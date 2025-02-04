🍀 Lachine Legion 85/90 St. Patrick’s Day Celebration 🍀

Since our main seating is sold out we've opened up a late night admission for one as of 8PM. We will not have any food service at this time but come and enjoy the bands second set and the rest of the Evening with DJ Nitro.
Stew Competition Entry with free General Admission
Homemade Stew Competition + Entry General Admission – Enjoy the event and compete for the grand prize in the Irish Stew Competition for a cash price and bragging rights!
Competition Rules:
- Bring large crock pots of prepared Irish stew and a ladle.
- Set up at 4 p.m. sharp. Judging starts at 5 p.m.
- Judges appreciate creative bribes—imagination is key!
- Have fun and get creative!
Following the winner announcement, everyone will have a chance to try the entries and vote for their favorite as well!
General admission
CA$15
General admission for one. Join the fun and celebrate in true Irish style! 🎶
Group Ticket / Reserved Table
CA$15
Group Ticket – Reserve a table for 6 guests. Includes a picture of draft beer to share. ☘️🍺
12 Guests Group Ticket / Reserved Table
CA$160
12 Guests Group Ticket – Reserve a table for 12 guests. Includes 2x picture of draft beer to share. ☘️🍺
