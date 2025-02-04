🍀 Lachine Legion 85/90 St. Patrick’s Day Celebration 🍀

Homemade Stew Competition + Entry General Admission – Enjoy the event and compete for the grand prize in the Irish Stew Competition for a cash price and bragging rights! Competition Rules: - Bring large crock pots of prepared Irish stew and a ladle. - Set up at 4 p.m. sharp. Judging starts at 5 p.m. - Judges appreciate creative bribes—imagination is key! - Have fun and get creative! Following the winner announcement, everyone will have a chance to try the entries and vote for their favorite as well!

Homemade Stew Competition + Entry General Admission – Enjoy the event and compete for the grand prize in the Irish Stew Competition for a cash price and bragging rights! Competition Rules: - Bring large crock pots of prepared Irish stew and a ladle. - Set up at 4 p.m. sharp. Judging starts at 5 p.m. - Judges appreciate creative bribes—imagination is key! - Have fun and get creative! Following the winner announcement, everyone will have a chance to try the entries and vote for their favorite as well!

seeMoreDetailsMobile