate Day share, Sunday School Day collection, Seminary Collection)

Membership Commitment (Yearly) For Bachelors/Bachelorette
CA$1,104

For Bachelors/Bachelorette only

($75) Family commitment + $204 (Diocesan Share, Catholicate Day share, Sunday School Day collection, Seminary Collection)

Family Special Consideration
CA$142

For those members who are experiencing financial difficulty are encouraged to confidentially contact the Vicar before finalizing their commitment.

