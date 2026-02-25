EVENT CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER. WE ARE RESCHEDULING & WILL BE IN TOUCH WITH NEW DATE SOON & TO REFUND YOUR TICKETS** St Patrick's Community Ceili Dance & Workshops 2026

**PLEASE NOTE - during checkout you will be asked if you want to add an optional charge to your payment, it will look like this;

‘ Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use!'

This is a question that comes from the payment software company Zeffy, not from us at Sudbury Irish Arts. If you do not wish to add this payment, click on the drop-down arrow, choose 'other' and type $0 in this box **