St. Thomas Stars Booster Club
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St. Thomas Stars Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

St. Thomas Stars Retro Jersey Auction

Pick-up location

75 Caso Xing, St Thomas, ON N5P 3V7, Canada

#1 Dylan Durno item
#1 Dylan Durno item
#1 Dylan Durno
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#3 Chase Pettipiece item
#3 Chase Pettipiece item
#3 Chase Pettipiece
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#4 Victor Moody item
#4 Victor Moody item
#4 Victor Moody
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#5 Rowan Reid item
#5 Rowan Reid item
#5 Rowan Reid
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#7 Joey Buzzetta item
#7 Joey Buzzetta item
#7 Joey Buzzetta
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#8 George Matsos item
#8 George Matsos item
#8 George Matsos
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#10 Eloan Le Gallic item
#10 Eloan Le Gallic item
#10 Eloan Le Gallic
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#11 Rory Savage item
#11 Rory Savage item
#11 Rory Savage
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#13 Tyran Lawson item
#13 Tyran Lawson item
#13 Tyran Lawson
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#14 Cade Kinnear item
#14 Cade Kinnear item
#14 Cade Kinnear
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#15 Cole Edmundson item
#15 Cole Edmundson item
#15 Cole Edmundson
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#17 Logan Jackson item
#17 Logan Jackson item
#17 Logan Jackson
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#18 Max Monnich item
#18 Max Monnich item
#18 Max Monnich
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#19 Owen Gray item
#19 Owen Gray item
#19 Owen Gray
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#21 Nathan Slaght item
#21 Nathan Slaght item
#21 Nathan Slaght
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#22 Luke Wachowiak item
#22 Luke Wachowiak item
#22 Luke Wachowiak
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#23 Myles Dunn item
#23 Myles Dunn item
#23 Myles Dunn
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#27 Reid Crossman item
#27 Reid Crossman item
#27 Reid Crossman
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#30 Eric McDonald item
#30 Eric McDonald item
#30 Eric McDonald
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and signed jersey 

#55 Julian Stubgen item
#55 Julian Stubgen item
#55 Julian Stubgen
$70

Starting bid

Game worn and not signed jersey 

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