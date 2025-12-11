St. John's Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church-hamilton

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St. John's Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church-hamilton

About the memberships

Membership Commitment Pré Authorized Debit Signup Form

Monthly Commitment without Central Share
$125

Renews monthly

($125) Family commitment. $204 (Diocesan Share, Catholicate Day share, Sunday School Day collection, Seminary Collection) This amount may be paid quarterly or annually, on or before December 31, via Interac e-Transfer, Cash, or Cheque.

Monthly Commitment with Central Share
$142

Renews monthly

($125) Family commitment + $204 (Diocesan Share, Catholicate Day share, Sunday School Day collection, Seminary Collection)

Membership Commitment (Yearly)
$1,704

Valid until March 31, 2027

($125*12) Family commitment (Advance annual Payment) + $204 (Diocesan Share, Catholicate Day share, Sunday School Day collection, Seminary Collection)

Membership Commitment (Monthly) For Bachelors/Bachelorette
$92

Renews monthly

For Bachelors/Bachelorette only

($75) Family commitment + $204 (Diocesan Share, Catholicate Day share, Sunday School Day collection, Seminary Collection)

Membership Commitment (Yearly) For Bachelors/Bachelorette
$1,104

Valid until March 31, 2027

For Bachelors/Bachelorette only

($75) Family commitment + $204 (Diocesan Share, Catholicate Day share, Sunday School Day collection, Seminary Collection)

Commit What you can
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Members who wish to contribute more, based on their ability, or those who are facing financial difficulties are encouraged to contact the Vicar confidentially before finalizing their commitment.
Please ensure that any adjustment to your contribution has already been discussed or formally communicated with the Vicar.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!