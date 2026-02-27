St. Mother Teresa Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Ottawa

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St. Mother Teresa Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Ottawa

About this event

St. Joseph's Ootu Nercha

518 Donald St

Ottawa, ON K1K 1L7, Canada

Number of Prasudenthis from your family
$10

Please select the number of tickets based on the number of Prasudenthi from your family. Cost: $10 per Prasudenthi.

Adult (Age: 12+)
Free

Please enter the number of adults from your family attending the church that day (needed for food preparation), even if no one from your family is a Prasudenthi. Payment, if applicable, is only for Prasudenthi nominations.

Kids (Age: 6-12)
Free

Please enter the number of Kids (Age: 6-12) from your family attending the church that day (needed for food preparation), even if no one from your family is a Prasudenthi. Payment, if applicable, is only for Prasudenthi nominations.

Kids (Below: 6)
Free

Please enter the number of Kids (Below: 6) from your family attending the church that day (needed for food preparation), even if no one from your family is a Prasudenthi. Payment, if applicable, is only for Prasudenthi nominations.

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