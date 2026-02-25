Sudbury Irish Arts

Hosted by

Sudbury Irish Arts

About this event

Sales closed

*EVENT CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER. WE ARE RESCHEDULING & WILL BE IN TOUCH WITH NEW DATE SOON & TO REFUND YOUR TICKETS** St Patrick's Community Ceili Dance & Workshops 2026

230 Frood Rd

Greater Sudbury, ON P3C 4Z5, Canada

Adult (Non-member) Advance Ceili Dance
$20

**PLEASE NOTE - during checkout you will be asked if you want to add an optional charge to your payment, it will look like this; 

‘ Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use!' 

This is a question that comes from the payment software company Zeffy, not from us at Sudbury Irish Arts. If you do not wish to add this payment, click on the drop-down arrow, choose 'other' and type $0 in this box **

Adult Sudbury Irish Arts Member Advance Ceili Dance
$15

**PLEASE NOTE - during checkout you will be asked if you want to add an optional charge to your payment, it will look like this; 

‘ Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use!' 

This is a question that comes from the payment software company Zeffy, not from us at Sudbury Irish Arts. If you do not wish to add this payment, click on the drop-down arrow, choose 'other' and type $0 in this box **

Youth (13-18) Ceili Dance
$10

Free for kids 12 and under.


**PLEASE NOTE - during checkout you will be asked if you want to add an optional charge to your payment, it will look like this; 

‘ Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use!' 

This is a question that comes from the payment software company Zeffy, not from us at Sudbury Irish Arts. If you do not wish to add this payment, click on the drop-down arrow, choose 'other' and type $0 in this box **

Music Workshops - Adult. (Kids/youth are free)
$10

You can attend any of the workshops with this ticket.


Free entry for youth or kids.


**PLEASE NOTE - during checkout you will be asked if you want to add an optional charge to your payment, it will look like this; 

‘ Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free! or Support the 100% free Canadian platform we use!' 

This is a question that comes from the payment software company Zeffy, not from us at Sudbury Irish Arts. If you do not wish to add this payment, click on the drop-down arrow, choose 'other' and type $0 in this box **

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!