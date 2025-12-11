Membership Commitment Pré Authorized Debit Signup Form

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
($125) Family commitment. $204 (Diocesan Share, Catholicate Day share, Sunday School Day collection, Seminary Collection) This amount may be paid quarterly or annually, on or before December 31, via Interac e-Transfer, Cash, or Cheque.
Renews monthly
($125) Family commitment + $204 (Diocesan Share, Catholicate Day share, Sunday School Day collection, Seminary Collection)
Valid until March 31, 2027
($125*12) Family commitment (Advance annual Payment) + $204 (Diocesan Share, Catholicate Day share, Sunday School Day collection, Seminary Collection)
Renews monthly
For Bachelors/Bachelorette only
($75) Family commitment + $204 (Diocesan Share, Catholicate Day share, Sunday School Day collection, Seminary Collection)
Valid until March 31, 2027
For Bachelors/Bachelorette only
($75) Family commitment + $204 (Diocesan Share, Catholicate Day share, Sunday School Day collection, Seminary Collection)
Renews monthly
Members who wish to contribute more, based on their ability, or those who are facing financial difficulties are encouraged to contact the Vicar confidentially before finalizing their commitment.
Please ensure that any adjustment to your contribution has already been discussed or formally communicated with the Vicar.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!