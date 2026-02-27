St. Joseph's Ootu Nercha

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Please select the number of tickets based on the number of Prasudenthi from your family. Cost: $10 per Prasudenthi.
Please enter the number of adults from your family attending the church that day (needed for food preparation), even if no one from your family is a Prasudenthi. Payment, if applicable, is only for Prasudenthi nominations.
Please enter the number of Kids (Age: 6-12) from your family attending the church that day (needed for food preparation), even if no one from your family is a Prasudenthi. Payment, if applicable, is only for Prasudenthi nominations.
Please enter the number of Kids (Below: 6) from your family attending the church that day (needed for food preparation), even if no one from your family is a Prasudenthi. Payment, if applicable, is only for Prasudenthi nominations.
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