St. Thomas Stars Retro Jersey Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and signed jersey
Starting bid
Game worn and not signed jersey
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!